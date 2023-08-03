Xilio Therapeutics Announces Promotion of Chris Frankenfield to Chief Operating Officer

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: XLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies for people living with cancer, today announced the promotion of Chris Frankenfield to chief operating officer of Xilio.



“Chris has played an integral strategic leadership role in supporting the growth and evolution of Xilio as a clinical-stage company,” said René Russo, Pharm.D., chief executive officer of Xilio. “I look forward to partnering with Chris in his new role as he helps continue to drive Xilio’s key strategic initiatives to advance our pipeline of novel tumor-activated immuno-oncology treatments.”

Mr. Frankenfield is an accomplished biotechnology executive with over 15 years of experience guiding companies on corporate strategy and operations, capital markets and business development transactions, corporate governance and IP strategy. Prior to becoming chief operating officer, Mr. Frankenfield served as Xilio’s chief legal and administrative officer from August 2022 to August 2023 and as general counsel from March 2021 to August 2022. In these roles, he has helped lead the execution of Xilio’s corporate and legal strategy as well as operations across multiple business functions. Prior to joining Xilio, Mr. Frankenfield served as vice president of corporate legal affairs at Blueprint Medicines and as a member of its management team. At Blueprint Medicines, he led public company reporting activities, advised on capital markets strategies, supported multiple successful equity offerings, and executed collaborations and partnerships with Roche and Genentech, CStone Pharmaceuticals and Clementia Pharmaceuticals, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ipsen. Before Blueprint Medicines, Mr. Frankenfield was a senior associate at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP, with a focus on capital markets, strategic transactions, public company reporting and corporate governance matters. Mr. Frankenfield began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, advising clients on complex commercial disputes and investigations. He received his B.A. in economics from the College of William & Mary and his J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing tumor-activated immuno-oncology (I-O) therapies with the goal of significantly improving outcomes for people living with cancer without the systemic side effects of current I-O treatments. The company is using its proprietary geographically precise solutions (GPS) platform to build a pipeline of novel, tumor-activated molecules, including cytokines and other biologics, which are designed to optimize their therapeutic index and localize anti-tumor activity within the tumor microenvironment. Xilio is currently advancing multiple programs for tumor-activated I-O treatments in clinical development, as well as programs in preclinical development. Learn more by visiting www.xiliotx.com and follow us on Twitter ( @xiliotx ) and LinkedIn ( Xilio Therapeutics, Inc . ).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to plans, strategies, timelines and expectations for Xilio’s current or future product candidates; the potential benefits of any of Xilio’s current or future product candidates in treating patients; and Xilio’s strategy, goals and anticipated financial performance, milestones, business plans and focus. Each forward-looking statement is subject to important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statement, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties identified under the headings “Risk Factors Summary” and “Risk Factors” in Xilio’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Xilio’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and any other filings that Xilio has made or may make with the SEC in the future. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that could cause Xilio’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time. Xilio undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

This press release contains hyperlinks to information that is not deemed to be incorporated by reference in this press release.

For Investor and Media Inquiries:



Julissa Viana

Vice President,

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

investors@xiliotx.com