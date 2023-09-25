Cute Printable Pumpkin Party Hats Available As Halloween Costumes or Halloween Party Supplies

Halloween Party Hat: Cute Orange Pumpkin Paper Crown Printable Cute Halloween Costume: Farm Animal Party Hats/Paper Crowns with Pig, Chicken, Sheep, Duck Cute Halloween Mask: Pet Animal Party Hats/Paper Crowns with Kitten/Cat, Puppy Dog, Parrot, and Mouse Cute Halloween Party Supplies: Jungle Safari Party Hat/Paper Crown Printable with Lion, Tiger, Elephant, Parrot, and Monkey TwoFish Logo

Cute pumpkin party hats offered as alternative Halloween costumes or masks. The printable paper crown headbands are available on Etsy and Teachers Pay Teachers.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For parents and teachers looking for cute Halloween costumes and party supplies, TwoFish is excited to offer their printable pumpkin party hats are available as easy-to-make Halloween costumes. The cute pumpkin design makes these party hats fun party supplies for Halloween parties and other fall-themed events.

The pumpkin party hats are instant downloads that can be easily printed at home or in the classroom. The party hat is professionally designed by TwoFish, featuring a cute, vibrant orange pumpkin with a green stem and leaves adorable and amusing.

TwoFish also offers three other cute Halloween party hats including: Green Friendly Monster, Black Bat, and Black Cat. Currently, the Halloween paper crowns are available for purchase individually in the full color version.

In addition, TwoFish offers dozens of cute animal paper crown designs that customers have utilized as party hats and Halloween costumes. Customers can choose from farm animals, jungle animals, arctic animals, woodland animals, and more. The printable paper crowns can be purchased individually or in predetermined sets. Furthermore, the paper crowns are available in full-color versions or outlined versions that kids or adults can color and decorate.

The printable party hats are great as replacements for Halloween costumes and are easy to make by following the simple instructions included. TwoFish designed the paper headbands to be easy to wear and fully adjustable for any head size, even for adults.

To purchase the printable Halloween party hats online, customers can visit the TwoFish Project shop on Etsy. For school teachers who are planning school events or classroom room parties, TwoFish also added these cute party hats for purchase at Teachers Pay Teachers.

For more information and to see other fun printable products, visit the TwoFish website at https://www.twofishproject.com

About TwoFish

TwoFish designs and sells fun, colorful printable products including party hats, paper crowns, paper toys, paper puppets, and more. Through printable products, TwoFish encourages kids and grown-ups to make, learn, play and grow. The company is on a mission to spread joy and cover the world in smiles by creating fun stuff for kids and the grown-ups who love them. The company has delighted customers around the world with the cute, adorable items. TwoFish currently sells printable products on Etsy and at Teachers Pay Teachers.

Video Tutorial: How To Make A Paper Crown Printable - Cute Halloween Headband Party Hats for Kids