California and Chinese Province of Hainan Partner to Fight Climate Change

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: New MOU between California and the Chinese province of Hainan is the latest of several international partnerships California has spearheaded to fight the climate crisis at a global scale.

SACRAMENTO – Today, California announced a new initiative with the Chinese province of Hainan in the global fight against climate change.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed today outlines five areas of cooperation between California and Hainan: cutting air pollution, developing and implementing climate adaptation and carbon neutrality plans, advancing clean energy, accelerating zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) and driving nature-based solutions.

What Governor Newsom said: “We’re an ocean apart but share the same goals – leaving this planet better off for our kids and grandkids. Working together with global partners like the province of Hainan, we stand a chance to address the existential crisis of climate change by cutting pollution and transitioning to clean energy.”

What Vice Governor Chen Huaiyu said: “We’re glad to partner with California as we both take meaningful steps to fight the global climate crisis. We share the desire to raise the bar for climate solutions like cleaning our air, advancing zero emission vehicles, and embracing clean energy.”

The text of the MOU can be found here.

Following the MOU signing, the California and Hainan delegations convened a roundtable to discuss shared climate priorities and the areas of cooperation outlined in the MOU. The group discussed shared priorities around climate action, air quality, clean transportation, clean energy, ocean protection and nature-based climate solutions.

HOW WE GOT HERE: California’s world-leading climate policies have led the state to exceed its 2020 climate target four years ahead of schedule, and created partnerships across the U.S. and around the world: