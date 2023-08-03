Submit Release
Pacific Tourism Organisation Forges Strategic Collaborations with Vanuatu Tourism Organisation and Fiji Airways

Last month the Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) held successful meetings held with a delegation from the Vanuatu Tourism Organisation (VTO) and Fiji Airways. The meeting, which took place in Fiji, was marked by productive discussions and promising outcomes.

SPTO CEO Chris Cocker met with representatives from Vanuatu Tourism Organisation, VTO CEO and SPTO Deputy Chair Adela Issachar Aru, Martin David, responsible for Long Haul, Emerging, and Domestic markets, Megan Thompson, the Short Haul Market Coordinator, and Jennifer Kausei, the Digital & Communication Manager and Fiji Airways Executive Manager of Global Sales, Marketing & Digital, Akuila Batiweti.

Discussions focussed on VTO expressing a keen interest in collaborating with Fiji Airways to enhance their long-haul markets.

Mr Cocker mentioned that SPTO and VTO explored the possibility of developing a tailor-made online training program, in partnership with a supplier, to assist Destination Management Companies (DMCs) in refining their tour packages and elevating their marketing efforts to international trade partners. Mr Cocker further highlighted that SPTO was committed to organizing in-country training sessions on Research and MEL (Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning) with VTO.

Mr Cocker also stated that SPTO commended Fiji’s national airline carrier Fiji Airways for its unwavering commitment to supporting SPTO and all delegates attending the Board Meeting in Tahiti on October 16th-20th, 2023. He also applauded Fiji Airways for its ongoing and future expansion plans during the discussion.

“These collaborative initiatives signify a major stride towards strengthening partnerships in the Pacific region. The engagements between SPTO, VTO, and Fiji Airways underscore our shared dedication to enhancing tourism experiences, fostering growth in the industry, and promoting sustainable practices. As we look ahead, discussions between the involved parties remain ongoing, and we eagerly anticipate the successful implementation of the proposed projects,” Mr Cocker mentioned.

