Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,533 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,059 in the last 365 days.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP), a lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”) specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets, today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights and Recent Developments:

  • The Company generated consolidated net income of $70.1 million and a quarterly record consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre of $174.7 million.
  • Hospitality segment achieved second quarter record revenue of $417.7 million, driven by second quarter record average daily rate (ADR), resulting in a quarterly record operating income and the second-best Adjusted EBITDAre performance of any quarter in the segment’s history.
  • During the quarter, the Company booked over 650,000 gross advanced group room nights for all future years, at a record ADR of $265, an increase of 8.9% over Q2 2022 ADR for future bookings.
  • Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), our Entertainment segment, set record quarterly revenue, operating income and Adjusted EBITDAre as OEG continues to experience strong demand.
  • Completed the acquisition of JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa (“JW Marriott Hill Country”) on June 30, 2023, adding a premier, group-oriented resort to Ryman’s hospitality portfolio, attesting to Ryman’s growth-oriented business strategy.
  • Patrick Moore was appointed Chief Executive Officer of OEG, responsible for overseeing OEG’s growth plan, day-to-day operations, and business development activities.
  • The Company is revising its consolidated Full Year 2023 outlook to include the acquisition of JW Marriott Hill Country.

Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ryman Hospitality Properties, said, “We are pleased with our financial results this quarter. Continued strong group demand produced record second-quarter revenue and ADR performance for our Gaylord Hotels portfolio. The demand for our live entertainment assets continued to grow as well, as our Entertainment segment delivered record quarterly revenue, operating income and Adjusted EBITDAre. We were especially pleased to see the continued momentum in our business given the industry-wide softening in domestic leisure travel.

In addition to these record results, we added to our healthy forward book of business as lead volumes, bookings and rate continued to grow. Given the strength we see in the group segment in the years ahead, we were pleased to announce our acquisition of the JW Marriott Hill Country. This beautiful resort complements our existing portfolio and provides an additional destination for our group and leisure customers. We are already hard at work exploring organic growth opportunities and synergies within our portfolio to better serve both group and leisure customers in the years ahead.”

Second Quarter 2023 Results (as compared to Second Quarter 2022):

                       
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
  June 30,     June 30,  
    2023     2022   % ∆       2023     2022   % ∆  
Total Revenue $504,843   $470,204   7.4%     $996,562   $769,339   29.5%  
                           
Operating income $122,240   $105,968   15.4%     $227,890   $113,842   100.2%  
Operating income margin   24.2%     22.5%   1.7pt       22.9%     14.8%   8.1pt  
                           
Net income $70,143   $50,924   37.7%     $131,137   $26,127   401.9%  
Net income margin   13.9%     10.8%   3.1pt       13.2%     3.4%   9.8pt  
                           
Net income available to common stockholders $66,543   $50,284   32.3%     $127,863   $25,663   398.2%  
Net income available to common stockholders margin   13.2%     10.7%   2.5pt       12.8%     3.3%   9.5pt  
Net income available to common stockholders per diluted share $1.15   $0.91   26.4%     $2.17   $0.46   371.7%  
                           
Adjusted EBITDAre $174,702   $167,625   4.2%     $332,377   $236,619   40.5%  
Adjusted EBITDAre margin   34.6%     35.6%   -1.0pt       33.4%     30.8%   2.6pt  
Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture $165,883   $166,494   -0.4%     $319,262   $235,488   35.6%  
Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture margin   32.9%     35.4%   -2.5pt       32.0%     30.6%   1.4pt  
                           
Funds From Operations (FFO) available to common stockholders and unit holders $113,639   $107,119   6.1%     $222,165   $138,341   60.6%  
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit $1.92   $1.91   0.5%     $3.72   $2.48   50.0%  
                           
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $122,392   $114,875   6.5%     $235,985   $149,689   57.7%  
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit $2.06   $2.05   0.5%     $3.95   $2.69   46.8%  
                           

Note: For the Company’s definitions of Adjusted EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre margin, Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture, Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture margin, FFO available to common shareholders and unit holders, and Adjusted FFO available to common shareholders and unit holders, as well as a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted EBITDAre to Net Income/(Loss) and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted FFO available to common shareholders and unit holders to Net Income/(Loss), see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest in Consolidated Joint Venture Definition,” “Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest in Consolidated Joint Venture Margin Definition” “FFO, Adjusted FFO, and Adjusted FFO available to common shareholders and unit holders Definition” and “Supplemental Financial Results” below.

Hospitality Segment

($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)              
                           
  Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
  June 30,     June 30,  
  2023   2022   % ∆     2023   2022   % ∆  
                           
Hospitality Revenue $417,685   $401,802   4.0%     $842,124   $662,913   27.0%  
                           
Hospitality operating income $107,733   $100,573   7.1%     $213,803   $116,241   83.9%  
Hospitality operating income margin 25.8%   25.0%   0.8pt     25.4%   17.5%   7.9pt  
Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre $152,667   $154,983   -1.5%     $303,902   $225,315   34.9%  
Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre margin 36.6%   38.6%   -2.0pt     36.1%   34.0%   2.1pt  
                           
Hospitality Performance Metrics                    
Occupancy 72.7%   72.7%   0.0pt     72.5%   60.1%   12.4pt  
Average Daily Rate (ADR) $244.77   $234.50   4.4%     $241.38   $232.41   3.9%  
RevPAR $177.83   $170.46   4.3%     $174.97   $139.61   25.3%  
Total RevPAR $440.12   $424.07   3.8%     $446.49   $351.76   26.9%  
                           
Gross Definite Rooms Nights Booked 651,507   601,180   8.4%     1,000,155   1,023,225   -2.3%  
Net Definite Rooms Nights Booked 450,269   413,042   9.0%     700,587   578,710   21.1%  
Group Attrition (as % of contracted block) 16.3%   18.2%   -1.9pt     15.9%   23.9%   -8.0pt  
Cancellation Room Nights ITYFTY (1) 21,748   11,647   86.7%     53,968   182,066   -70.4%  
                           
(1) "ITYFTY" represents In The Year For The Year.                  
                           

Note: For the Company’s definitions of Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) and Total Revenue Per Available Room (Total RevPAR), see “Calculation of RevPAR, Total RevPAR, and Occupancy” below. Property-level results and operating metrics for second quarter 2023 are presented in greater detail below and under “Supplemental Financial Results—Hospitality Segment Adjusted EBITDAre Reconciliations and Operating Metrics,” which includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre to Hospitality Operating Income/(Loss), and property-level Adjusted EBITDAre to property-level Operating Income/(Loss) for each of the hotel properties.

Second Quarter 2023 Hospitality Segment Highlights

  • Achieved second quarter record revenue of $417.7 million, driven by second quarter record ADR of almost $245, an increase of 4.4% from Q2 2022.
  • Actualized room nights in the second quarter were strong, as 528,000 group room nights traveled, a 3.6% increase over Q2 2022.
  • Q2 2023 Hotel occupancy was 72.7%, flat to the prior year quarter.
  • As expected, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre margin were impacted by the continued return to normalized attrition and cancellation fees and management fees.
  • Attrition and cancellation fee collections declined to $10.3 million, as compared to the $15.4 million collected in Q2 2022, and incentive management fees earned by Marriott increased to $7.0 million in the quarter, up from $3.0 million in Q2 2022.
  • Room night production remained strong as ADR for new definite future bookings was an all-time record.

