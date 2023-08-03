INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of RTX Corporation of an Investigation and Potential Class Action Lawsuit – (NYSE: RTX)

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of RTX Corporation:



On July 25, 2023, the Company reported its Q2 earnings which disclosed a “condition” in its Pratt & Whitney jet engine unit. The Company stated, “Pratt & Whitney has determined that a rare condition in powdered metal used to manufacture certain engine parts will require accelerated fleet inspection.” The Company expects a significant portion of the PW1100G-JM engine fleet will require accelerated removals and inspection within the next nine to twelve months. On this news, RTX stock price fell sharply from $97.01 per share on July 24, 2023 to $86.87 on July 25, 2023.

Due to the forgoing, The Gross Law Firm is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of certain RTX investors. If you incurred a loss on your RTX investment, please contact us using the link below to discuss your rights.

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/rtx-loss-submission-form/?id=42924&from=3

