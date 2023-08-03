OPKO Health Reports Second Quarter 2023 Business Highlights and Financial Results

Conference call begins at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today

MIAMI, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) reports business highlights and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.



Second quarter business highlights included the following:

U.S. FDA approved NGENLA™ for pediatric growth hormone deficiency; OPKO earned a $90 million milestone payment from its commercial partner, Pfizer. In June 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved NGENLA (somatrogon), a once-weekly, human growth hormone analog indicated for the treatment of pediatric patients aged three years and older with impaired growth due to insufficient growth hormone. Pfizer, OPKO’s commercial partner, expects NGENLA to become available for U.S. prescribing this month. In addition to the $90 million milestone payment earned upon receipt of FDA approval, OPKO is entitled to profit sharing based on regional, tiered gross profit for both NGENLA and Genotropin®, Pfizer’s daily human growth hormone.

OPKO Health’s ModeX Therapeutics, Inc. (ModeX) advanced its antiviral and immune-oncology product pipeline. ModeX continued to advance its pipeline of antiviral and immune-oncology programs utilizing its next-generation multispecific antibodies, and anticipates initiating a Phase 1 clinical trial for certain cancers next year. In addition, ModeX’s collaboration with Merck to develop MDX-2201, its vaccine for Epstein-Barr virus, is progressing. As part of its ongoing business strategy, ModeX is pursuing additional licensing and collaboration opportunities with strategic partners for certain other pipeline candidates.





Second Quarter Financial Results

Pharmaceuticals: Revenue from products in the second quarter of 2023 increased to $43.5 million from $35.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, driven by sales in OPKO’s international operating companies and an increase in sales of Rayaldee to $7.7 million from $6.2 million in the prior-year period. Revenue from the transfer of intellectual property was $94.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, reflecting revenue of $90.0 million triggered by the FDA approval of NGENLA, compared with $87.2 million in the 2022 period, which included an $85.0 million milestone payment related to the commencement of NGENLA sales in Europe and Japan. Total costs and expenses were $74.7 million in the second quarter of 2023, up from $67.7 million in the prior-year period. The increase was mainly due to an increase in cost of revenue and a full quarter of research expenses at ModeX, which was acquired in May 2022. Operating income was $63.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared with $55.4 million in the second quarter of 2022.





Consolidated total revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $265.4 million compared with $309.9 million for the comparable period of 2022. Operating income for the second quarter of 2023 was $7.0 million compared with an operating loss of $10.7 million for the 2022 quarter. Net loss for the second quarter of 2023 included a mark-to-market adjustment of $19.9 million compared to $71.2 million in the 2022 period related to the decrease in share price of GeneDx, resulting in a net loss of $19.6 million, or $0.03 per share, compared with a net loss of $101.7 million, or $0.14 per share, for the 2022 quarter. Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and cash equivalents were $108.1 million as of June 30, 2023, which does not include the $90.0 million milestone payment from Pfizer that is expected to be received in August 2023.



About OPKO Health

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning, including statements regarding expected financial performance and expectations regarding the market for and sales of our products, whether our products will launch in all the territories in which they have been approved for sale, the timing of such launches, our product development efforts and the expected benefits of our products, whether the relationship with our commercial and strategic partners will be successful, whether our commercial and strategic partners will be able to commercialize our products and successfully utilize our technologies, our ability to attract new commercial and strategic partners, our ability to market and sell any of our products in development, whether BioReference’s cost-cutting initiatives and attempts at returning to its core business will be successful, as well as other non-historical statements about our expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding our business, technologies and products, financial condition, strategies or prospects. Many factors could cause our actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements. These factors include those described in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K filed and to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and under the heading “Risk Factors” in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the continuation and success of our relationship with our commercial partners, liquidity issues and the risks inherent in funding, developing and obtaining regulatory approvals of new, commercially-viable and competitive products and treatments. In addition, forward-looking statements may also be adversely affected by general market factors, competitive product development, product availability, federal and state regulations and legislation, the regulatory process for new products and indications, manufacturing issues that may arise, patent positions and litigation, among other factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.

—Tables to Follow—





OPKO Health, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in millions)

Unaudited As of June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 108.1 $ 153.2 Other current assets 325.7 241.3 Total current assets 433.8 394.5 In-process research and development and goodwill 792.4 790.9 Other assets 932.7 981.9 Total Assets $ 2,158.9 $ 2,167.3 Liabilities and Equity: Accounts Payable $ 87.9 $ 67.0 Accrued expenses 98.6 98.3 Current portion of convertible notes 0.0 3.1 Other current liabilities 39.9 45.1 Total current liabilities 226.4 213.5 Long-term portion of convertible notes 212.3 210.4 Deferred tax liabilities, net 133.0 126.4 Other long-term liabilities, principally contract liabilities, leases, contingent consideration and lines of credit 51.9 55.4 Total Liabilities 623.6 605.7 Equity 1,535.3 1,561.6 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 2,158.9 $ 2,167.3





