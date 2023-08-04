Rising Global UTI Cases and Multidrug-Resistant Bacteria: Fueling the Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market to US$ 1.1 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights

Urinary tract infection (UTI) is a widespread infectious disease caused by bacteria, particularly complicated UTI (cUTI) due to urinary system abnormalities. cUTI affects people of all genders and ages and is increasingly linked to multidrug-resistant bacteria, leading to a rise in global cases. Several factors, including chronic diseases like diabetes mellitus, prolonged institutionalization, neurological disorders, and indwelling catheterization, contribute to the risk of UTI. Consequently, the UTI testing market is projected to grow as the number of UTI patients increases due to these factors.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by several factors. These include increasing incidence of urinary tract infections, HAIs; and expanding indications and growing demand for screening and diagnosis of such conditions. The global market currently stands at US$ 593.7 Million in 2023, and it is projected to grow to US$ 1.1 Billion by 2033, it is further projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period (2023-2033).



One of the most prevalent infectious diseases caused by bacteria is urinary tract infections. Complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI) can affect anyone, regardless of gender or age, and is usually caused by anatomical or functional abnormalities in the urinary system.

The development of multidrug-resistant bacteria is increasingly common in cUTI, and the number of multidrug-resistant bacteria has increased, increasing cUTI cases worldwide.

Chronic diseases are becoming more common all around the world. Diabetes mellitus, prolonged institutionalisation, neurological disorders, and persistent indwelling catheterization are all risk factors for urinary tract infections. Over the projected period, these factors are expected to raise the number of UTI patients and fuel the growth of the UTI testing market.

Download your sample report for market insights and emerging trends. Stay ahead of the curve. https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-10134

Increased testing demand may result from more people seeking medical attention for their symptoms as their understanding of UTIs grows. Over the last three decades, the burden of UTIs has varied according to sociodemographic status, country, location, gender, and age. The increasing burden suggests that suitable preventative and treatment strategies, particularly in high-income countries and civilizations with aging populations, should be improved.

Key Takeaways from Market Study: Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market

Growing Incidence of UTIs: UTIs are a common health issue, especially among women. The market for UTI testing is likely to grow due to an increasing prevalence of UTIs worldwide.

Technological Advancements: Advances in diagnostic technologies and the development of rapid and accurate UTI testing methods may contribute to improved detection rates and patient outcomes.

Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) On the Rise: The adoption of point-of-care testing (POCT) for UTIs is likely to increase, as it enables faster results and quicker initiation of treatment.

Increasing Awareness and Healthcare Access: Improved awareness about UTIs and better access to healthcare services can lead to early diagnosis and management of UTIs, thus driving market growth.

Home Testing Kits: The availability of over-the-counter UTI testing kits for home use may gain popularity, offering convenience to individuals seeking quick testing and self-monitoring.

Focus on Prevention and Proactive Measures: Healthcare providers may emphasize preventive measures to reduce the incidence of UTIs, impacting the overall demand for testing.

Emerging Markets: UTI testing may witness growth in emerging markets as healthcare infrastructure improves and disposable income rises in these regions.



“Growing cases of developing urinary tract infections among immune-compromised people or those with chronic health conditions are likely to promote the market growth” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Unveiling Opportunities in the Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market: From the Growing Incidence of UTIs to Technological Advancements and Home Testing Kits, Ask Questions to Stay Ahead! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-10134

UTI testing market Regional Insights:

North America UTI testing market : The United States and Canada have well-established healthcare systems and advanced diagnostic infrastructure, leading to a robust UTI testing market. The increasing geriatric population and the rise in chronic diseases have contributed to the growth of UTI testing in this region.

Europe Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market : European countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy have strong healthcare systems and high demand for advanced diagnostic technologies. Growing awareness of UTIs and the importance of early diagnosis have driven the market in this region.

