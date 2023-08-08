Autobahn Labs Appoints Chief Executive Officer
Experienced Life Sciences Executive and Venture Capitalist Dr. Brendan O’Leary Joins Autobahn Labs as CEO
We are delighted to welcome Brendan O'Leary to Autobahn Labs. His experience, judgement, and forward-thinking mindset align perfectly with our mission of translating research into patient impact.”PALO ALTO, CA, USA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Autobahn Labs, a leading early-stage drug discovery incubator, is thrilled to announce the addition of Dr. Brendan O'Leary to its executive team. Dr. O'Leary, an experienced and successful life sciences executive, with an extensive background in biotechnology venture capital, technology commercialization and startup development, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his role as Chief Executive Officer at Autobahn Labs.
— Dr. Srini Akkaraju, Samsara BioCapital
With Autobahn Labs’ unique business model for translating cutting-edge university research into therapeutic opportunities, the appointment of Dr. O'Leary reinforces the virtual incubator’s commitment to addressing unmet medical needs through identifying promising university technologies and advancing these into clinical development. As the new CEO, Dr. O'Leary will play a pivotal role in spearheading strategic initiatives, fostering new collaborations, and accelerating the development of groundbreaking advancements within the biotech industry.
Dr. O'Leary comes to Autobahn Labs with an outstanding track record of success in supporting life sciences innovation, particularly in the biotech, medical device, and diagnostic sectors. At Prism Ventures, he analyzed investment opportunities spanning the therapeutic spectrum, mentored entrepreneurs, and built and invested in many successful private and public life science companies. As the founding Executive Vice Chancellor of Innovation and Business Development at UMass Medical School, he led all BD&L functions and co-led many translational development activities. His team generated a significant number of licenses, spinouts, and industry collaborations while rapidly growing and diversifying revenue sources. Most recently, he co-founded AllosteRx Capital, a biotechnology venture capital firm and founded the life sciences investment banking practice at Bowen, Inc. Earlier in his career, Dr. O’Leary held numerous operating roles at diagnostic and high-throughput drug discovery platform companies.
"We are delighted to welcome Brendan O'Leary to Autobahn Labs," said Dr. Srini Akkaraju, Autobahn Labs Board Director and Managing General Partner of Samsara BioCapital. "His experience, judgement, and forward-thinking mindset align perfectly with our mission of translating research into patient impact. Brendan's expertise will undoubtedly propel Autobahn Labs to new heights."
Backed by Samsara BioCapital, Evotec SE, and KCK Ltd, Autobahn Labs invests earlier than traditional venture financing models, providing intellectual, financial and human capital to efficiently and effectively advance new scientific discoveries from novel concept to preclinical drug candidate selection. Autobahn’s partner institutions benefit from its strategic and operational support, as well as the industry-leading drug discovery and development capabilities of Evotec. Autobahn Labs creates jointly owned companies with its academic partners and invests up to $5M per project, provides operational and scientific expertise to guide drug development, and applies Evotec’s powerful integrated multimodality discovery platform, designed to accelerate the translation of scientific ideas into novel therapeutics.
Autobahn Labs has collaborations with the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), University of California San Francisco (UCSF), University of California San Diego (UCSD), Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, the University of Pennsylvania, Boston Children’s Hospital and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies.
Strategic Communications
Autobahn Labs
email us here