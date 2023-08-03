Richard W. Erickson Foundation Announces Wasatch Boomerfest: Family-Friendly Fun Supports Veterans
A unique combination of classic vehicles and classic rock draws crowds to Wallsburg
Boomerfest is designed to bring joy to people all over the Wasatch Front, through family-friendly entertainment, live music and a wealth of activities.”OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Richard W. Erickson Foundation, a Utah-based non-profit organization dedicated to preserving early American history for the local community, today announced the details of the annual Wasatch Boomerfest festival, held August 25-26th at the Antique & Classic Power Museum and grounds in Wallsburg.
— Russ Baker
Boomerfest, a staple of the region, is held in collaboration with the local Continue Mission organization, which serves Veterans and referred Service Members with service-connected physical, mental, and emotional injuries; and their family/support members. All net proceeds from Boomerfest are donated directly to Continue Mission to further their work in providing free-of-charge events, suicide prevention and mental health awareness and a sense of community for veterans.
“We are proud of our partnership with Continue Mission and the lives that they touch,” said Russell D. Baker, Chairman of The Richard W. Erickson Foundation. “Boomerfest is designed to bring joy to people all over the Wasatch Front, through family-friendly entertainment, live music and a wealth of activities. The chance to extend joy to more individuals with Continue Mission is a privilege.”
Attendees at Boomerfest can expect a weekend full of classic rock by live bands, including local favorites Moe Low, Geneva Road, Seasoned Amnesia and Cactus Cola. In addition to the music, there is plenty of festival atmosphere in the form of food trucks, craft vendors, vehicle rides, and full access to the Antique & Classic Power Museum’s collective of classic automobiles, motorcycles, trucks, and tractors.
See performer lineup here.
Both RV and tent dry camping is available on the grounds for those who want to spend the weekend. The campground opens at 5:00 pm the day before the event.
“Boomerfest is the capstone festival in our summer season,” continued Baker. “We expect a great turnout this year, after the high attendance we experienced at both The Antique Power Show and TedFest held earlier this summer. It is a fun and unique experience, and it is for a good cause. People always enjoy the show.”
To purchase tickets, learn more about the museum or schedule a group tour, visit the Foundation’s website here.
The Richard W. Erickson Foundation
Nestled in the Wasatch Mountains just 30 minutes from Heber and Orem, Utah, lies one of Utah’s extraordinary gems. Curated by the foundation of the same name, the Richard W. Erickson Foundation houses a comprehensive collection of America’s history, spanning the transition from horse to steam to piston power throughout the industrial revolution and beyond. One of the largest such collections in Utah and the Mountain West, the Museum takes you back to a time when technology started easing the workload of agricultural living, as well as the rest of mankind.
