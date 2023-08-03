Abend Gallery Proudly Presents "Reckoning," A Solo Exhibition by North Carolina Artist, Brian Mashburn
Exploring Urban and Natural Interplay: Brian Mashburn's "Reckoning" at Abend Gallery
Reckoning refers to an awareness of one’s location; the process of calculating or estimating; literally or figuratively it’s taking stock of where you are, how you got here, where you’re going.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Abend Gallery, one of Denver's leading fine art galleries, is honored to announce "Reckoning," an exclusive solo exhibition featuring the engaging and profound works of Brian Mashburn.
— Brian Mashburn
Exhibition Information:
Title: ‘Reckoning’: Brian Mashburn Solo Exhibition
Dates: August 12 - August 30, 2023
Opening Reception: August 12, 4 - 6 PM
Location: Abend Gallery, 1261 Delaware St, Denver, CO, 80204
For those unable to attend in person, the complete show will also be available for viewing and purchase online on the gallery's website.
‘Reckoning’ continues Mashburn's exploration of urban and industrial landscapes, juxtaposed with natural elements, reflecting a personal connection to his lived experiences and the environment. This exhibition, marking Mashburn's third solo show with Abend Gallery, builds upon themes and explorations in his ongoing artistic journey.
Mashburn's paintings often depict a mesmerizing balance of hard lines and soft forms, inspired by the Smoky Mountains and rich histories of old mill towns. The exhibition includes key pieces like a depiction of a black bear by a cliff’s edge, a powerful reference to the past, present, and future.
Join us for this significant collaboration between Mashburn and Abend Gallery, either in person during the opening reception or online to fully appreciate this artistic experience.
