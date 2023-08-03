Green Home Systems Empowers FranklinWH as the Preferred Standalone Battery Option Intelligent Energy Management to Support Household Consumption- FranklinWh Battery

GHS partners with FranklinWH for cutting-edge solar energy solutions, boosting confidence in whole-home battery option.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Home Systems (GHS) is making waves in the solar industry, establishing itself as a key player with a vast network of over 1000 partners and a robust ecosystem. As part of its commitment to offering the best solutions to homeowners, GHS has chosen FranklinWH as its preferred standalone battery option. This decision is a significant boost for the small but innovative company, FranklinWH, as it gains credibility and confidence from both installers and homeowners.

GHS's mission is to revolutionize the way homeowners harness solar energy, making it more accessible, reliable, and efficient. Over the years, GHS, an Authorized Panasonic Elite installer have built an extensive network of partners, including solar installers, EPCs, developers, and industry professionals. This network enables GHS to connect with homeowners across the nation and offer them cutting-edge solutions that meet their unique energy needs.

The decision to select FranklinWH as GHS' go-to standalone battery option was not taken lightly. In a crowded marketplace full of reputable brands, FranklinWH stood out with its true "whole home solution" - the Franklin Home Power (FHP) system. GHS recognized the potential and merits of FHP, which integrates solar, battery, grid, and generator power sources to create a comprehensive energy management system for households.

The endorsement of FranklinWH's FHP system by GHS, signifies the company's confidence in the product's reliability, efficiency, and performance. As an established player in the solar game, GHS's stamp of approval adds a layer of assurance for homeowners considering investing in FranklinWH's solution. They can now feel more comfortable and secure in their decision to adopt FranklinWH for their home energy storage needs.

"FranklinWH's journey has been one of continuous improvement and innovation" Says Barry Durand, Commercial Manager at GHS. "We have witnessed the company's steady ascent, and it aligns perfectly with GHS's commitment to offering cutting-edge technology and solutions to our customers".

For FranklinWH, this endorsement by GHS is a game-changer. As a smaller company competing in a crowded market, the support of a prominent player like GHS is a testament to the quality and innovation of FranklinWH's products. The alliance with GHS opens up new opportunities and expands the reach of FranklinWH's technology, bringing it to a wider audience of homeowners who can benefit from its whole-home energy management capabilities.

"As we move forward GHS and FranklinWH will continue to collaborate closely to drive advancements in home energy storage solutions" Durand adds. "Together, we aim to empower homeowners with reliable, sustainable, and cost-effective energy solutions that pave the way for a greener future".

For more information about Green Home Systems and the partnership with FranklinWH, please visit www.greenhomesystems.com

About Green Home Systems (GHS):

Green Home Systems (GHS) is a leading player in the solar industry, dedicated to transforming the way homeowners harness solar energy.

With an extensive network of over 1000 partners and industry professionals, GHS offers cutting-edge technology and unmatched performance, using top-tier products and services that set new standards of quality for households across the nation.

About FranklinWH:

FranklinWH is a pioneering company in the home energy storage market, offering a true "whole home solution" with its flagship product, Franklin Home Power (FHP). The FHP system integrates solar, battery, grid, and generator power sources to optimize the safety, reliability, and efficiency of a home's energy needs. As a small but innovative company, FranklinWH aims to revolutionize home energy management with customer-driven specifications and continuous advancements in technology.