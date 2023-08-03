Ilham Aliyev received Chairman of Leonardo S.p.A

AZERBAIJAN, August 3 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Chairman of the Board of Directors of Leonardo S.p.A. of Italy Stefano Pontecorvo.

Stefano Pontecorvo conveyed the greetings of President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic Giorgia Meloni and Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings, and asked Stefano Pontecorvo to pass on his greetings to the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy and the Minister of Defense.

They hailed the successful development of bilateral relations based on fruitful partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy in various areas, and discussed cooperation issues with Leonardo, one of the world's leading companies in the military and civil spheres.

"Leonardo", the largest company producing defense products in Italy, also has interesting technologies in the civil sector, including "Smart city" technology, the manufacturing of artificial satellite and aerospace services, and urban transport management. The management of the company put forward their cooperation-related initiatives that could be useful for Azerbaijan in these areas.