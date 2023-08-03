Submit Release
Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.Com Inc. Announce Results for Topicus.com Inc. for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

TORONTO, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) in a joint release with Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) today announced financial results for Topicus.com Inc. (“Topicus” or the “Company”) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Please note that all amounts referred to in this press release are in Euros unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and the accompanying notes, our Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Topicus.com Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2022, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and the Company’s annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on Topicus.com Inc.’s website www.topicus.com. Additional information about Topicus.com Inc. is also available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Q2 2023 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 23% (6% organic growth) to €272.1 million compared to €220.6 million in Q2 2022.  
  • Net income increased to €23.5 million (€0.18 on a diluted per share basis) from €20.1 million (€0.16 on a diluted per share basis).  
  • Acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of €63.4 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €7.6 million resulting in total consideration of €71.1 million.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased €16.7 million to negative €15.4 million compared to negative €32.0 million in Q2 2022 representing an increase of 52%.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased €13.7 million to negative €13.1 million compared to negative €26.8 million in Q2 2022 representing an increase 51%.

Total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was €272.1 million, an increase of 23%, or €51.5 million, compared to €220.6 million for the comparable period in 2022. For the first six months of 2023 total revenues were €536.5 million, an increase of 26%, or €112.1 million, compared to €424.4 million for the comparable period in 2022. The increase for both the three and six-month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 6% and 7%. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 increased €3.4 million to €23.5 million compared to €20.1 million for the same period in 2022. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.18 in the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to net income per basic and diluted share of €0.16 for the same period in 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023 net income increased €4.1 million to €44.6 million compared to €40.5 million for the same period in 2022. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.35 in the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to €0.30 for the same period in 2022.   

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, CFO were negative €15.4 million compared to negative €32.0 million for the same period in 2022. Many of the businesses invoice customers for annual software maintenance fees in Q1 each year resulting in a disproportionate amount of cash being received in the first quarter as compared to the remaining three quarters. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, CFO increased €14.6 million to €158.6 million compared to €144.0 million for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 10%.  

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, FCFA2S was negative €13.1 million compared to negative €26.8 million for the same period in 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, FCFA2S increased €53.3 million to €88.0 million compared to €34.7 million for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 153%. The increase for the six month period is primarily as a result of the dividend paid to the Preferred Securities holders during the quarter ended March 31, 2022.   

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Topicus or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Topicus assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received, and the proceeds from sale of interest rate caps. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. Topicus believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Topicus does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Topicus could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Topicus’ objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Topicus’ hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

      Three months ended
June 30,		       Six months ended
June 30,		  
      2023  2022        2023  2022   
    (€ in millions)   (€ in millions)
                     
Net cash flows from operating activities     (15.4 ) (32.0 )       158.6   144.0    
Adjusted for:                    
Interest paid on lease obligations     (0.3 ) (0.3 )       (0.7 ) (0.6 )  
Interest paid on other facilities     (3.5 ) (2.4 )       (6.6 ) (4.0 )  
Proceeds from sale of interest rate cap     5.5   -         5.5   -    
Credit facility transaction costs     (0.2 ) -         (0.2 ) -    
Payments of lease obligations     (5.5 ) (5.1 )       (10.8 ) (9.6 )  
Property and equipment purchased     (1.9 ) (1.6 )       (3.9 ) (3.6 )  
Dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders     -   -         -   (66.6 )  
                     
      (21.3 ) (41.4 )       142.0   59.7    
Less amount attributable to                    
  non-controlling interests     8.2   14.5         (54.0 ) (24.9 )  
                     
Free cash flow available to shareholders     (13.1 ) (26.8 )       88.0   34.7    
                     
Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.                    
 

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus’ subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-9677
info@topicus.com
www.topicus.com

SOURCE: TOPICUS.COM INC.


Topicus.com Inc.  
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position    
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
                       
Unaudited                  
                  June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 June 30, 2022
                       
Assets                  
                       
Current assets:                  
  Cash             172,315 136,772   159,728
  Accounts receivable           130,456 95,790   92,317
  Unbilled revenue           48,701 41,036   42,925
  Inventories             4,268 1,419   902
  Other assets           54,657 34,778   36,500
                  410,396 309,795   332,372
                       
Non-current assets:                
  Property and equipment           20,372 19,579   19,582
  Right of use assets           57,919 54,412   57,927
  Deferred income taxes           7,044 19,978   8,307
  Other assets           12,161 17,030   11,502
  Intangible assets 942,297 874,000   872,887
                  1,039,793 984,999   970,205
                       
Total assets             1,450,189 1,294,794   1,302,577
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
                       
