America's Wellness Coach, Ann Law, Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with "The Keys to Authenticity"

BLOCK ISLAND, RHODE ISLAND, USA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ann Law has joined forces with renowned author, Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals worldwide to co-author the highly anticipated book, The Keys to Authenticity. Published by CelebrityPress® LLC, the book was officially released on July 13, 2023.

The day of its release, The Keys to Authenticity swiftly climbed the ranks of the Amazon best-seller charts, claiming top honors as the #1 best-seller in Direct Marketing and also attaining the coveted #1 spot in the New Release category for Direct Marketing.

Ann Law's compelling chapter titled "Transform Your Life, One Thought at a Time" played a crucial role in propelling the book to its outstanding best-seller status. The insights shared in her chapter offer readers valuable guidance and inspiration to achieve similar success in their own endeavors.

About Ann

America’s Wellness Coach, Ann Law helps people learn to live their optimal life by following guidelines outlined in her new book, The Law of Wellness. Her careers as a Nurse Practitioner, healthcare advocate, wellness speaker, innkeeper and coach are all about deeply caring for and serving people.

After graduating from Hunter College and Cornell University as a Family Nurse Practitioner, Law not only specialized in family practice for ten years, but she also forced legislation for Nurse Practitioners now used as a model for other states.

Her experience serving four terms in local government, serving as the campaign manager for a congressional candidate in Westchester County, NY founding The Coalition of Nurse Practitioners in New York and developing two successful businesses, provides perspective from medicine, business, and government leadership.

This cross section of industry experience sets the stage for Law’s teachings to address America’s health crisis: while we spend the most on health care in the world, we have the worst health statistics. She believes that people living the optimal life are purpose-driven and look forward to their time of “empowerment” rather than retirement. Her followers say she is a fearless crusader for healthy living.

Law’s work as founder of The New York State Coalition of Nurse Practitioners and served for ten years at the Sharon Clinic in Millbrook, NY. Her practice was featured in Redbook magazine in July 1981. Today, Law splits her time between her B&B in Rhode Island, real estate, and her home in Fort Myers.

email: annlaw1np@gmail.com