Gaylord Opryland                          
($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)                  
                           
  Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
  June 30,     June 30,  
  2023   2022   % ∆     2023   2022   % ∆  
                           
Revenue $110,475   $105,497   4.7%     $222,281   $179,016   24.2%  
Operating income $32,011   $31,871   0.4%     $63,706   $47,426   34.3%  
Operating income margin 29.0%   30.2%   -1.2pt     28.7%   26.5%   2.2pt  
Adjusted EBITDAre $40,511   $40,416   0.2%     $80,748   $64,547   25.1%  
Adjusted EBITDAre margin 36.7%   38.3%   -1.6pt     36.3%   36.1%   0.2pt  
                           
Occupancy 71.2%   75.1%   -3.9pt     71.9%   62.0%   9.9pt  
Average daily rate (ADR) $252.01   $233.68   7.8%     $246.07   $236.06   4.2%  
RevPAR $179.38   $175.51   2.2%     $176.90   $146.41   20.8%  
Total RevPAR $420.36   $401.42   4.7%     $425.23   $342.46   24.2%  
                           


Gaylord Palms                          
($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)                  
                           
  Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
  June 30,     June 30,  
  2023   2022   % ∆     2023   2022   % ∆  
                           
Revenue $73,829   $68,289   8.1%     $158,375   $128,137   23.6%  
Operating income $18,322   $18,218   0.6%     $45,956   $34,076   34.9%  
Operating income margin 24.8%   26.7%   -1.9pt     29.0%   26.6%   2.4pt  
Adjusted EBITDAre $24,895   $24,851   0.2%     $59,170   $47,327   25.0%  
Adjusted EBITDAre margin 33.7%   36.4%   -2.7pt     37.4%   36.9%   0.5pt  
                           
Occupancy 75.8%   74.6%   1.2pt     77.6%   65.1%   12.5pt  
Average daily rate (ADR) $243.55   $231.53   5.2%     $250.74   $241.99   3.6%  
RevPAR $184.58   $172.78   6.8%     $194.62   $157.65   23.5%  
Total RevPAR $472.24   $436.80   8.1%     $509.31   $412.07   23.6%  
                           


Gaylord Texan                          
($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)                  
                           
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
  June 30,
 		    June 30,  
  2023   2022   % ∆     2023   2022   % ∆  
                           
Revenue $81,479   $77,665   4.9%     $167,877   $134,301   25.0%  
Operating income $26,105   $25,734   1.4%     $54,193   $38,650   40.2%  
Operating income margin 32.0%   33.1%   -1.1pt     32.3%   28.8%   3.5pt  
Adjusted EBITDAre $31,823   $31,476   1.1%     $65,677   $51,090   28.6%  
Adjusted EBITDAre margin 39.1%   40.5%   -1.4pt     39.1%   38.0%   1.1pt  
                           
Occupancy 75.1%   74.3%   0.8pt     76.1%   66.1%   10.0pt  
Average daily rate (ADR) $234.86   $231.22   1.6%     $232.83   $226.94   2.6%  
RevPAR $176.49   $171.74   2.8%     $177.19   $150.02   18.1%  
Total RevPAR $493.59   $470.48   4.9%     $511.30   $409.04   25.0%  
                           


Gaylord National                          
($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)                  
                           
  Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
  June 30,     June 30,  
  2023   2022   % ∆     2023   2022   % ∆  
                           
Revenue $77,014   $72,223   6.6%     $149,786   $104,810   42.9%  
Operating income $14,926   $12,824   16.4%     $22,981   $1,549   1383.6%  
Operating income margin 19.4%   17.8%   1.6pt     15.3%   1.5%   13.8pt  
Adjusted EBITDAre $24,453   $23,023   6.2%     $42,073   $21,227   98.2%  
Adjusted EBITDAre margin 31.8%   31.9%   -0.1pt     28.1%   20.3%   7.8pt  
                           
Occupancy 67.8%   64.2%   3.6pt     67.6%   49.9%   17.7pt  
Average daily rate (ADR) $251.80   $251.45   0.1%     $245.80   $240.22   2.3%  
RevPAR $170.65   $161.40   5.7%     $166.06   $119.80   38.6%  
Total RevPAR $424.00   $397.62   6.6%     $414.60   $290.11   42.9%  
                           


Gaylord Rockies                        
($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)                
                         
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
  June 30,   June 30,  
  2023   2022   % ∆   2023   2022   % ∆  
                         
Revenue $67,127   $70,755   -5.1%   $131,174   $105,542   24.3%  
Operating income (loss) $14,691   $10,215   43.8%   $25,559   ($6,569)   489.1%  
Operating income (loss) margin 21.9%   14.4%   7.5pt   19.5%   -6.2%   25.7pt  
Adjusted EBITDAre $28,815   $32,865   -12.3%   $53,728   $38,729   38.7%  
Adjusted EBITDAre margin 42.9%   46.4%   -3.5pt   41.0%   36.7%   4.3pt  
                         
Occupancy 77.8%   76.6%   1.2pt   73.9%   58.0%   15.9pt  
Average daily rate (ADR) $247.92   $235.69   5.2%   $240.94   $228.22   5.6%  
RevPAR $192.84   $180.45   6.9%   $177.98   $132.29   34.5%  
Total RevPAR $491.45   $518.01   -5.1%   $482.82   $388.48   24.3%  
                         

Entertainment Segment

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022, the Company reported the following:

           
($ in thousands) Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
  June 30,   June 30,  
  2023 2022 % ∆   2023 2022 % ∆  
                 
Revenue $87,158 $68,402 27.4%   $154,438 $106,426 45.1%  
Operating income $24,601 $18,019 36.5%   $34,992 $20,456 71.1%  
Operating income margin 28.2% 26.3% 1.9pt   22.7% 19.2% 3.5pt  
Adjusted EBITDAre $29,416 $22,053 33.4%   $43,762 $26,863 62.9%  
Adjusted EBITDAre margin 33.8% 32.2% 1.6pt   28.3% 25.2% 3.1pt  
                 

Fioravanti continued, “Our Entertainment segment continues to produce record financial results, as demand for live entertainment remains above pre-pandemic levels. Our Nashville-based assets again delivered excellent performance with our marquee venues at the Grand Ole Opry and the Ryman Auditorium leading the way. In addition, we were pleased to announce our former Board of Directors member Patrick Moore was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Opry Entertainment Group. Patrick joins us at an important and exciting time for this segment, and I look forward to working with him as we continue growing this unique business.”

Corporate and Other Segment

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022, the Company reported the following:

         
($ in thousands) Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
  June 30,   June 30,  
  2023 2022 % ∆   2023 2022 % ∆  
                 
Operating loss ($10,094) ($12,624) 20.0%   ($20,905) ($22,855) 8.5%  
Adjusted EBITDAre ($7,381) ($9,411) 21.6%   ($15,287) ($15,559) 1.7%  
                 

Fioravanti concluded, "This was a busy quarter for the Company from a financing perspective as we completed a number of important financing transactions, including a refinancing of our revolver and Term Loan B, a common stock offering and high yield notes offering used to fund the JW Marriott Hill Country acquisition, and an extension of the Gaylord Rockies Term Loan. These financing transactions position us to continue investing in our portfolio in accordance with our long-term strategy while maintaining ample flexibility to pursue additional opportunities in both our Hospitality and Entertainment businesses.”