Current liabilities:                
  Topicus Revolving Credit Facility and current portion of term and other loans 168,228 201,275   151,570
  Loan from CSI           30,281 30,867   -
  Accounts payable and accrued liabilities       162,868 174,824   142,840
  Deferred revenue           241,980 116,989   197,492
  Provisions             1,682 1,884   1,076
  Acquisition holdback payables         14,878 14,009   18,416
  Lease obligations           19,280 18,824   18,927
  Income taxes payable           16,510 11,467   14,457
                  655,707 570,141   544,779
                       
Non-current liabilities:                
  Term and other loans           65,807 41,280   101,421
  Loan from CSI           - -   31,602
  Deferred income taxes           147,382 150,521   145,731
  Acquisition holdback payables         1,289 2,316   3,078
  Lease obligations           39,684 36,634   40,076
  Other liabilities           26,273 26,118   20,410
                  280,434 256,869   342,317
                       
Total liabilities             936,141 827,009   887,096
                       
                       
Shareholders' Equity:                
  Capital stock           39,412 39,412   39,412
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   851 (232 ) 1,576
  Retained earnings (deficit)           255,528 226,919   192,970
  Non-controlling interests           218,258 201,685   181,523
                  514,048 467,784   415,481
                       
                       
                       
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity         1,450,189 1,294,794   1,302,577
                       

 


Topicus.com Inc.                  
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss)            
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
                           
             
Unaudited                      
              Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
              2023    2022    2023    2022 
                           
Revenue                      
License         7,847     6,418     14,825     11,885  
Professional services       71,974     56,481     141,314     106,589  
Hardware and other       3,705     2,293     6,385     4,534  
Maintenance and other recurring     188,557     155,425     373,989     301,374  
              272,083     220,616     536,513     424,383  
Expenses                      
Staff         155,841     123,809     305,949     235,704  
Hardware         2,545     1,515     4,123     2,234  
Third party license, maintenance and professional services 21,340     18,625     41,888     36,099  
Occupancy         2,560     1,804     5,026     3,341  
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 10,703     8,450     20,267     14,548  
Professional fees       4,557     3,779     8,837     7,576  
Other, net         964     4,762     7,178     9,182  
Depreciation         7,695     7,008     14,990     13,203  
Amortization of intangible assets     29,985     26,010     57,946     48,989  
              236,191     195,763     466,204     370,875  
                           
Finance and other expenses (income)   4,447     (51 )   9,396     1,680  
              4,447     (51 )   9,396     1,680  
                           
Income (loss) before income taxes     31,445     24,904     60,912     51,828  
                           
Current income tax expense (recovery)   14,898     11,041     27,226     22,263  
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)   (6,905 )   (6,237 )   (10,894 )   (10,894 )
Income tax expense (recovery)     7,993     4,805     16,332     11,370  
                           
Net income (loss)       23,452     20,099     44,580     40,458  
                           
Net income (loss) attributable to:                  
Equity holders of Topicus     14,572     12,526     28,472     24,097  
Non-controlling interests       8,880     7,573     16,108     16,362  
Net income (loss)       23,452     20,099     44,580     40,458  
                           
Weighted average shares                    
  Basic shares outstanding     81,889,764     80,097,017     81,889,764     80,011,366  
  Diluted shares outstanding     129,841,819     129,841,819     129,841,819     129,841,819  
                           
Earnings (loss) per common share of Topicus              
  Basic         0.18     0.16     0.35     0.30  
  Diluted         0.18     0.16     0.35     0.30  
                           
                           


Topicus.com Inc.                  
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)            
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
                           
             
Unaudited            
              Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
              2023   2022   2023   2022
                           
Net income (loss)       23,452   20,099   44,580   40,458
                           
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):              
                           
  Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other 2,999   3,444   2,203   4,871
                           
Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax 2,999   3,444   2,203   4,871
                           
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 26,451   23,543   46,784   45,329
                           
Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:              
Equity holders of Topicus     1,320   1,325   1,083   1,956
Non-controlling interests       1,679   2,119   1,120   2,915
Total other comprehensive income (loss) 2,999   3,444   2,203   4,871
                           
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:              
Equity holders of Topicus     15,892   13,850   29,555   26,052
Non-controlling interests       10,559   9,693   17,228   19,277
Total comprehensive income (loss)     26,451   23,543   46,784   45,329
                           


Topicus.com Inc.                
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)        
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
                     
Unaudited                  
Six months ended June 30, 2023                
      Attributable to equity holders of Topicus    
      Preferred
Shares		 Capital
Stock		 Other equity Accumulated
other
comprehensive
(loss) income		 Retained
earnings
(Deficit)		 Total Non-controlling interests Total equity
                     
Balance at January 1, 2023 - 39,412 - (232 ) 226,919 266,099 201,685   467,784  
                     
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:                
                     
Net income (loss) - - - -   28,472 28,472 16,108   44,580  
                     
Other comprehensive income (loss)                
                     
Foreign currency translation differences from                
  foreign operations and other, net of income tax - - - 1,083   - 1,083 1,120   2,203  
                     
