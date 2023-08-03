Submit Release
OraSure Reports Q2 ‘23 Revenue of $85.4 Million; Core Revenue Grows 3% Year-over-Year

InteliSwab® test revenue of $47.5 million in Q2

Q2 Core revenue of $37.9 million grew 4% sequentially and 3% year-over-year

Q2 GAAP EPS of $(0.07); Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09

Grew cash balance to $185.9 million as of June 30, 2023

InteliSwab® orders are expected to generate at least $70 million of revenue in second half of 2023

On track to achieve operating cash flow breakeven on core business by end of 2024

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), a leader in point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services, today announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

“This quarter we continued to deliver clear progress on our transformation journey. Our disciplined execution on our priorities, including InteliSwab® contracts and enterprise-wide operating efficiencies, allowed us to generate positive operating cash flow and build our cash balance to $186 million as of June 30, 2023. We expect to drive additional productivity enhancements across our organization as part of our multi-year commitment to strengthen our foundation, such as facility consolidation, further leveraging automation, and controlling our non-production costs. As a result, we continue to believe we will achieve our target of breakeven in cash flow from operations for the core business by the end of 2024,” said OraSure President and CEO Carrie Eglinton Manner.

She continued, “We demonstrated solid progress in the second quarter with core revenue growth on both a sequential and a year-over-year basis. We are also investing to support and enhance our leadership position and elevate our growth in our key portfolios. Additionally, we gained visibility to InteliSwab® order trends for the second half of this year. Overall, we believe that the progress we are making positions the Company to further drive profitable growth and deliver shareholder value.”

Financial Highlights

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023     2022   % Change     2023     2022   % Change
                       
Core Business $ 37,934   $ 36,853   3%   $ 74,488   $ 73,527   1%
COVID-19   47,507     43,378   10     165,916     74,411   123
Total Net Revenue $ 85,441   $ 80,231   6%   $ 240,404   $ 147,938   63%


  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
    2023       2022     % Change     2023       2022     % Change
                       
Net revenues $ 85,441     $ 80,231     6 %   $ 240,404     $ 147,938     63 %
Gross profit   26,371       27,797     (5 )     92,186       52,096     77  
Gross margin   30.9 %     34.6 %         38.3 %     35.2 %    
Non-GAAP gross profit   35,866       32,422     11       95,193       57,949     64  
Non-GAAP gross margin   42.0 %     40.4 %         39.6 %     39.2 %    
                       
Operating income (loss)   (6,429 )     (21,471 )   70       17,892       (37,643 )   NM  
Operating margin   (7.5 )%     (26.8 )%         7.4 %   (25.4 )%    
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)   6,726       (1,162 )   NM       32,434       (5,451 )   NM  
Non-GAAP operating margin   7.9 %     (1.4 )%         13.5 %     (3.7 )%    
                       
Net income (loss)   (4,796 )     (18,589 )   74       22,423       (38,529 )   NM  
Non-GAAP net income (loss)   6,604     $ 169     NM       34,209       (10,493 )   NM  
GAAP EPS $ (0.07 )   $ (0.26 )   74     $ 0.30     $ (0.53 )   NM  
Non-GAAP EPS $ 0.09     $ 0.00     NM     $ 0.46     $ (0.15 )   NM  

NM – not meaningful

  • Net revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $85.4 million, a 6% increase from the second quarter of 2022.
  • InteliSwab® test revenue of $47.5 million in the second quarter grew 10% year-over-year but decreased 60% sequentially as test volumes declined from the record levels experienced in the prior quarter.
  • Core revenue (excluding COVID-19 revenues) of $37.9 million in the second quarter grew 4% sequentially and 3% year-over-year. Core revenue growth was driven by strong HIV sales in the U.S. and international markets. Molecular product revenue in the quarter increased 1% sequentially but declined on a year-over-year basis, which was in line with our expectations.
  • GAAP gross margin percentage was 30.9% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 34.6% in the second quarter of 2022 and compared to 42.5% in the first quarter of 2023. GAAP gross margin in the second quarter of 2023 includes $7 million of accelerated depreciation expense related to the wind-down of manufacturing operations in Thailand. Non-GAAP gross margins in the second quarter of 2023 were 42.0% compared to 40.4% in the second quarter of 2022 and compared to 42.8% in the first quarter of 20231. Excluding the impact of the accelerated depreciation and other non-GAAP adjustments, on a year-over-year basis, gross margins benefited from certain cost reductions, including a reduction in headcount, InteliSwab® packaging redesign, and lower freight costs.
  • GAAP operating loss in the second quarter of 2023 was $6.4 million which compares to a $21.5 million operating loss in the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating income was $6.7 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to a $1.2 million non-GAAP operating loss in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Cash and cash equivalents increased to $185.9 million as of June 30, 2023. The $73.5 million increase in our cash balance during the second quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by strong collections of accounts receivable. We also received $17.8 million from the U.S. government related to our manufacturing expansion contract.

