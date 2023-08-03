Pacific Tourism Data Initiative is transitioning to a new home with the Pacific Tourism Organisation

The Pacific Tourism Organisation is pleased to announce the transition of the Pacific Tourism Data Initiative (PTDI) from its current home at the New Zealand Tourism Research Institute (NZTRI) based at the Auckland University of Technology (AUT) in New Zealand to the Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) on October 1st, 2023.

PTDI is a research project which collects and reports on tourism information in 10 Pacific nations (Federated States of Micronesia(Yap), Timor Leste, Kiribati, Niue, Solomon Islands, Cook Islands, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Samoa and is funded by the New Zealand Government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT). The PTDI information supports each nation and the South Pacific region to better understand trends and changes in tourism and its impacts on communities, businesses, and visitors. The PTDI includes an ongoing International Visitor Survey (IVS), as well as a Business Confidence Index (BCI), and a Community Attitudes Survey (CAS). Each of these research tools generates data that support evidence-based decision-making by government tourism agencies, businesses, and communities in the Pacific.

The transition process will see SPTO increase capacity, recruit and train additional research staff and develop management systems for the PTDI. While AUT will manage data transferral, and online reporting and assist SPTO to train staff and to develop data collection and reporting processes. AUT is working cooperatively with MFAT and SPTO on the transition, which is expected to be completed by 30 September 2023.

In acknowledging the announcement of the transition from AUT to SPTO, CEO Christopher Cocker stated that moving forward, SPTO was fully committed to ensuring a smooth transition by bolstering its capacity, recruiting and training additional research staff, and implementing efficient management systems for the PTDI.

“SPTO welcomes the transfer as it will fortify SPTO’s position as the premier hub for Pacific Tourism Research and insights. This move enables us to elevate our commitment to serving SPTO members with their research and insights needs, further propelling sustainable tourism growth in the region. In addition, SPTO is pleased to collaborate with AUT to facilitate the data transfer and online reporting processes, while also receiving their valuable assistance in training our team and refining data collection methodologies. The PTDI, a vital research project initiative has been instrumental in providing valuable insights into tourism trends and their impacts on communities, businesses, and visitors in the South Pacific region. Together, we forge ahead, equipped with data-driven insights, to shape the future of Pacific tourism and foster a thriving, interconnected community of travelers, businesses, and locals alike,” Mr Cocker mentioned.