2023 Guidance

The Company is updating its 2023 business performance outlook to reflect the acquisition of JW Marriott Hill Country, based on current information as of August 3, 2023. The Company does not expect to update the guidance provided below before next quarter’s earnings release. However, the Company may update its full business outlook or any portion thereof at any time for any reason.

                             
($ in millions, except per share figures) New Guidance   New FY   Prior Guidance   Prior FY   Change  
  Full Year 2023(1)   2023 Guidance(1)   Full Year 2023   2023 Guidance      
  Low   High   Midpoint   Low   High   Midpoint   Midpoint  
                             
Consolidated Hospitality RevPAR growth (same-store)(2)   11.0%       13.5%       12.3%       11.0%       13.5%       12.3%       0.0%    
Consolidated Hospitality Total RevPAR growth (same-store)(2)   8.5%       10.5%       9.5%       8.5%       10.5%       9.5%       0.0%    
                             
Operating Income                                
Hospitality $405.5     $427.5     $ 416.5     $ 391.5     $ 411.5     $ 401.5     $ 15.0    
Entertainment   76.0       80.5       78.3       76.0       80.5       78.3       -    
Corporate and Other   (44.0     (43.0 )     (43.5 )     (44.0 )     (43.0 )     (43.5     -    
Consolidated Operating Income   437.5       465.0       451.3       423.5       449.0       436.3       15.0    
                             
Adjusted EBITDAre                                
Hospitality $597.0     $629.0     $ 613.0     $ 570.0     $ 600.0     $ 585.0     $ 28.0    
Entertainment   94.0       104.0       99.0       94.0       104.0       99.0       -    
Corporate and Other   (32.0 )     (29.0 )     (30.5 )     (32.0 )     (29.0 )     (30.5 )     -    
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre   659.0       704.0       681.5       632.0       675.0       653.5       28.0    
                             
Net Income $223.5     $243.5     $ 233.5     $ 223.5     $ 243.5     $ 233.5     $ -    
Net Income available to common shareholders $222.5     $232.5     $ 227.5     $ 222.5     $ 232.5     $ 227.5     $ -    
                             
Funds from Operations (FFO) available to common shareholders $415.8     $438.0     $ 426.9     $ 403.8     $ 426.0     $ 414.9     $ 12.0    
Adjusted FFO available to common shareholders $437.0     $466.0     $ 451.5     $ 425.0     $ 454.0     $ 439.5     $ 12.0    
                             
Net Income available to common shareholders per diluted share $3.69     $3.82     $ 3.76     $ 3.71     $ 3.88     $ 3.79     $ (0.03  
                             
Estimated Diluted Shares Outstanding (in millions)(3)   62.4       62.4       62.4       60.0       60.0       60.0       2.4    
                             
(1) Includes JW Marriott Hill Country, except as otherwise noted          
(2) Same-store excludes JW Marriott Hill Country           
(3) Reflects additional 4.4 million common shares issued on June 9, 2023          
                             

Note: For reconciliations of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre guidance to Net Income and segment-level Adjusted EBITDAre to segment-level Operating Income, see “Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Dividend Update
On July 17, the Company paid the previously announced quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per common share, which was paid to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2023.

The Company’s dividend policy provides that we will make minimum dividends of 100% of REIT taxable income annually. It is the Company’s current plan to distribute aggregate minimum dividends for 2023 of $3.75 per share in cash. Future dividends are subject to the Board’s future determinations as to amount and timing.

Balance Sheet/Liquidity Update
As of June 30, 2023, the Company had total debt outstanding of $3,380.1 million, net of unamortized deferred financing costs, and unrestricted cash of $508.3 million. As of June 30, 2023, there were no amounts drawn under the Company’s revolving credit facility, $7.0 million was drawn under OEG’s revolving credit facility, and the lending banks had issued $14.6 million in letters of credit under the Company’s credit facility, which left $743.4 million of aggregate borrowing availability under the Company’s revolving credit facility and OEG’s revolving credit facility.

Quarter Events

Closed Acquisition of JW Marriott Hill Country Resort & Spa

On June 30, 2023, the Company closed the acquisition of the JW Marriott Hill Country in San Antonio, Texas from affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust. Located amid approximately 600 acres in the Texas Hill Country, the JW Marriott Hill Country, which opened in 2010, is a premier group-oriented resort with 1,002 rooms and 268,000 total square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space. The resort’s amenities include the 26,000-square-foot Lantana Spa; eight food and beverage outlets; the 9-acre River Bluff water experience; and TPC San Antonio featuring two 18-hole golf courses, the Greg Norman-designed Oaks Course and the Pete Dye-designed Canyons course. The property resides in an attractive and growing market with no emerging competitive supply, and naturally complements our existing Gaylord Hotels portfolio. We believe the property offers significant opportunities to serve the group and leisure sides of our business.

Closed Upsized Common Stock Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option

On June 9, 2023, the Company closed an upsized underwritten registered public offering of 4,427,500 shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, at a price to the public of $93.25 per share (the “Equity Offering”). The shares sold in the Equity Offering included 577,500 shares sold through the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares of common stock, which were delivered at the time of the closing of the Equity Offering. The Company received aggregate net proceeds from the sale of the common stock of approximately $395 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other expenses of the Equity Offering payable by the Company.

Closed Offering of $400 Million of 7.250% Senior Notes Due 2028

On June 22, 2023, RHP Hotel Properties, LP (the “Operating Partnership”) and RHP Finance Corporation (together with the Operating Partnership, the “Issuers”), completed a private placement (the “Notes Offering”) of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 7.250% senior notes due 2028 (the “Notes”). The Notes are senior unsecured obligations of the Issuers and are guaranteed by the Company and the Company’s and the Operating Partnership’s subsidiaries that guarantee the Operating Partnership’s existing credit facility, the 4.750% senior unsecured notes due 2027 and the 4.50% senior unsecured notes due 2029. The aggregate net proceeds from the Notes Offering were approximately $393 million, after deducting the initial purchasers’ discounts and commissions and other expenses of the Notes Offering payable by the Issuers. Net proceeds of the Equity Offering and the Notes Offering, together with cash on hand, were used to fund the purchase of the JW Marriott Hill Country.

Credit Facility Refinancing

On May 18, 2023, the Company successfully completed a series of refinancing transactions that extends the maturities of the $700 million revolving credit facility and $500 million term loan B and eliminates mortgage collateral requirements in its credit facility. The Company refinanced its existing $700 million revolving credit facility, extending its maturity from 2024 to 2027, with the option to extend the maturity date for a maximum of one additional year. The Company also refinanced its secured $500 million term loan B, which previously had an outstanding balance of $370 million, to a new $500 million term loan B, all of which was drawn at closing. The maturity of the term loan B has been extended from 2024 to 2030.

