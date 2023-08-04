Free Paint Recycling Event in Colorado Springs Saturday august 12th for all Colorado Springs residents!
Join the Great Paint Recycle Drive on Aug 12, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at Sand Creek High School, CO. Free event, donations welcomed for Habitat for Humanity.COLORADO SPTINGS, COLORADO, USA, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado Springs Residents Can Participate in the Great Paint Recycle Drive
Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity and GreenSheen Paint are collaborating on a one-of-a-kind event: The Great Paint Recycle Drive. This initiative strives to responsibly recycle any leftover or unused paint from local residents. The event takes place on Saturday, August 12th, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Sand Creek High School, located at 7005 N. Carefree Circle, Colorado Springs, CO, 80922.
The event is free of charge, however, donations in support of the Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity, a non-profit organization committed to providing affordable housing for those in need, are accepted gratefully. These acts of generosity could make a considerable difference within the community.
The initiative is open for donations of oil-based paints, acrylics, latex paints, stains, shellacs, lacquers, sealers, varnishes, and urethanes. All sizes of containers, ranging from one-gallon to five-gallon to sample sizes, are permissible, provided that the paint is in its original, non-leaking, and labeled containers.
It is important to note that this event does not accept spray paints, paint thinners, solvents, cleaning agents, adhesives, roof patch materials, drywall mud, driveway sealer, automotive paints, or other hazardous wastes.
This recycling event offers a chance for residents to clean up their spaces, contribute positively to the environment, and support a meaningful cause. It is suggested that interested parties reserve a slot ahead of time to facilitate a smooth drop-off process.
For reservations and additional information, please visit the link below:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-paint-recycling-event-pikes-peak-habitat-for-humanity-tickets-687705414407?aff=oddtdtcreator
