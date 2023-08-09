Forward Edge-AI Launches Decentralized Autonomous Organization Collaboration Hub to Foster Digital Asset Innovation

New collaboration hub seeks to innovate the digital asset ecosystem, democratize financial systems, and reduce inequalities

We are grateful for our enduring research partnership with the NSF and UTSA.” — Kevin Jackson, Vice President of Advance Projects of Forward Edge-AI, Inc.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded a $300,000 grant to the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) and Forward Edge-AI, Inc. to establish a Decentralized Autonomous Organization Collaboration Hub (DACH). DACH is a National Collaboration Initiative set to revolutionize the digital asset landscape by fostering continuous innovation and collaboration. In a time when digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, have surpassed a trillion dollars in market value, the importance of collaboration between public and private sectors is paramount.

The DACH's mission is to establish a resilient framework that can adapt to the ever-changing digital asset market. Its influence spans beyond just the financial and cryptocurrency sectors, touching crucial areas such as healthcare, advanced manufacturing, supply chain management, energy, transportation, and Web3.0 related products and services.

By leveraging a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) to promote a public-private partnership, the DACH project aims to create an inclusive environment to address the diverse needs and interests of society, democratizing financial systems and reducing inequalities.

Managed by U.S. subject matter experts, this "innovation sandbox" offers a controlled environment where innovators can collaborate, build value, and mitigate risks. Early examples of DACH's impact include FINTECH, sustainable space exploration, and decentralized projects that leverage blockchain to help resolve refugee crisis and undocumented individuals.

Forward Edge-AI will address technical challenges including decentralized notification attacks, multi-call transaction audits, and risks associated with on-chain transaction verification using multi-sig wallets. The operational value of these technical solutions includes improved access, availability of ethical hacker cybersecurity experts, friction-less access to customer feedback, and reduced participant apathy through game theory. The project has already attracted interest from diverse stakeholders, including five federal agencies, healthcare providers, military services, Web 3.0 companies, public transportation operators, investors, and various entrepreneurial startups.

The project funding mechanism is the NSF Early-concept Grants Exploratory Research (EAGER) program. EAGER is used to support exploratory work in its early stages on untested, but potentially transformative, research ideas or approaches. DACH is considered especially "high risk-high payoff" in the sense that it, for example, involves radically different approaches, applies new expertise, or engages novel disciplinary or interdisciplinary perspectives.