Earnings Call Information

Ryman Hospitality Properties will hold a conference call to discuss this release tomorrow, August 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Investors can listen to the conference call over the Internet at www.rymanhp.com. To listen to the live call, please go to the Investor Relations section of the website (Investor Relations/Presentations, Earnings and Webcasts) at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call and will be available for at least 30 days.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company’s holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. The Company also owns the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa as well as two ancillary hotels adjacent to our Gaylord Hotels properties. The Company’s hotel portfolio is managed by Marriott International and includes a combined total of 11,414 rooms as well as more than 3 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns a 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM, Ole Red and Circle, a country lifestyle media network OEG owns in a joint venture with Gray Television, Nashville-area attractions, and Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company’s financial results.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements as to the Company’s beliefs and expectations of the outcome of future events that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future performance of the Company’s business, anticipated business levels and anticipated financial results for the Company during future periods, the Company’s expected cash dividend, statements regarding the Company’s integration of the JW Marriott Hill Country and the Company’s pursuit of additional value creation opportunities at the JW Marriott Hill Country and other business or operational issues. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These include the risks and uncertainties associated with economic conditions affecting the hospitality business generally, the geographic concentration of the Company’s hotel properties, business levels at the Company’s hotels, the effects of inflation on the Company’s business, including the effects on costs of labor and supplies and effects on group customers at the Company’s hotels and customers in OEG’s businesses, the Company’s ability to remain qualified as a REIT, the Company’s ability to execute our strategic goals as a REIT, the Company’s ability to generate cash flows to support dividends, future board determinations regarding the timing and amount of dividends and changes to the dividend policy, the Company’s ability to borrow funds pursuant to its credit agreements and to refinance indebtedness and/or to successfully amend the agreements governing its indebtedness in the future, changes in interest rates, any effects of COVID-19 on the Company’s and the hospitality and entertainment industries generally, the Company’s integration of the JW Marriott Hill Country, the Company’s ability to identify and capitalize on additional value creation opportunities at the JW Marriott Hill Country and the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could limit the Company’s ability to capitalize on any additional value creation opportunities it identifies at the JW Marriott Hill Country. Other factors that could cause operating and financial results to differ are described in the filings made from time to time by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and include the risk factors and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements made by it to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Additional Information
This release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Copies of our reports are available on our website at no expense at www.rymanhp.com and through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval System (“EDGAR”) at www.sec.gov.

Calculation of RevPAR and Total RevPAR
We calculate revenue per available room (“RevPAR”) for our hotels by dividing room revenue by room nights available to guests for the period. We calculate total revenue per available room (“Total RevPAR”) for our hotels by dividing the sum of room revenue, food & beverage, and other ancillary services revenue by room nights available to guests for the period. Hospitality metrics do not include the results of the W Austin, which is included in the Entertainment segment.

Calculation of GAAP Margin Figures
We calculate Net Income (Loss) available to common stockholders’ margin by dividing GAAP consolidated Net Income (Loss) available to common stockholders by GAAP consolidated Total Revenue. We calculate consolidated, segment or property-level Operating Income Margin by dividing consolidated, segment or property-level GAAP Operating Income (Loss) by consolidated, segment or property-level GAAP Revenue.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We present the following non-GAAP financial measures we believe are useful to investors as key measures of our operating performance:

EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest in Consolidated Joint Venture Definition
We calculate EBITDAre, which is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) in its September 2017 white paper as Net Income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses on the disposition of depreciated property (including gains or losses on change in control), impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in the value of depreciated property in the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity’s share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.

Adjusted EBITDAre is then calculated as EBITDAre, plus to the extent the following adjustments occurred during the periods presented:

  • preopening costs;
  • non-cash lease expense;
  • equity-based compensation expense;
  • impairment charges that do not meet the NAREIT definition above;
  • credit losses on held-to-maturity securities;
  • transaction costs of acquisitions;
  • interest income on bonds;
  • loss on extinguishment of debt;
  • pension settlement charges;
  • pro rata Adjusted EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint ventures; and
  • any other adjustments we have identified herein.

We then exclude the pro rata share of Adjusted EBITDAre related to noncontrolling interests in consolidated joint ventures to calculate Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest in Consolidated Joint Venture.

We use EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest in Consolidated Joint Venture and segment or property-level EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre to evaluate our operating performance. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding our operating performance and debt leverage metrics, and that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when combined with the primary GAAP presentation of Net Income or Operating Income, as applicable, is beneficial to an investor’s complete understanding of our operating performance. We make additional adjustments to EBITDAre when evaluating our performance because we believe that presenting Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest in Consolidated Joint Venture provides useful information to investors regarding our operating performance and debt leverage metrics.

Adjusted EBITDAre Margin and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest in Consolidated Joint Venture Margin Definition
We calculate consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest in Consolidated Joint Venture Margin by dividing consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest in Consolidated Joint Venture by GAAP consolidated Total Revenue. We calculate consolidated, segment or property-level Adjusted EBITDAre Margin by dividing consolidated, segment-, or property-level Adjusted EBITDAre by consolidated, segment-, or property-level GAAP Revenue. We believe Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest in Consolidated Joint Venture Margin is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because this non-GAAP financial measure helps investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by presenting a ratio showing the quantitative relationship between Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest in Consolidated Joint Venture and GAAP consolidated Total Revenue or segment or property-level GAAP Revenue, as applicable.

FFO, Adjusted FFO, and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders Definition
We calculate FFO, which definition is clarified by NAREIT in its December 2018 white paper as Net Income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts), gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from a change in control, impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciated real estate held by the entity, income (loss) from consolidated joint ventures attributable to noncontrolling interest, and pro rata adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures.
To calculate Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders, we then exclude, to the extent the following adjustments occurred during the periods presented:

  • right-of-use asset amortization;
  • impairment charges that do not meet the NAREIT definition above;
  • write-offs of deferred financing costs;
  • amortization of debt discounts or premiums and amortization of deferred financing costs;
  • loss on extinguishment of debt
  • non-cash lease expense;
  • credit loss on held-to-maturity securities;
  • pension settlement charges;
  • additional pro rata adjustments from unconsolidated joint ventures;
  • (gains) losses on other assets;
  • transaction costs on acquisitions;
  • deferred income tax expense (benefit); and
  • any other adjustments we have identified herein.

To calculate Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders (excluding maintenance capex), we then exclude FF&E reserve contributions for managed properties and maintenance capital expenditures for non-managed properties. FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders, Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders (excluding maintenance capex) exclude the ownership portion of joint ventures not controlled or owned by the Company.
We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding the performance of our ongoing operations because each presents a measure of our operations without regard to specified non-cash items such as real estate depreciation and amortization, gain or loss on sale of assets and certain other items, which we believe are not indicative of the performance of our underlying hotel properties. We believe that these items are more representative of our asset base than our ongoing operations. We also use these non-GAAP financial measures as measures in determining our results after considering the impact of our capital structure.
We caution investors that non-GAAP financial measures we present may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures in the same manner. The non-GAAP financial measures we present, and any related per share measures, should not be considered as alternative measures of our Net Income (Loss), operating performance, cash flow or liquidity. These non-GAAP financial measures may include funds that may not be available for our discretionary use due to functional requirements to conserve funds for capital expenditures and property acquisitions and other commitments and uncertainties. Although we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures can enhance an investor’s understanding of our results of operations, these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed individually, are not necessarily better indicators of any trend as compared to GAAP measures such as Net Income (Loss), Operating Income (Loss), or cash flow from operations.