Recent Business Highlights

  • Received purchase orders in July 2023 under existing contracts for delivery of InteliSwab® devices. These orders are expected to generate at least $70 million of revenue in the second half of 2023.
  • Signed a collaboration to work on a multi-year project with the Regeneron Genetics Center® (RGC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that focuses on early gene discovery and functional genomics. RGC has chosen the OraGeneDx® device for all saliva collection requirements, along with leveraging OraSure's in-house kitting and single-order fulfillment services to remodel its DNA collection workflow.
  • Continued progress on consolidating our manufacturing footprint to drive operating efficiencies, including re-shoring some of our capacity to the United States. We continue to make progress on the installation and testing of new equipment and automation capabilities at our new Opus Way facility in Bethlehem, Pa., in addition to our existing OraQuick® device automated production. As discussed in prior quarters, we expect this phase of the expansion to be completed in 2023, with additional facility consolidation to follow.
  • Signed an agreement with the International Vaccine Institute (IVI) to utilize our Colli-Pee® first-void urine collection kits as part of a research study to understand the burden of human papillomavirus (HPV) among girls and women in low and lower middle-income countries.
  • On track to achieve operating cash flow breakeven for the core business by the end of 2024.

Financial Guidance

The Company is guiding to Q3 2023 revenue of $72 to $77 million, which includes core revenue of $37 to $39 million and InteliSwab® revenue of $35 to $38 million. As part of our ongoing focus on enterprise-wide operating efficiency, the Company is on track to exceed the $15 million of annualized cost savings announced in Q1 2023.

1 For additional information on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of the GAAP financial results to non-GAAP financial results, see the schedules below. A description of the adjustments made to the GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the schedules.

Financial Data (Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Results of Operations              
Net revenues $ 85,441     $ 80,231     $ 240,404     $ 147,938  
Cost of products and services sold   59,070       52,434       148,218       95,842  
Gross profit   26,371       27,797       92,186       52,096  
Operating expenses:              
Research and development   7,661       9,463       18,221       18,097  
Sales and marketing   8,535       11,684       20,677       24,401  
General and administrative   16,424       17,579       34,135       36,735  
Loss on impairment   215       10,542       1,320       10,542  
Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration   (35 )           (59 )     (36 )
Total operating expenses   32,800       49,268       74,294       89,739  
Operating income (loss)   (6,429 )     (21,471 )     17,892       (37,643 )
Other income   1,467       1,713       4,140       1,881  
Income (loss) before income taxes   (4,962 )     (19,758 )     22,032       (35,762 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   (166 )     (1,169 )     (391 )     2,767  
Net income (loss) $ (4,796 )   $ (18,589 )   $ 22,423     $ (38,529 )
Earnings (loss) per share:              
Basic $ (0.07 )   $ (0.26 )   $ 0.31     $ (0.53 )
Diluted $ (0.07 )   $ (0.26 )   $ 0.30     $ (0.53 )
Weighted average shares:              
Basic   73,324       72,496       73,219       72,361  
Diluted   73,324       72,496       74,115       72,361  


    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
      2023     2022   % Change     2023     2022   % Change
COVID-19 Diagnostics   $ 47,477   $ 43,114   10 %   $ 165,731   $ 65,250   154 %
Diagnostics     19,834     14,048   41       36,924     25,471   45  
Molecular Products     13,050     17,581   (26 )     25,992     35,514   (27 )
Other products and services     2,993     2,956   1       6,087     6,069    
Molecular Services     1,354     1,204   12       2,733     2,938   (7 )
COVID-19 Molecular Products     30     264   (89 )     185     9,161   (98 )
Net product and services revenues     84,738     79,167   7       237,652     144,403   65  
Non-product and services revenues     703     1,064   (34 )     2,752     3,535   (22 )
Net revenues   $ 85,441   $ 80,231   6 %   $ 240,404   $ 147,938   63 %


