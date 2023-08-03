VIRTUAL EVENT: Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom to Induct the 16th Class of the California Hall of Fame

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom will induct the 16th class of the California Hall of Fame on Tuesday, August 22nd in a virtual ceremony. This posthumous class will honor trailblazers in public service, sports, music, entertainment, and more.

WHEN: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

LIVESTREAM: Governor’s Office Twitter | California Museum’s YouTube

Launched in 2006, the California Hall of Fame honors history-making Californians who embody the state’s spirit of innovation and have changed the state, the nation, and the world. Inductees are selected annually by the Governor and First Partner for achievements in arts, business and labor, entertainment, food and wine, literature, music, public service, science, and sports.

Learn more about the California Hall of Fame here.