Investor Relations Contacts: Media Contacts:
Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer Shannon Sullivan, Vice President Corporate and Brand Communications
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.
(615) 316-6588 (615) 316-6725
mfioravanti@rymanhp.com ssullivan@rymanhp.com
~or~ ~or~
Jennifer Hutcheson, Chief Financial Officer Robert Winters
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Alpha IR Group
(615) 316-6320 (929) 266-6315
jhutcheson@rymanhp.com robert.winters@alpha-ir.com

 



                   
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
                   
 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS  
Unaudited  
(In thousands, except per share data)  
                   
                   
                   
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
    Jun. 30,   Jun. 30,  
      2023       2022       2023       2022    
Revenues :                
  Rooms   168,492       161,506     $ 329,743     $ 263,099    
  Food and beverage   197,908       188,083       413,712       300,199    
  Other hotel revenue   51,285       52,213       98,669       99,615    
  Entertainment   87,158       68,402       154,438       106,426    
      Total revenues   504,843       470,204       996,562       769,339    
                   
Operating expenses:              
  Rooms   40,272       41,238       82,331       71,374    
  Food and beverage   107,026       97,489       222,207       168,818    
  Other hotel expenses   104,590       99,284       207,649       185,927    
  Management fees   15,418       11,202       30,613       16,266    
      Total hotel operating expenses   267,306       249,213       542,800       442,385    
  Entertainment   57,088       45,670       108,522       77,401    
  Corporate   9,885       12,417       20,479       21,974    
  Preopening costs   67       221       257       525    
  Loss on sale of assets   -       -       -       469    
  Depreciation and amortization   48,257       56,715       96,614       112,743    
      Total operating expenses   382,603       364,236       768,672       655,497    
                   
Operating income   122,240       105,968       227,890       113,842    
                   
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized    (49,179 )     (33,958 )     (91,707 )     (65,895 )  
Interest income   5,318       1,379       7,865       2,760    
Loss on extinguishment of debt    (2,252 )     (1,547 )     (2,252 )     (1,547 )  
Loss from consolidated joint ventures    (2,153 )     (3,001 )     (4,959 )     (5,628 )  
Other gains and (losses), net    (287 )     (283 )     (523 )     164    
Income before income taxes    73,687       68,558       136,314       43,696    
                   
Provision for income taxes    (3,544 )     (17,634 )     (5,177 )     (17,569 )  
Net income   70,143       50,924       131,137       26,127    
                   
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture    (3,134 )     (280 )     (2,371 )     (280 )  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in Operating Partnership    (466 )     (360 )     (903 )     (184 )  
Net income available to common stockholders  $ 66,543     $ 50,284     $ 127,863     $ 25,663    
                   
Basic income per share available to common stockholders  $ 1.18     $ 0.91     $ 2.29     $ 0.47    
Diluted income per share available to common stockholders (1)  $ 1.15     $ 0.91     $ 2.17     $ 0.46    
                   
Weighted average common shares for the period:        
  Basic   56,329       55,150       55,759       55,118    
  Diluted (1)   60,489       55,862       59,973       55,321    
                   
(1) Diluted weighted average common shares for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023 include 3.9 million and 4.0 million, respectively, and the three months ended June 30, 2022 includes 0.5 million in equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company's OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company's option.
                   



RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES    
             
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS    
Unaudited    
(In thousands)    
             
    Jun. 30,   Dec. 31,    
      2023     2022    
             
ASSETS:          
  Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation $ 3,931,077   $ 3,171,708    
  Cash and cash equivalents - unrestricted   508,344     334,194    
  Cash and cash equivalents - restricted   105,565     110,136    
  Notes receivable   65,532     67,628    
  Trade receivables, net   105,209     116,836    
  Deferred income tax assets, net   -     -    
  Prepaid expenses and other assets   146,359     134,170    
  Intangible assets   128,569     105,951    
   Total assets $ 4,990,655   $ 4,040,623    
             
             
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY:          
  Debt and finance lease obligations $ 3,380,063   $ 2,862,592    
  Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   347,087     385,159    
  Dividends payable   60,972     14,121    
  Deferred management rights proceeds   165,935     167,495    
  Operating lease liabilities   127,687     125,759    
  Deferred income tax liabilities, net   16,346     12,915    
  Other liabilities   66,200     64,824    
  Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture   327,649     311,857    
  Total equity   498,716     95,901    
   Total liabilities and equity $ 4,990,655   $ 4,040,623    
             

 


                           
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL RESULTS  
ADJUSTED EBITDAre RECONCILIATION  
Unaudited  
(in thousands)  
                           
                           
    Three Months Ended Jun. 30,   Six Months Ended Jun. 30,  
      2023       2022       2023       2022    
    $ Margin   $ Margin   $ Margin   $ Margin  
  Consolidated                      
  Revenue $ 504,843         $ 470,204         $ 996,562         $ 769,339        
  Net income $ 70,143   13.9 %   $ 50,924   10.8 %   $ 131,137   13.2 %   $ 26,127   3.4 %  
  Interest expense, net   43,861         32,579         83,842         63,135      
  Provision for income taxes   3,544         17,634         5,177         17,569      
  Depreciation & amortization   48,257         56,715         96,614         112,743      
  (Gain) loss on sale of assets   -         (142 )       -         327      
  Pro rata EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint ventures   8         23         17         45      
  EBITDAre   165,813   32.8 %     157,733   33.5 %     316,787   31.8 %     219,946   28.6 %  
  Preopening costs   67         221         257         525      
  Non-cash lease expense   1,499         1,108         3,000         2,281      
  Equity-based compensation expense   3,801         3,654         7,540         7,440      
  Pension settlement charge   -         853         -         853      
  Interest income on Gaylord National bonds   1,270         1,339         2,541         2,679      
  Loss on extinguishment of debt   2,252         1,547         2,252         1,547      
  Transaction costs of acquisitions   -         1,170         -         1,348      
  Adjusted EBITDAre $ 174,702   34.6 %   $ 167,625   35.6 %   $ 332,377   33.4 %   $ 236,619   30.8 %  
  Adjusted EBITDAre of noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture $ (8,819 )       $ (1,131 )       $ (13,115 )       $ (1,131 )      
  Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture $ 165,883   32.9 %   $ 166,494   35.4 %   $ 319,262   32.0 %   $ 235,488   30.6 %  
                           
  Hospitality segment                    
  Revenue $ 417,685         $ 401,802         $ 842,124         $ 662,913        
  Operating income $ 107,733   25.8 %   $ 100,573   25.0 %   $ 213,803   25.4 %   $ 116,241   17.5 %  
  Depreciation & amortization   42,646         52,016         85,521         104,287      
  Non-cash lease expense   1,018         1,055         2,037         2,108      
  Interest income on Gaylord National bonds   1,270         1,339         2,541         2,679      
  Adjusted EBITDAre $ 152,667   36.6 %   $ 154,983   38.6 %   $ 303,902   36.1 %   $ 225,315   34.0 %  
                           
