Clover Health Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Requirement

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) (“Clover,” “Clover Health” or the “Company”), a physician enablement company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare, today announced that it has received formal notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1). As previously disclosed, the Company received a written notice from Nasdaq on April 20, 2023 notifying the Company that it had failed to meet the $1.00 per share minimum bid price requirement for continued inclusion on The Nasdaq Global Select Market.



To regain compliance with the Listing Rule, the Company’s Class A Common Stock was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive business days, which was achieved on July 28, 2023. Nasdaq has stated that this matter is now closed.

In light of this positive development, the Company will re-evaluate its options, including with respect to the reverse stock split and authorized share reduction proposal currently pending before the Company’s stockholders for approval at the special meeting of stockholders currently scheduled for 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

Please note that this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding future events and Clover Health’s future results of operations, financial position, business strategy and future plans. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “going to,” “can,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “outlook,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “objective,” “plan,” “seek,” “grow,” “target,” “if,” “continue,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Clover Health’s expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Clover Health’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied in this press release. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors is contained in Clover Health’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2023 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 9, 2023, in each case, including the Risk Factors section therein, and in its other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Clover Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations.

About Clover Health:

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare. This includes a health equity-based focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is powered by our software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the healthcare ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes through the early identification and management of chronic disease. We operate two distinct lines of business: Insurance and Non-Insurance. Through our Insurance line of business, we provide PPO and HMO Medicare Advantage plans in several states, with a differentiated focus on our flagship wide-network, high-choice PPO plans. Our Non-Insurance line of business similarly aims to reduce cost-of-care while enhancing the quality of care for patients enrolled in Original Medicare.

