Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,485 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,130 in the last 365 days.

VIRTUAL EVENT: Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom to Induct the 16th Class of the California Hall of Fame

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom will induct the 16th class of the California Hall of Fame on Tuesday, August 22nd in a virtual ceremony. This posthumous class will honor trailblazers in public service, sports, music, entertainment, and more.

WHEN: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

LIVESTREAM: Governor’s Office Twitter | California Museum’s YouTube

Launched in 2006, the California Hall of Fame honors history-making Californians who embody the state’s spirit of innovation and have changed the state, the nation, and the world. Inductees are selected annually by the Governor and First Partner for achievements in arts, business and labor, entertainment, food and wine, literature, music, public service, science, and sports.

Learn more about the California Hall of Fame here.

###

You just read:

VIRTUAL EVENT: Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom to Induct the 16th Class of the California Hall of Fame

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more