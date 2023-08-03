Carl Sandburg Songbag Concert Series continues Aug. 13 with Devin and Scott E.

GALESBURG, ILLINOIS, August 3 - The 2023 Carl Sandburg Songbag Concert Series continues Sunday, Aug. 13 with Devin and Scott E. at the Carl Sandburg State Historic Site in Galesburg.





Performing in central Illinois for more than a decade, Devin Flanagin covers a variety of types and periods of music, including American folk, blues, rock, pop and jazz. Scott "Gunner" Eberhard has written and played music for 14 years. A multi-instrumentalist, his sound uses a style of rock ‘n' roll, folk, rhythm and blues, and groove to create a sound reminiscent of the beach, sunshine, and summer fun. These two talented artists will combine their unique sounds for this special performance.





The Aug. 13 concert begins at 2 p.m. in the Sandburg site's barn at 313 E. Third St. in Galesburg, with a break for refreshments at 3 p.m. A donation of $5 per person is appreciated to help offset the cost of the performance.





The concert is presented by the Carl Sandburg Historic Site Association and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Songbag concerts are funded in part by the Mark and Celia Godsil Family Fund, a Donor Advised Fund of the Galesburg Community Foundation.





Upcoming performances include:

Sept. 10: Country and folk musician Tom Irwin

Oct. 8: Folk musician Mark Dvorak

Nov. 12: Folk, rock and oldies artists Dance Hall Doves\

Carl Sandburg collected and performed American folk songs. The concert series takes its name from Sandburg's 1927 book "The American Songbag." The Carl Sandburg State Historic Site includes the birth home of the famed poet and biographer. For more information, visit www.sandburg.org.





The Carl Sandburg State Historic Site is operated by the IDNR.