  Entertainment segment                    
  Revenue $ 87,158         $ 68,402         $ 154,438         $ 106,426        
  Operating income $ 24,601   28.2 %   $ 18,019   26.3 %   $ 34,992   22.7 %   $ 20,456   19.2 %  
  Depreciation & amortization   5,402         4,492         10,667         8,044      
  Preopening costs   67         221         257         525      
  Non-cash lease expense   481         53         963         173      
  Equity-based compensation   1,010         1,077         1,826         1,901      
  Transaction costs of acquisitions   -         1,170         -         1,348      
  Pro rata adjusted EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint ventures   (2,145 )       (2,979 )       (4,943 )       (5,584 )    
  Adjusted EBITDAre $ 29,416   33.8 %   $ 22,053   32.2 %   $ 43,762   28.3 %   $ 26,863   25.2 %  
                           
  Corporate and Other segment                  
  Operating loss $ (10,094 )       $ (12,624 )       $ (20,905 )       $ (22,855 )      
  Depreciation & amortization   209         207         426         412      
  Other gains and (losses), net   (287 )       (424 )       (522 )       492      
  Equity-based compensation   2,791         2,577         5,714         5,539      
  Pension settlement charge   -         853         -         853      
  Adjusted EBITDAre $ (7,381 )       $ (9,411 )       $ (15,287 )       $ (15,559 )      
                           
                           

 


                   
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL RESULTS  
FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO") AND ADJUSTED FFO RECONCILIATION  
Unaudited  
(in thousands, except per share data)  
                   
                   
    Three Months Ended Jun. 30,   Six Months Ended Jun. 30,  
      2023       2022       2023       2022    
  Consolidated              
  Net income $ 70,143     $ 50,924     $ 131,137     $ 26,127    
  Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture   (3,134 )     (280 )     (2,371 )     (280 )  
  Net income available to common stockholders and unit holders   67,009       50,644       128,766       25,847    
  Depreciation & amortization   48,227       56,685       96,553       112,682    
  Adjustments for noncontrolling interest   (1,620 )     (233 )     (3,200 )     (233 )  
  Pro rata adjustments from joint ventures   23       23       46       45    
  FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders   113,639       107,119       222,165       138,341    
                   
  Right-of-use asset amortization   30       30       61       61    
  Non-cash lease expense   1,499       1,108       3,000       2,281    
  Pension settlement charge   -       853       -       853    
  Loss on other assets   -       -       -       469    
  Amortization of deferred financing costs   2,633       2,309       5,307       4,538    
  Amortization of debt discounts and premiums   545       61       1,051       (12 )  
  Loss on extinguishment of debt   2,252       1,547       2,252       1,547    
  Adjustments for noncontrolling interest   (870 )     (32 )     (1,282 )     (32 )  
  Transaction costs of acquisitions   -       1,170       -       1,348    
  Deferred tax provision   2,664       710       3,431       295    
  Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 122,392     $ 114,875     $ 235,985     $ 149,689    
  Capital expenditures (1)   (23,333 )     (19,930 )     (47,221 )     (32,235 )  
  Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders (ex. maintenance capex) $ 99,059     $ 94,945     $ 188,764     $ 117,454    
                   
                   
  Basic net income per share $ 1.18     $ 0.91     $ 2.29     $ 0.47    
  Diluted net income per share $ 1.15     $ 0.91     $ 2.17     $ 0.46    
                   
  FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit $ 2.00     $ 1.93     $ 3.96     $ 2.49    
  Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit $ 2.16     $ 2.07     $ 4.20     $ 2.70    
                   
  FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (2) $ 1.92     $ 1.91     $ 3.72     $ 2.48    
  Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (2) $ 2.06     $ 2.05     $ 3.95     $ 2.69    
                   
  Weighted average common shares and OP units for the period:  
  Basic   56,724       55,545       56,154       55,513    
  Diluted (2)   60,884       56,256       60,368       55,716    
                   
  (1) Represents FF&E reserve contribution for managed properties and maintenance capital expenditures for non-managed properties.
  (2) Diluted weighted average common shares and OP units for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023 include 3.9 million and 4.0 million, respectively, and the three months ended June 30, 2022 includes0.5 million in equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company's OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company's option.
 
                   



                           
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL RESULTS  
HOSPITALITY SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDAre RECONCILIATIONS AND OPERATING METRICS  
Unaudited  
(in thousands)  
                           
           
    Three Months Ended Jun. 30,   Six Months Ended Jun. 30,  
      2023       2022       2023       2022    
    $ Margin   $ Margin   $ Margin   $ Margin  
  Hospitality segment                    
  Revenue $ 417,685         $ 401,802         $ 842,124         $ 662,913        
  Operating income $ 107,733   25.8 %   $ 100,573   25.0 %   $ 213,803   25.4 %   $ 116,241   17.5 %  
  Depreciation & amortization   42,646         52,016         85,521         104,287      
  Non-cash lease expense   1,018         1,055         2,037         2,108      
  Interest income on Gaylord National bonds   1,270         1,339         2,541         2,679      
  Adjusted EBITDAre $ 152,667   36.6 %   $ 154,983   38.6 %   $ 303,902   36.1 %   $ 225,315   34.0 %  
                           
  Occupancy   72.7 %       72.7 %       72.5 %       60.1 %    
  Average daily rate (ADR) $ 244.77         $ 234.50         $ 241.38         $ 232.41        
  RevPAR $ 177.83         $ 170.46         $ 174.97         $ 139.61        
  OtherPAR $ 262.29         $ 253.61         $ 271.52         $ 212.15        
  Total RevPAR $ 440.12         $ 424.07         $ 446.49         $ 351.76        
                           
                           
                           
  Gaylord Opryland                    
  Revenue $ 110,475         $ 105,497         $ 222,281         $ 179,016        
  Operating income $ 32,011   29.0 %   $ 31,871   30.2 %   $ 63,706   28.7 %   $ 47,426   26.5 %  
  Depreciation & amortization   8,512         8,557         17,066         17,146      
  Non-cash lease revenue   (12 )       (12 )       (24 )       (25 )    
  Adjusted EBITDAre $ 40,511   36.7 %   $ 40,416   38.3 %   $ 80,748   36.3 %   $ 64,547   36.1 %  
                           
  Occupancy   71.2 %       75.1 %       71.9 %       62.0 %    
  Average daily rate (ADR) $ 252.01         $ 233.68         $ 246.07         $ 236.06        
  RevPAR $ 179.38         $ 175.51         $ 176.90         $ 146.41        
  OtherPAR $ 240.98         $ 225.91         $ 248.33         $ 196.05        
  Total RevPAR $ 420.36         $ 401.42         $ 425.23         $ 342.46        
                           
                           
                           
  Gaylord Palms                    
  Revenue $ 73,829         $ 68,289         $ 158,375         $ 128,137        
  Operating income $ 18,322   24.8 %   $ 18,218   26.7 %   $ 45,956   29.0 %   $ 34,076   26.6 %  
  Depreciation & amortization   5,543         5,566         11,153         11,118      
  Non-cash lease expense   1,030         1,067         2,061         2,133      
  Adjusted EBITDAre $ 24,895   33.7 %   $ 24,851   36.4 %   $ 59,170   37.4 %   $ 47,327   36.9 %  
                           