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

  June 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 185,936   $ 83,980
Short-term investments       26,867
Accounts receivable, net   52,750     70,797
Inventories   73,284     95,704
Other current assets   29,597     47,842
Property, plant and equipment, net   49,282     59,413
Intangible assets, net   10,665     11,694
Goodwill   35,606     35,104
Other noncurrent assets   16,474     12,779
Total assets $ 453,594   $ 444,180
       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Accounts payable $ 17,753   $ 38,020
Deferred revenue   1,841     2,273
Other current liabilities   26,826     28,770
Other non-current liabilities   13,035     10,692
Stockholders’ equity   394,139     364,425
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 453,594   $ 444,180


Additional Financial Data (Unaudited)

  Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023     2022  
Capital expenditures $ 6,927   $ 59,243  
Proceeds from funding under government contract(1) $ 17,793   $ 33,962  
Depreciation and amortization $ 14,011   $ 7,464  
Stock-based compensation $ 5,012   $ 6,804  
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 63,270   $ (45,489 )
             

(1) Proceeds represent reimbursements for capital expenditures, engineering consulting costs, and guaranteed profit to cover project management costs.


Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

  Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022  
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:      
Net income (loss) $ 22,423     $ (38,529 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:      
Stock-based compensation   5,012       6,804  
Depreciation and amortization   14,011       7,464  
Loss on impairments   1,320       10,542  
Other non-cash amortization   1       313  
Provision for credit losses   (478 )     (152 )
Unrealized foreign currency gain (loss)   106       (62 )
Interest expense on finance leases   28       55  
Deferred income taxes   (1,815 )     361  
Loss on sale of fixed assets         718  
Change in the estimated fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration   (59 )     (36 )
Payment of acquisition-related contingent consideration   (19 )      
Changes in assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   18,652       (18,646 )
Inventories   22,556       (18,179 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets   5,495       (4,416 )
Accounts payable   (22,187 )     11,485  
Deferred revenue   (450 )     (252 )
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   (1,326 )     (2,959 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   63,270       (45,489 )
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:      
Purchases of investments          
Proceeds from maturities and redemptions of investments   27,305       23,017  
Purchases of property and equipment   (2,893 )     (25,440 )
Purchase of property and equipment under government contracts   (4,034 )     (33,803 )
Proceeds from funding under government contract(1)   17,793       33,962  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   38,171       (2,264 )
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:      
Cash payments for lease liabilities   (320 )     (392 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   66       15  
Payment of acquisition-related contingent consideration   (46 )     (208 )
Repurchase of common stock   (1,663 )     (1,954 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (1,963 )     (2,539 )
EFFECT OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH   2,478       (311 )
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS   101,956       (50,603 )
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD   83,980       116,762  
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 185,936     $ 66,159  
 

(1) Proceeds represent reimbursements for capital expenditures, engineering consulting costs, and guaranteed profit to cover project management costs.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2023 results and certain business developments, beginning today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. On the call will be Carrie Eglinton Manner, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken McGrath, Chief Financial Officer. The call will include prepared remarks by management and a question and answer session.

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of OraSure’s website at https://orasure.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations. Please click on the webcast link and follow the prompts for registration and access at least 10 minutes prior to the call. The webcast will be archived on OraSure’s website shortly after the call has ended and will be available for approximately 90 days. If a participant will be listen-only, they are encouraged to listen via the webcast.

To participate in the live conference call, please follow the link below to pre-register. After registering, you will be provided with your access details via email. It is recommended to dial in at least 15 minutes prior to the call start time.

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa2ec244bbd894460808bcc1818c5136e 

About InteliSwab®

OraSure has received Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA) from the FDA for its InteliSwab® COVID-19 rapid tests. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has authorized the InteliSwab® COVID-19 Rapid Test for Over-the-Counter (OTC) use without a prescription. The FDA has also authorized the InteliSwab® COVID-19 Rapid Test Pro for professional use in point of care (POC) CLIA-waived settings, and the InteliSwab® COVID-19 Rapid Test Rx for Prescription Home Use. These remarkably simple COVID-19 lateral flow tests use samples self-collected from the lower nostrils. The InteliSwab® test’s unique design incorporates a built-in swab fully integrated into the test stick. After users swab their lower nostrils, the test stick is swirled in a pre-measured buffer solution, and the result appears right on the test stick within 30 minutes, with no instruments, batteries, smartphone or laboratory analysis needed to see the result. With less than one minute of “hands-on time,” it is as simple as “Swab, Swirl, and See.”

