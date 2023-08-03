Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,552 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,102 in the last 365 days.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) Class Action Lawsuit Filed by Holzer & Holzer, LLC on Behalf of Investors – Nationally Ranked Investors’ Rights Firm Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors of a filed class action lawsuit against TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (“TriplePoint,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TPVG). The lawsuit alleges TriplePoint made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts, including: (i) TriplePoint had overstated the strength of its various portfolio companies and loan book, as well as the viability of its overall investment strategy; (ii) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial position and/or prospects; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you bought shares of TriplePoint between March 4, 2020 and May 1, 2023, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website www.holzerlaw.com/case/triplepoint/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is August 15, 2023.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021 and 2022, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.  

CONTACT:
Corey Holzer, Esq.
(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)
cholzer@holzerlaw.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) Class Action Lawsuit Filed by Holzer & Holzer, LLC on Behalf of Investors – Nationally Ranked Investors’ Rights Firm Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more