  Occupancy   75.8 %       74.6 %       77.6 %       65.1 %    
  Average daily rate (ADR) $ 243.55         $ 231.53         $ 250.74         $ 241.99        
  RevPAR $ 184.58         $ 172.78         $ 194.62         $ 157.65        
  OtherPAR $ 287.66         $ 264.02         $ 314.69         $ 254.42        
  Total RevPAR $ 472.24         $ 436.80         $ 509.31         $ 412.07        
                           
                           
                           
  Gaylord Texan                    
  Revenue $ 81,479         $ 77,665         $ 167,877         $ 134,301        
  Operating income $ 26,105   32.0 %   $ 25,734   33.1 %   $ 54,193   32.3 %   $ 38,650   28.8 %  
  Depreciation & amortization   5,718         5,742         11,484         12,440      
  Adjusted EBITDAre $ 31,823   39.1 %   $ 31,476   40.5 %   $ 65,677   39.1 %   $ 51,090   38.0 %  
                           
  Occupancy   75.1 %       74.3 %       76.1 %       66.1 %    
  Average daily rate (ADR) $ 234.86         $ 231.22         $ 232.83         $ 226.94        
  RevPAR $ 176.49         $ 171.74         $ 177.19         $ 150.02        
  OtherPAR $ 317.10         $ 298.74         $ 334.11         $ 259.02        
  Total RevPAR $ 493.59         $ 470.48         $ 511.30         $ 409.04        
                           

 


                           
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL RESULTS  
HOSPITALITY SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDAre RECONCILIATIONS AND OPERATING METRICS  
Unaudited  
(in thousands)  
                           
           
    Three Months Ended Jun. 30,   Six Months Ended Jun. 30,  
      2023       2022       2023       2022    
    $ Margin   $ Margin   $ Margin   $ Margin  
  Gaylord National                    
  Revenue $ 77,014         $ 72,223         $ 149,786         $ 104,810        
  Operating income $ 14,926   19.4 %   $ 12,824   17.8 %   $ 22,981   15.3 %   $ 1,549   1.5 %  
  Depreciation & amortization   8,257         8,860         16,551         16,999      
  Interest income on Gaylord National bonds   1,270         1,339         2,541         2,679      
  Adjusted EBITDAre $ 24,453   31.8 %   $ 23,023   31.9 %   $ 42,073   28.1 %   $ 21,227   20.3 %  
                           
  Occupancy   67.8 %       64.2 %       67.6 %       49.9 %    
  Average daily rate (ADR) $ 251.80         $ 251.45         $ 245.80         $ 240.22        
  RevPAR $ 170.65         $ 161.40         $ 166.06         $ 119.80        
  OtherPAR $ 253.35         $ 236.22         $ 248.54         $ 170.31        
  Total RevPAR $ 424.00         $ 397.62         $ 414.60         $ 290.11        
                           
                           
                           
  Gaylord Rockies                    
  Revenue $ 67,127         $ 70,755         $ 131,174         $ 105,542        
  Operating income (loss) $ 14,691   21.9 %   $ 10,215   14.4 %   $ 25,559   19.5 %   $ (6,569 ) -6.2 %  
  Depreciation & amortization   14,124         22,650         28,169         45,298      
  Adjusted EBITDAre $ 28,815   42.9 %   $ 32,865   46.4 %   $ 53,728   41.0 %   $ 38,729   36.7 %  
                           
  Occupancy   77.8 %       76.6 %       73.9 %       58.0 %    
  Average daily rate (ADR) $ 247.92         $ 235.69         $ 240.94         $ 228.22        
  RevPAR $ 192.84         $ 180.45         $ 177.98         $ 132.29        
  OtherPAR $ 298.61         $ 337.56         $ 304.84         $ 256.19        
  Total RevPAR $ 491.45         $ 518.01         $ 482.82         $ 388.48        
                           
                           
  The AC Hotel at National Harbor                
  Revenue $ 3,401       $ 3,261       $ 5,612       $ 4,868      
  Operating income $ 923   27.1 %   $ 539   16.5 %   $ 745   13.3 %   $ 132   2.7 %  
  Depreciation & amortization   171         328         452         655      
  Adjusted EBITDAre $ 1,094   32.2 %   $ 867   26.6 %   $ 1,197   21.3 %   $ 787   16.2 %  
                           
  Occupancy   64.0 %       71.2 %       59.1 %       58.8 %    
  Average daily rate (ADR) $ 277.86         $ 233.52         $ 250.79         $ 211.27        
  RevPAR $ 177.77         $ 166.20         $ 148.32         $ 124.16        
  OtherPAR $ 16.91       $ 20.39       $ 13.17       $ 15.90      
  Total RevPAR $ 194.68         $ 186.59         $ 161.49         $ 140.06        
                           
                           
                           
  The Inn at Opryland (1)                  
  Revenue $ 4,360       $ 4,112       $ 7,019       $ 6,239      
  Operating income $ 755   17.3 %   $ 1,172   28.5 %   $ 663   9.4 %   $ 977   15.7 %  
  Depreciation & amortization   321         313         646         631      
  Adjusted EBITDAre $ 1,076   24.7 %   $ 1,485   36.1 %   $ 1,309   18.6 %   $ 1,608   25.8 %  
                           
  Occupancy   66.3 %       67.0 %       61.5 %       54.9 %    
  Average daily rate (ADR) $ 159.71         $ 170.57         $ 150.36         $ 157.68        
  RevPAR $ 105.84         $ 114.26         $ 92.43       $ 86.60      
  OtherPAR $ 26.08       $ 34.94       $ 22.39       $ 27.19      
  Total RevPAR $ 131.92         $ 149.20         $ 114.82         $ 113.79        
                           
  (1) Includes other hospitality revenue and expense              
                           

 


                   
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
 SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL RESULTS
 		 
EARNINGS PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE AND ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE CALCULATIONS  
Unaudited  
(In thousands, except per share data)  
                   
                   
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
    Jun. 30,   Jun. 30,  
      2023     2022     2023     2022  
Earnings per share:              
                   
Numerator:                
  Net income available to common stockholders $ 66,543   $ 50,284     $ 127,863   $ 25,663  
  Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture   3,134     280     2,371     -  
  Net income available to common stockholders - if-converted method $ 69,677   $ 50,564     $ 130,234   $ 25,663  
                   
Denominator:                
  Weighted average shares outstanding - basic   56,329     55,150     55,759     55,118  
  Effect of dilutive stock-based compensation   232     170     256     203  
  Effect of dilutive put rights (1)   3,928     542     3,958     -  
  Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted   60,489     55,862     59,973     55,321  
                   
Basic income per share available to common stockholders  $ 1.18   $ 0.91   $ 2.29   $ 0.47  
Diluted income per share available to common stockholders  $ 1.15   $ 0.91   $ 2.17   $ 0.46  
                   
                   
FFO and Adjusted FFO per share:          
                   