This product has not been FDA cleared or approved, but it has been authorized by the FDA under an EUA. The emergency use of this product has been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. This product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb- 3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

Development of the InteliSwab® COVID-19 Rapid Test has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, under contract numbers 75A50120C00061 and 75A50121C00078, utilizing Health Care Enhancement Act (HCEA) funding. The DoD's Defense Assisted Acquisition (DA2) Cell led the manufacturing expansion effort for the InteliSwab® COVID-19 rapid test in coordination with the Department of the Air Force’s Acquisition COVID-19 Task Force (DAF ACT). The manufacturing effort was funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to enable and support domestic industrial base expansion for critical medical resources.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies empowers the global community to improve health and wellness by providing access to accurate, essential information through effortless tests, collection kits and services. OraSure, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, DNA Genotek, Diversigen, and Novosanis, provides its customers with end-to-end solutions that encompass tools, services and diagnostics. The OraSure family of companies is a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests, sample collection and stabilization devices, and molecular services solutions designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions. OraSure’s portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physician’s offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharmaceutical companies, commercial entities and direct to consumers. For more information on OraSure Technologies, please visit www.orasure.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including with respect to products, product development and manufacturing activities, regulatory submissions and authorizations, revenue growth, expected revenue from government orders, cost savings, cash flow, increasing margins and other matters. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. Known and unknown factors that could cause actual performance or results to be materially different from those expressed or implied in these statements include, but are not limited to: our ability to satisfy customer demand; ability to reduce our spending rate, capitalize on manufacturing efficiencies and drive profitable growth; ability to achieve the anticipated cost savings as a result of our business restructuring; ability to market and sell products, whether through our internal, direct sales force or third parties; impact of significant customer concentration in the genomics business; failure of distributors or other customers to meet purchase forecasts, historic purchase levels or minimum purchase requirements for our products; ability to manufacture products in accordance with applicable specifications, performance standards and quality requirements; ability to obtain, and timing and cost of obtaining, necessary regulatory approvals for new products or new indications or applications for existing products; ability to comply with applicable regulatory requirements; ability to effectively resolve warning letters, audit observations and other findings or comments from the FDA or other regulators; the impact of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic on the Company's business, supply chain, labor force, ability to successfully develop new products, validate the expanded use of existing collector products, receive necessary regulatory approvals and authorizations and commercialize such products for COVID-19 testing, and demand for our COVID-19 testing products ; changes in relationships, including disputes or disagreements, with strategic partners or other parties and reliance on strategic partners for the performance of critical activities under collaborative arrangements; ability to meet increased demand for the Company’s products; impact of replacing distributors; inventory levels at distributors and other customers; ability of the Company to achieve its financial and strategic objectives and continue to increase its revenues, including the ability to expand international sales and the ability to continue to reduce costs; impact of competitors, competing products and technology changes; reduction or deferral of public funding available to customers; competition from new or better technology or lower cost products; ability to develop, commercialize and market new products; market acceptance of oral fluid or urine testing, collection or other products; market acceptance and uptake of microbiome informatics, microbial genetics technology and related analytics services; changes in market acceptance of products based on product performance or other factors, including changes in testing guidelines, algorithms or other recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or other agencies; ability to fund research and development and other products and operations; ability to obtain and maintain new or existing product distribution channels; reliance on sole supply sources for critical products and components; availability of related products produced by third parties or products required for use of our products; impact of contracting with the U.S. government; impact of negative economic conditions; ability to maintain sustained profitability; ability to utilize net operating loss carry forwards or other deferred tax assets; volatility of the Company’s stock price; uncertainty relating to patent protection and potential patent infringement claims; uncertainty and costs of litigation relating to patents and other intellectual property; availability of licenses to patents or other technology; ability to enter into international manufacturing agreements; obstacles to international marketing and manufacturing of products; ability to sell products internationally, including the impact of changes in international funding sources and testing algorithms; adverse movements in foreign currency exchange rates; loss or impairment of sources of capital; ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; exposure to product liability and other types of litigation; changes in international, federal or state laws and regulations; customer consolidations and inventory practices; equipment failures and ability to obtain needed raw materials and components; the impact of terrorist attacks, civil unrest, hostilities and war ; and general political, business and economic conditions, including inflationary pressures and banking stability. These and other factors that could affect our results are discussed more fully in our SEC filings, including our registration statements, Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the SEC. Although forward-looking statements help to provide information about future prospects, readers should keep in mind that forward-looking statements may not be reliable. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and OraSure Technologies undertakes no duty to update these statements.

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, the Company’s financial results and financial guidance are provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) and using certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share. Management believes that presentation of operating results using these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of the Company’s core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods, while excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of the Company’s recurring core business operating results. In addition, management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because they (1) allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) are used by OraSure’s institutional investors and the analysis community to help them analyze the health of OraSure’s business. Management also uses non-GAAP financial measures to establish budgets and to manage the Company’s business. A reconciliation of the GAAP financial results to non-GAAP financial results is included in the schedules below and a description of the adjustments made to the GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the schedules.