Asia-Pacific Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market : Countries like China, Japan, India, and South Korea have a large population base, contributing to a significant portion of the UTI testing market. Increasing healthcare expenditure and a rising focus on preventive healthcare measures have also supported the market's growth.

Latin America Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market : Brazil and Mexico are major contributors to the UTI testing market in Latin America. Improving healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness about UTIs have positively impacted the market.

Middle East and Africa Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market : Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have shown increased adoption of advanced diagnostics, including UTI testing. The market in other African countries is growing steadily, driven by improving healthcare access and awareness.





Factors influencing the UTI testing market may include technological advancements in diagnostic tests, increasing prevalence of UTIs due to lifestyle changes, growing awareness of the importance of early diagnosis, and initiatives by governments and healthcare organizations to improve healthcare infrastructure.

Unlock vital information on the UTI testing market by country! Avail of our exclusive Customize 30% discount on reports, providing you with unparalleled knowledge! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-10134

Top Companies Profiled:

ACON Laboratories Inc. Cardinal Health Inc. Danaher Corporation SYSMEX CORPORATION Abbott Laboratories Bio-Rad Laboratories Roche AG LabCorp (Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings). Stryker Corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Key Market Segments Covered in the Urinary Tract Infection Testing Industry Research

By Tests:

Urinalysis

Urine Cultures

Susceptibility Testing



By Test Kits:

Home Test Kits

Laboratory Test Kits

By Indication:

Cystitis

Urethritis

Pyelonephritis



By End User:

Hospitals

Nephropathy Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

others

Explore the uncharted possibilities of the Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market! Obtain invaluable information on every segment by purchasing now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/10134

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in Healthcare Market Domain:

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Treatment Market Size: The urinary tract infections market is expected to surpass US$ 10.29 Billion by 2032, The urinary tract infections market is predicted to grow at 2% CAGR through 2032.

Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market Share: The global uncomplicated urinary tract infection treatment market garnered a market value of US$ 5.96 Billion in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 17 Billion by registering a CAGR of 10% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Catheter Associated Urinary Tract Infections Treatment Market Demand: According to Future Market Insights research, during the projected period, the global catheter-associated urinary tract infections treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0%. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 1.31 Billion in 2023 to US$ 1.76 Billion by 2033.

Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Treatment Market Opportunity: The global Complicated Urinary Tract Infections treatment market size is expected to surpass an impressive valuation of USD 9.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 16.1 billion by 2033, trailing a CAGR of 5.76%

Urinary Bag Market Growth: The global urinary bag market is poised to surpass US$ 1,899.3 million by 2023, surging at a remarkable CAGR of 4.4% through 2033 to reach US$ 2,911.7 million.

Eye Infections Treatment Market Analysis: Worldwide revenue from the global Eye Infections Treatment Market is estimated at US$ 7.3 Billion for 2022, and the market is projected to progress at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2030. Demand for eye infections treatment is anticipated to reach a worth of US$ 9.9 Billion by the end of 2030.

Urinary Antibacterial And Antiseptic Pharmaceuticals Market Development: The urinary antibacterial and antiseptic pharmaceuticals market is likely to register a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The market is estimated to be valued at US$ 44.2 Billion in 2022 and likely to be valued at US$ 67.34 Billion by 2032.

Urinary Collection Device Market Trends: The global urinary collection device market was valued at around US$ 2.6 Billion at the end of 2021. The market is projected to register a 5.2% CAGR and top a valuation of US$ 4.4 Billion by 2032.

Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Strategies: Currently, the global female stress urinary incontinence treatment devices market is valued at US$ 702.4 Million and is expected to expand at a high CAGR of 6.2% (2022 to 2029) to end up with a market of US$ 1.07 Billion by the end of 2029.

Kidney Stone Extraction Balloon Market Outlook: Increasing from US$ 450.5 Million in 2022 to US$ 902.2 Million by 2032, the global kidney stone extraction market is expected to display a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube