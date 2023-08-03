Arteris Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2023 and Estimated Third Quarter and Full Year 2023 Guidance

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 as well as estimated third quarter and full year 2023 guidance.



“In the second quarter we continued our momentum, with Annual Contract Value plus Trailing-Twelve-Month Royalties of $58.2 million, up 21% year-over-year when adjusted to exclude DJI and up 6% sequentially,” said K. Charles Janac, President and CEO of Arteris. “Also noteworthy in the second quarter, five of the top 10 largest technology companies engaged with Arteris, demonstrating the accelerating shift to commercial system IP products across a multitude of end markets including automotive, AI and data center applications. As the complexities of SoCs continues to increase, companies who historically utilized in-house solutions are increasingly looking to outsource system IP connectivity needs which we expect to benefit Arteris."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Annual Contract Value (ACV) and Trailing-twelve-month (TTM) royalties of $58.2 million, up 13% year-over-year

Revenue of $14.7 million, exceeding the top end of our guidance

Remaining performance obligation (RPO) of $65.1 million, up $7.8 million sequentially

Operating loss of $8.7 million or 59% of revenue

Non-GAAP operating loss of $4.2 million or 29% of revenue, compared to a loss of $1.9 million in the year-ago period

Net loss of $9.2 million or $0.26 per share

Non-GAAP net loss of $4.7 million or $0.13 per share

Non-GAAP free cash flow of $(2.2) million or (15)% of revenue

Second Quarter 2023 Business Highlights:

22 confirmed designs starts in the second quarter, including 12 that enable AI technologies;

Added 12 Active Customers in the second quarter across key verticals, including Enterprise Computing, Automotive, Industrial, and Consumer Electronics;

Closed deals with three of the top 10 global semiconductor companies which historically used internal System IP solutions;

Continued success in the automotive industry with numerous deals in the space, including direct license deals with five OEMs, and a new automotive Tier 1 customer;

BOS Semiconductor selected Arteris interconnect and SoC integration automation technology for use in its next-generation automotive chips; and

Due to certain changes in deal structures and contract terms, we expect a significant majority of revenue contracts to be recognized ratably going forward.

Estimated Third Quarter and Full Year 2023 Guidance:

Q3 2023 FY 2023 (in millions, except %) ACV + TTM royalties $57.0 - $61.0 $60.4 - $65.4 Revenue $12.5 - $13.5 $54.0 - $56.0 Non-GAAP operating loss (%) 42.0% - 62.0% 34.5% - 49.5% Free cash flow (%) (35.6)% - (10.6)% (20.5)% - (10.5)%

The guidance provided above are forward-looking statements and reflect Arteris' expectations as of today's date. Actual results may differ materially. Refer to the section titled "Forward-Looking Statements" below for information on the factors, among others, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating loss, Non-GAAP operating loss margin, Non-GAAP net loss, Non-GAAP net loss per share, free cash flow and free cash flow margin are Non-GAAP financial measures. Additional information on Arteris’ historic reported results, including a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measures, is included in the financial tables below. A reconciliation of Non-GAAP guidance measures reported above to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Arteris' results computed in accordance with GAAP.

Definitions of the other business metrics used in this press release including ACV, active customers, confirmed design starts and RPO are included below under the heading “Other Business Metrics.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including but not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our GAAP and Non-GAAP guidance for the first quarter and full year 2023; our market opportunity and its potential growth; our position within the market and our ability to drive customer value; and our ability to make progress even in a challenging economic environment. The words "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "seek," "predict," "future," "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our historical performance and our current plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and we disclaim any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the significant competition we face from larger companies and third-party providers; our history of net losses; whether semiconductor companies in the automotive market, enterprise computing market, communications market, consumer electronics market, and industrial markets incorporate our solutions into their end products and the growth and economic stability of these end markets; our ability to attract new customers and the extent to which our customers renew their subscriptions for our solutions; the ability of our customers’ end products achieving market acceptance or growth; our ability to sustain or grow our licensing revenue; our ability, and the cost, to successfully execute on research and development efforts; the occurrence of product errors or defects in our solutions; if we fail to offer high-quality support; the occurrence of macro-economic conditions that adversely impact us, our customers and their end product markets; the effects of geopolitical conflicts, such as the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine; the range of regulatory, operational, financial and political risks we are exposed to as a result of our dependence on international customers and operations; our ability to protect our proprietary technology and inventions through patents and other IP rights; whether we are subject to any liabilities or fines as a result of government regulation, including import, export and economic sanctions laws and regulations; the occurrence of a disruption in our networks or a security breach; risks associated with doing business in China; and the other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 3, 2023. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances. Our results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 are not necessarily indicative of our operating results for any future periods.





Arteris, Inc

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Licensing, support and maintenance $ 12,998 $ 14,033 $ 24,842 $ 24,608 Variable royalties and other 1,736 789 3,046 1,969 Total revenue 14,734 14,822 27,888 26,577 Cost of revenue 1,225 1,289 2,349 2,268 Gross profit 13,509 13,533 25,539 24,309 Operating expense: Research and development 12,087 10,371 23,468 19,827 Sales and marketing 5,601 4,456 10,606 8,377 General and administrative 4,504 4,132 8,905 8,147 Total operating expenses 22,192 18,959 42,979 36,351 Loss from operations (8,683 ) (5,426 ) (17,440 ) (12,042 ) Interest expense (27 ) (18 ) (59 ) (38 ) Other income (expense), net 835 127 1,743 66 Loss before provision for income taxes and loss from equity method investment (7,875 ) (5,317 ) (15,756 ) (12,014 ) Loss from equity method investment, net of tax 734 — 1,568 — Provision for income taxes 556 351 851 474 Net loss $ (9,165 ) $ (5,668 ) $ (18,175 ) $ (12,488 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.26 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.39 ) Weighted average shares used on computing per share amounts, basic and diluted 35,250,157 32,258,228 34,925,800 31,940,293





Arteris, Inc

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) As of June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,334 $ 37,423 Short-term investments 28,640 30,728 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $250 for both periods 9,582 7,143 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,856 5,818 Total current assets 70,412 81,112 Property and equipment, net 5,171 3,617 Long-term investments 5,838 4,427 Equity method investment 10,329 11,897 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,859 1,883 Intangibles, net 4,192 4,575 Goodwill 4,178 4,218 Other assets 4,847 3,787 TOTAL ASSETS $ 106,826 $ 115,516 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 210 $ 572 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 10,825 12,095 Operating lease liabilities, current 709 899 Deferred revenue, current 30,413 28,839 Vendor financing arrangements, current 1,581 1,264 Total current liabilities 43,738 43,669 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 22,963 21,840 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 1,181 1,009 Vendor financing arrangements, noncurrent 1,348 448 Deferred income, noncurrent 9,405 9,993 Other liabilities 1,271 1,022 Total liabilities 79,906 77,981 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value of $0.001 - 10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively — — Common stock, par value of $0.001 - 300,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 36,033,361 and 34,625,875 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 36 34 Additional paid-in capital 111,403 103,778 Accumulated other comprehensive income 34 101 Accumulated deficit (84,553 ) (66,378 ) Total stockholders' equity 26,920 37,535 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 106,826 $ 115,516





Arteris, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (18,175 ) $ (12,488 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,275 929 Stock-based compensation 7,267 5,693 Amortization of deferred income (585 ) — Loss from equity method investment 1,568 — Net accretion of discounts on available-for-sale securities (497 ) — Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary — (149 ) Other, net 10 12 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (2,438 ) 9,168 Prepaid expenses and other assets (710 ) (2,232 ) Accounts payable (371 ) (1 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 16 (704 ) Deferred revenue 2,696 (1,391 ) Net cash used in operating activities (9,944 ) (1,163 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (735 ) (205 ) Purchases of available-for-sale securities (19,544 ) — Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale securities 20,650 — Payments relating to investment in equity method investment — (520 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 371 (725 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payments of contingent consideration for business combination (1,000 ) (1,573 ) Principal payments under vendor financing arrangements (488 ) (407 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 417 443 Payments to tax authorities for shares withheld from employees (57 ) (843 ) Payments of deferred offering costs — (256 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,128 ) (2,636 ) NET DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (10,701 ) (4,524 ) CASH. CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period 37,423 85,825 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period $ 26,722 $ 81,301

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial results, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core performance. These non-GAAP measures, which may be different than similarly-titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We define "Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin" as GAAP gross profit and GAAP gross margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenue. We define “Non-GAAP Loss from Operations” as our income (loss) from operations adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation, acquisition costs and amortization of acquired intangible assets. We define “Non-GAAP Net Loss” as our net income (loss) adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation, acquisition costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets and gain on extinguishment of debt.

We define “Non-GAAP EPS”, as our Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) divided by our GAAP weighted-average number of shares outstanding for the period on a diluted basis. Management uses Non-GAAP EPS to evaluate the performance of our business on a comparable basis from period to period.

The above items are excluded from our Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) because these items are non-cash in nature, or are not indicative of our core operating performance, and render comparisons with prior periods and competitors less meaningful. We believe Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) provide useful supplemental information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations, as well as provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business performance.

We define free cash flow as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less cash used for purchases of property and equipment. We believe that free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity that provides information to management and investors, even if negative, about the amount of cash used in our operations other than that used for investments in property and equipment.

Other Business Metrics

Annual Contract Value (ACV) – we define Annual Contract Value for an individual customer agreement as the total fixed fees under the agreement divided by the number of years in the agreement term. Our total ACV is the aggregate ACVs for all our customers as measured at a given point in time. Total fixed fees includes licensing, support and maintenance and other fixed fees under IP licensing or software licensing agreements but excludes variable revenue derived from licensing agreements with customers, particularly royalties. We monitor ACV to measure our success and believe the increase in the number shows our progress in expanding our customers’ adoption of our solutions. ACV fluctuates due to a number of factors, including the timing, duration and dollar amount of customer contracts.

Active Customers – we define Active Customers as customers who have entered into a license agreement with us that remains in effect. The retention and expansion of our relationships with existing customers are key indicators of our revenue potential.

Confirmed Design Starts – we define Confirmed Design Starts as when customers confirm their commencement of new semiconductor designs using our interconnect IP and notify us. Confirmed Design Starts is a metric management uses to assess the activity level of our customers in terms of the number of new semiconductor designs that are started using our interconnect IP in a given period. We believe that the number of Confirmed Design Starts is an important indicator of the growth of our business and future royalty revenue trends.

Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) – we define Remaining Performance Obligations as the amount of contracted future revenue that has not yet been recognized, including both deferred revenue and unbilled cancelable and non-cancelable contracted amounts that will be invoiced and recognized as revenue in future periods.





Arteris, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross profit $ 13,509 $ 13,533 $ 25,539 $ 24,309 Stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenue 122 260 205 356 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (1) 49 — 49 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 13,680 $ 13,793 $ 25,793 $ 24,665 Gross margin 92 % 91 % 92 % 91 % Non-GAAP gross margin 93 % 93 % 92 % 93 % Research and development $ 12,087 $ 10,371 $ 23,468 $ 19,827 Stock-based compensation expense (2,485 ) (1,493 ) (3,914 ) (2,637 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (1) (85 ) (85 ) (220 ) (170 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 9,517 $ 8,793 $ 19,334 $ 17,020 Sales and marketing $ 5,601 $ 4,456 $ 10,606 $ 8,377 Stock-based compensation expense (737 ) (728 ) (1,422 ) (999 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (1) (57 ) (35 ) (114 ) (69 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 4,807 $ 3,693 $ 9,070 $ 7,309 General and administrative $ 4,504 $ 4,132 $ 8,905 $ 8,147 Stock-based compensation expense (938 ) (903 ) (1,726 ) (1,701 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 3,566 $ 3,229 $ 7,179 $ 6,446 Loss from operations $ (8,683 ) $ (5,426 ) $ (17,440 ) $ (12,042 ) Stock-based compensation expense 4,282 3,384 7,267 5,693 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (1) 191 120 383 239 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (4,210 ) $ (1,922 ) $ (9,790 ) $ (6,110 ) Net loss $ (9,165 ) $ (5,668 ) $ (18,175 ) $ (12,488 ) Stock-based compensation expense 4,282 3,384 7,267 5,693 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (1) 191 120 383 239 Non-GAAP net loss (2) $ (4,692 ) $ (2,164 ) $ (10,525 ) $ (6,556 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.26 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.39 ) Per share impacts of adjustments to net loss (3) $ 0.13 $ 0.11 $ 0.22 $ 0.18 Non-GAAP EPS, basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.21 ) Weighted average shares used in computing per share amounts, basic and diluted 35,250,157 32,258,228 34,925,800 31,940,293

(1) Represents the amortization expenses of our intangible assets attributable to our acquisitions.

(2) Our GAAP tax provision is primarily related to foreign withholding taxes and income tax in profitable foreign jurisdictions. We maintain a full valuation allowance against our deferred tax assets in the US. Accordingly, there is no significant tax impact associated with these Non-GAAP adjustments.

(3) Reflects the aggregate adjustments made to reconcile Non-GAAP Net Loss to our net loss as noted in the above table, divided by the GAAP diluted weighted average number of shares of the relevant period.



