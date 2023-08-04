Homicide: 2300 Block of Second Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, in the 2300 block of Second Street, Northeast.

At approximately 7:35 pm, Fifth District officers responded to the listed location for the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital, where despite all lifesaving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 40-year-old Richard Silver of Northeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

###