Numerator - FFO:              
  FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 113,639   $ 107,119     $ 222,165   $ 138,341  
  Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture   3,134     280     2,371     -  
  FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders - if-converted method $ 116,773   $ 107,399     $ 224,536   $ 138,341  
                   
Numerator - Adjusted FFO:            
  Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 122,392   $ 114,875     $ 235,985   $ 149,689  
  Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture   3,134     280     2,371     -  
  Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders - if-converted method $ 125,526   $ 115,155     $ 238,356   $ 149,689  
                   
Denominator:                
  Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - basic   56,724     55,545     56,154     55,513  
  Effect of dilutive stock-based compensation   232     170     256     203  
  Effect of dilutive put rights (1)   3,928     542     3,958     -  
  Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted   60,884     56,257     60,368     55,716  
                   
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit  $ 2.00   $ 1.93   $ 3.96   $ 2.49  
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit  $ 2.16   $ 2.07   $ 4.20   $ 2.70  
                   
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (1)  $ 1.92   $ 1.91   $ 3.72   $ 2.48  
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (1)  $ 2.06   $ 2.05   $ 3.95   $ 2.69  
                   
                   
(1) Represents equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company's OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company's option.
               

 


               
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements
Unaudited
(in thousands)
               
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate ("Adjusted EBITDAre")
               
               
      NEW GUIDANCE RANGE
      FOR FULL YEAR 2023
      Low   High   Midpoint
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.        
  Net Income $ 223,500       $ 243,500       $ 233,500  
  Provision for income taxes     9,000       10,000       9,500  
  Interest Expense, net     196,500       204,000       200,250  
  Depreciation and amortization     201,250       211,500       206,375  
  EBITDAre $ 630,250       $ 669,000       $ 649,625  
  Non-cash lease expense     4,500       6,000       5,250  
  Preopening expense   2,000       2,750       2,375  
  Equity-based compensation     15,000       16,250       15,625  
  Pension settlement charge     1,500       2,000       1,750  
  Interest income on Bonds     4,500       5,500       5,000  
  Other gains and (losses), net     1,250         2,500       1,875  
  Adjusted EBITDAre   $ 659,000       $ 704,000       $ 681,500  
               
Hospitality Segment          
  Operating Income $ 405,500       $ 427,500       $ 416,500  
  Depreciation and amortization     179,500       187,000       183,250  
  Non-cash lease expense     3,500       4,500       4,000  
  Interest income on Bonds     4,500       5,500       5,000  
  Other gains and (losses), net     4,000       4,500       4,250  
  Adjusted EBITDAre   $ 597,000       $ 629,000       $ 613,000  
               
Entertainment Segment          
  Operating Income $ 76,000     $ 80,500     $ 78,250  
  Depreciation and amortization     20,000       22,500       21,250  
  Non-cash lease expense     1,000       1,500       1,250  
  Preopening expense   2,000       2,750       2,375  
  Equity-based compensation     3,500       4,250       3,875  
  Loss from unconsolidated companies     (8,500 )     (7,500 )     (8,000 )
  Adjusted EBITDAre   $ 94,000     $ 104,000       $ 99,000  
               
Corporate and Other Segment        
  Operating Loss $ (44,000 )     $ (43,000 )     $ (43,500 )
  Depreciation and amortization     1,750       2,000       1,875  
  Equity-based compensation     11,500       12,000       11,750  
  Pension settlement charge     1,500       2,000       1,750  
  Other gains and (losses), net     (2,750 )     (2,000 )     (2,375 )
  Adjusted EBITDAre   $ (32,000 )     $ (29,000 )     $ (30,500 )
               
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.        
  Net Income available to common shareholders     222,500       232,500     $ 227,500  
  Depreciation and amortization     201,250       211,500       206,375  
  Adjustments for noncontrolling interest     (8,000 )     (6,000 )     (7,000 )
  Funds from Operations (FFO) available to common shareholders   $ 415,750       $ 438,000       $ 426,875  
  Right of use amortization     -       500       250  
  Non-cash lease expense     4,500       6,000       5,250  
  Pension settlement charge     1,500       2,000       1,750  
  Other gains and (losses), net     1,250       1,500       1,375  
  Adjustments for noncontrolling interest     (1,500 )     (1,000 )     (1,250 )
  Amortization of deferred financing costs     10,000       12,000       11,000  
  Amortization of debt discounts and premiums     500       1,000       750  
  Deferred Taxes   5,000       6,000       5,500  
  Adjusted FFO available to common shareholders   $ 437,000       $ 466,000       $ 451,500  
               

 

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries  
Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements  
Unaudited  
(in thousands)  
                 
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate ("Adjusted EBITDAre")  
                 
                 
      PRIOR GUIDANCE RANGE  
      FOR FULL YEAR 2023  
      Low   High   Midpoint  
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.          
  Net Income $ 223,500       $ 243,500       $ 233,500    
  Provision for income taxes     9,000       10,000       9,500    
  Interest Expense, net     182,500       188,000       185,250    
  Depreciation and amortization     189,250       199,500       194,375    
  EBITDAre $ 604,250       $ 641,000       $ 622,625    
  Non-cash lease expense     4,500       6,000       5,250    
  Preopening expense   2,000       2,750       2,375    
  Equity-based compensation     15,000       16,250       15,625    
  Pension settlement charge     1,500       2,000       1,750    
  Interest income on Bonds     4,500       5,500       5,000    
  Other gains and (losses), net     250   -     1,500       875    
  Adjusted EBITDAre   $ 632,000       $ 675,000       $ 653,500    
                 
Hospitality Segment            
  Operating Income $ 391,500       $ 411,500       $ 401,500    
  Depreciation and amortization     167,500       175,000       171,250    
  Non-cash lease expense     3,500       4,500       4,000    
  Interest income on Bonds     4,500       5,500       5,000    
  Other gains and (losses), net     3,000       3,500       3,250    
  Adjusted EBITDAre   $ 570,000       $ 600,000       $ 585,000    
                 
Entertainment Segment            
  Operating Income $ 76,000     $ 80,500     $ 78,250    
  Depreciation and amortization     20,000       22,500       21,250    
  Non-cash lease expense     1,000       1,500       1,250    
  Preopening expense   2,000       2,750       2,375    
  Equity-based compensation     3,500       4,250       3,875    
  Loss from unconsolidated companies     (8,500 )     (7,500 )     (8,000 )  
  Adjusted EBITDAre   $ 94,000     $ 104,000   $ 99,000    
                 
Corporate and Other Segment          
  Operating Loss $ (44,000 )     $ (43,000 )     $ (43,500 )  
  Depreciation and amortization     1,750       2,000       1,875    
  Equity-based compensation     11,500       12,000       11,750    
  Pension settlement charge     1,500       2,000       1,750    
  Other gains and (losses), net     (2,750 )     (2,000 )     (2,375 )  
  Adjusted EBITDAre   $ (32,000 )     $ (29,000 )     $ (30,500 )  
                 
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.          
  Net Income available to common shareholders     222,500       232,500     $ 227,500    
  Depreciation and amortization     189,250       199,500       194,375    
  Adjustments for noncontrolling interest     (8,000 )     (6,000 )  