The Company encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand its business. Non-GAAP financial results are reported in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Further, non-GAAP financial measures, even if similarly titled, may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, and therefore should not be compared.

OraSure Technologies GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation ($ in 000's)

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		   Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
               
Revenue $ 85,441     $ 80,231     $ 240,404     $ 147,938  
GAAP Cost of products and services sold   59,070       52,434       148,218       95,842  
GAAP Gross Margin   30.9 %     34.6 %     38.3 %     35.2 %
Stock compensation   155       155       289       305  
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets   132       132       264       264  
Reduction in workforce severance   334             369        
Transformation related expenses   120       544       281       915  
Accelerated depreciation   6,950                    
Inventory reserve for excess levels   1,804       3,794       1,804       4,369  
Non-GAAP Cost of Goods Sold   49,575       47,809       145,211       89,989  
Non-GAAP Gross Margin   42.0 %     40.4 %     39.6 %     39.2 %
               
GAAP Operating Income (Loss)   (6,429 )     (21,471 )     17,892       (37,643 )
Stock compensation   2,357       2,447       5,012       6,804  
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets   466       501       932       1,002  
Reduction in workforce severance   629             3,264        
Accelerated depreciation   6,950                    
Inventory reserve for excess levels   1,804       3,794       1,804       4,369  
Loss on impairment   215       10,542       1,320       10,542  
Transformation related expenses   232       902       681       5,055  
Executive severance expense         1,531             2,992  
Strategic alternative costs         197             848  
Government grant accounting   537       395       1,588       616  
Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration   (35 )           (59 )     (36 )
Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)   6,726       (1,162 )     32,434       (5,451 )
               
GAAP Net Income (Loss)   (4,796 )     (18,589 )   $ 22,423       (38,529 )
Stock compensation   2,357       2,447       5,012       4,509  
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets   466       501       932       1,002  
Reduction in workforce severance   629             3,264        
Accelerated depreciation   6,950                    
Inventory reserve for excess levels   1,804       3,794       1,804       4,369  
Loss on impairment   215       10,542       1,320       10,542  
Transformation related expenses   232       902       681       5,055  
Executive severance expense         1,531             2,992  
Strategic alternative costs         197             848  
Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration   (35 )           (59 )     (36 )
Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments   (1,218 )     (1,156 )     (1,168 )     (1,245 )
Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 6,604     $ 169     $ 34,209     $ (10,493 )
               
GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share: $ (0.07 )   $ (0.26 )   $ 0.30     $ (0.53 )
Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share: $ 0.09     $ 0.00     $ 0.46     $ (0.15 )
Diluted Shares Outstanding   74,290       72,496       74,115       72,361  
                               

Following is a description of the adjustments made to GAAP financial measures:

  • Stock Compensation: non-cash equity-based compensation provided to OraSure employees and directors excluding accelerated stock compensation as required under former employees’ employment agreements
  • Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets: represents recurring amortization charges resulting from the acquisition of intangible assets associated with our business combinations
  • Reduction in workforce severance: one-time termination benefits associated with the Company’s workforce reduction
  • Inventory reserve for excess levels: reserves recorded for inventory balances that are deemed excess based on current forecasts and expirations dates
  • Loss on impairment: charges related to the write down of Company’s PP&E
  • Transformation related expenses: transitory costs such as consulting and professional fees related to transformation initiatives
  • Accelerated depreciation: reduction in the useful life of certain assets to fully depreciate those assets which were identified as having no future use beyond the period presented due to a manufacturing site closure
  • Strategic alternative costs: one-time expenses such as legal and banking fees tied to the Company’s strategic alternative process
  • Executive severance expenses: expenses tied to executive severance agreements including accelerated stock compensation
  • Government contract accounting: As required under International Accounting Standard Board IAS 20, Accounting for Government Contracts and Disclosure of Government Assistance, our operating expenses associated with the Department of Defense expansion contract are reflected in operating expenses with offsetting reimbursement reflected in other income
  • Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration: changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liability associated with estimate changes in reaching contingent consideration metrics
  • Tax impact associated with non-GAAP adjustments – tax expense/(benefit) due to non-GAAP adjustments

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found at: https://orasure.gcs-web.com/gaap-non-gaap-reconciliation 

Investor Contact: Media Contact:
Jason Plagman Amy Koch
VP, Investor Relations Director, Corporate Communications
investorinfo@orasure.com media@orasure.com

 


Primary Logo

