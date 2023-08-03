GISCI Announces Five Point Energy as its Newest Endorsing Employer

Des Plaines, IL (August 3, 2023) -The GIS Certification Institute (GISCI) is pleased to announce Five Point Energy as the newest GISCI-designated Endorsing Employer. Five Point Energy is a private equity firm focused exclusively on investments within the water management, surface management, midstream, and sustainable infrastructure sectors. Unlike most private equity firms, Five Point Energy has its own internal Information Systems Department. This department is segmented into three teams: Geographic Information Systems, Data Science, and Information Technology. These three teams work closely with one another to generate systems, services, and deliverables for Five Point Energy and its portfolio companies.

Here is what Matthew Bailey, GISP Five Point Energy’s Vice President of Information Systems had to say about the endorsement:

“We believe that the GISP has become the best certification for those involved with GIS. Given the GISCI’s portfolio review process and the exam, this certification is not easily obtained. The roadmap outlined by the GISCI helps promote its value and distinction above other GIS certifications. The pathway to certification and re-certification requires a well-rounded skill set, continued education, and promotes the ethical standards of the GISCI. For someone with a career in GIS, obtaining this certification should be seen as an achievement. For employers, it should be seen as top tier verification for proof of knowledge, skills, and abilities in the geospatial field”.

In addition, Matthew offered the following on Five Point Energy’s application:

“As the Vice President of information Systems, it is my responsibility to promote professional growth in addition to the team’s daily tasks supporting our business. The GISP certification has become a highly desired, if not the gold standard in certification for GIS professionals. As a GISP myself, I look to promote the pursuit and acquisition of this certification to further bolster our knowledge, skills, and abilities, but to also demonstrate our team’s strength and capabilities through GISCI’s requirements and certification process. It is my goal for all GIS related employees to receive their certification”.

The GISCI appreciates Five Point Energy’s support of their employees and the GISP program.

The GIS Certification Institute created the GISCI Endorsing Employer Designation Program to help increase the value of GISP® Certification for our primary stakeholders and help facilitate the growth of the GISP Program within the geospatial community. The GISCI will grant the GISCI Endorsing Employer Designation to organizations that meet the criteria established by the GISCI as supportive of GIS Professionals and the GISP Certification process by way of internal activities, programs, and policies. The designation is not only a commitment to GISP Certification for staff, but also to uphold the ideals of the GIS Certification Institute.

The GISCI Endorsing Employer Designation is available to all organizations (public, private/commercial) apart from GISCI member organizations. Organizations seeking the designation must submit a formal application listing the criteria met as verified by the organization’s HR representative. A review committee will evaluate each application and if the organization meets the criteria, the committee will forward the application to the GISCI Board of Directors for approval. Each approved GISCI Endorsing Employer will last for three (3) years, provide the organization with permission to display their organization logo on our website, and provide permission to display the GISCI Endorsing Employer designation on their website. There is no cost to obtain this designation. A list of GISCI Endorsing Organizations can be found on the GISCI website at: https://www.gisci.org/Employers/GISCI-Endorsing-Employer/GISCI-Endorsing-Organizations

About GISCI The GIS Certification Institute (GISCI) is a non-profit organization that promotes the advancement of proficient GIS professionals through its international GISP® (Certified GIS Professional) certification program. The Institute fosters rigorous professional and ethical standards, community engagement, and professional mentoring within the GIS industry. GISCI’s member organizations include the American Association of Geographers (AAG), National States Geographic Information Council (NSGIC), University Consortium for Geographic Information Science (UCGIS), and the Urban and Regional Information Systems Association (URISA).

More information about the GISCI is available at www.gisci.org and about Five Point Energy at https://fivepointenergy.com/

Contact Info: GISCI Five Point Energy/Tony Spicci, GISP CGMP Matthew Bailey, GISP Executive Director – GIS Certification Institute Vice President – Information Systems/847.824.7768 tspicci@gisci.org mbailey@fivepointenergy.com



















