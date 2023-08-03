ICC Initiates Notice of Inquiry into Ameren Illinois Study on the Cost-Benefit of Shifting to PJM from MISO

Springfield, IL - The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) opened a notice of inquiry (NOI) into a recent The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) opened a notice of inquiry (NOI) into a recent Ameren Illinois study examining the costs and benefits of remaining a Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) member compared to joining PJM Interconnection (PJM), the grid operator that serves the northern part of the state.





"Safe, reliable, and affordable electricity is always top of mind at the Commission, and with the ongoing changes to our power system, it makes sense for the ICC to consider how the workings of our electric grid operators are or are not benefiting Illinois consumers," said ICC Chairman Doug Scott. "This study is a helpful resource in determining if continued participation in MISO makes the most sense for Illinois and Ameren Illinois customers."





In July of last year, the ICC directed Ameren to conduct the study , in large part due to structural market shortcomings revealed in MISO's 2022-2023 Planning Resource Auction. Without reform, those shortcomings could result in insufficient resources to meet expected consumer demand and drive-up utility bills for central and southern Illinois customers. The Commission ordered Ameren to consider various factors in its study, including reliability, resource adequacy, resiliency, affordability, equity, environmental effects, and the general health and safety of Illinois residents. The NOI will include a three-month comment period and will help to inform any future or potential Commission action regarding the state's ongoing participation in its two power grid operators.





Initial stakeholder comments must be filed by Oct. 2, 2023, and submission of reply comments by November 1, 2023.





A notice of inquiry proceeding is not a rulemaking, and the information gathered may or may not form the basis for the initiation of a formal ICC rulemaking or other purposes.





For more information about 23-NOI-01 visit the ICC website here