Total other comprehensive income (loss)                
  for the period - - - 1,083   - 1,083 1,120   2,203  
                     
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - 1,083   28,472 29,555 17,228   46,784  
                     
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity                
                     
  Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity - - - -   137 137 70   207  
                     
  Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - - - -   - - (726 ) (726 )
                     
Balance at June 30, 2023 - 39,412 - 851   255,528 295,791 218,258   514,048  
                     


Topicus.com Inc.                
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)        
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
                     
Unaudited                  
Six months ended June 30, 2022                
                     
      Attributable to equity holders of Topicus    
      Preferred Shares Capital Stock Other equity Accumulated
other
comprehensive
(loss) income		 Retained
earnings
(deficit)		 Total Non-controlling interests Total equity
                     
Balance at January 1, 2022 2,047,473   39,412 (1,009,996 ) (380 ) (1,782,113 ) (705,604 ) 1,061,236   355,632  
                     
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:                
                     
Net income (loss) -   - -   -   24,097   24,097   16,362   40,458  
                     
Other comprehensive income (loss)                
                     
Foreign currency translation differences from                
  foreign operations and other -   - -   1,956   -   1,956   2,915   4,871  
                     
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period -   - -   1,956   -   1,956   2,915   4,871  
                     
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period -   - -   1,956   24,097   26,052   19,277   45,329  
                     
                     
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity                
                     
  Conversion of preferred shares to subordinate voting shares (2,047,473 ) - 2,047,473   -   -   -   -   -  
                     
  Conversion of non-controlling interest preferred units to ordinary units and other movements in non-controlling interests -   - 912,788   -   -   912,788   (912,788 ) -  
                     
  Net acquisition of non-controlling interest associated with business combinations -   - (23 ) (0 ) (54 ) (78 ) 15,470   15,393  
                     
  Reductions of non-controlling interest associated with disposals -   - -   -   -   -   (873 ) (873 )
                     
  Reclassification of other equity to retained earnings (deficit) -   - (1,950,242 ) -   1,950,242   -   -   -  
                     
  Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus -   - -   -   799   799   (799 ) -  
                     
Balance at June 30, 2022 -   39,412 -   1,576   192,970   233,958   181,523   415,481  
                     


Topicus.com Inc.                
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows              
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
                             
               
Unaudited                      
                Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
                2023     2022     2023     2022  
                             
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:              
  Net income (loss)     23,452     20,099     44,580     40,458  
  Adjustments for:                  
    Depreciation     7,695     7,008     14,990     13,203  
    Amortization of intangible assets 29,985     26,010     57,946     48,989  
    Finance and other expenses (income)   4,447     (51 )   9,396     1,680  
    Income tax expense (recovery) 7,993     4,805     16,332     11,370  
  Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities              
    exclusive of effects of business combinations (75,465 )   (79,639 )   41,134     48,989  
  Income taxes (paid) received (13,474 )   (10,255 )   (25,752 )   (20,673 )
  Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities (15,367 )   (32,023 )   158,626     144,014  
                             
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:              
  Interest paid on lease obligations   (347 )   (277 )   (653 )   (556 )
  Interest paid on other facilities   (3,505 )   (2,432 )   (6,565 )   (3,987 )
  Proceeds from sale of interest rate cap   5,516     -     5,516     -  
  Net increase (decrease) in Topicus Revolving Credit Facility 45,000     45,000     35,000     100,000  
  Proceeds from issuance of term and other loans 21,941     -     26,218     346  
  Increase (decrease) in loan from Vela Software Group (468 )   7,904     (468 )   6,086  
  Repayments of term and other loans (4,497 )   (1,052 )   (72,941 )   (1,669 )
  Credit facility transaction costs (175 )   -     (238 )   -  
  Payments of lease obligations   (5,543 )   (5,063 )   (10,805 )   (9,574 )
  Other financing activities   -     (580 )   -     (580 )
  Dividends to non-controlling interests   (726 )   -     (726 )   -  
  Dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders -     -     -     (66,614 )
  Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities 57,197     43,500     (25,663 )   23,452  
                             
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:              
  Acquisition of businesses (63,252 )   (94,502 )   (88,048 )   (107,659 )
  Cash obtained with acquired businesses   4,611     24,935     5,583     27,612  
  Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts (6,567 )   (671 )   (11,055 )   (2,431 )
  Interest, dividends and other proceeds received -     3,028     -     3,028  
  Property and equipment purchased (1,888 )   (1,587 )   (3,869 )   (3,613 )
  Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (67,096 )   (68,798 )   (97,388 )   (83,064 )
                             
Effect of foreign currency on              
  cash and cash equivalents 317     (0 )   (31 )   (0 )
                             
Increase (decrease) in cash (24,950 )   (57,321 )   35,543     84,402  
                             
Cash, beginning of period 197,265     217,049     136,772     75,326  
                             
Cash, end of period 172,315     159,728     172,315     159,728  
                             

