Celebrate Homecare Workers at the Inaugural CARESTAR Awards
The Year of the Home Care WorkerQUEENS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Anchor Group is proud to announce the inaugural CARESTAR Awards, an event dedicated to recognizing the invaluable contributions of homecare workers throughout New York. Hosted by Fox 5 reporter and host Antwan Lewis, this event will honor 18 deserving healthcare workers in categories such as Advocates, Commemorative, Compassion, Longevity, and CARESTAR of the Year.
Homecare workers are the backbone to post-acute care for patients in need. They often go unrecognized for their hard work and dedication to providing quality care for those who rely on them. During COVID-19, these brave individuals still showed up daily and risked their own safety to care for others. Kevin Howell, CEO of The Anchor Group, said, "Home care workers are valuable assets in our communities; they care for our elderly, disabled, and sick families and friends and should be duly recognized. In many cases, they can't miss a day of work, as this means putting the life of the person they are caring for."
The CARESTAR Awards provide a platform to recognize these frontline heroes for caring for millions of vulnerable New Yorkers - children, seniors, and people with disabilities. The Anchor Group has partnered with CABS Health Network, JASACare, OBH, Affinity At Molina Health Care, Aetna Better Health, Aetna Medicare Advantage, Bolt Healthcare, D'Marsh Couture AZ Billing, NYC Heath & Hospital Community Care & NetStruc PR to ensure this event is a success.
This will be a fantastic night filled with celebration as each homecare worker's impact on New York’s wellness and wealth is recognized through awards and special recognition from industry leaders.
Tonight, the CARESTAR Honorees were chosen in five categories, the Conqueror Award, Longevity Award, Advocate Award, and Compassion Award.
Cicely White, Clarke Spring Uriel, Linda Toussaint, and Esther Gabriel received the Longevity Award for their years of service in-home care. Ramona Rodriguez, Lopez Radhames, George Shalvory, and Delores DaCosta earned the Advocate Award for their advocacy for homecare workers and patients. June Legal-Bascombe, Bernadette Quick, and Antonine Laude will receive the Compassion Award for their deep empathy and kindness toward everyone they encounter.
We invite you to join us to celebrate our frontline heroes at the inaugural CARESTAR Awards! Together we can show appreciation for all they do daily by honoring them with this special event!
DATE: Thursday, August 3, 2023
TIME: 6 pm -7:30 pm Cocktails and 7:30 pm - 9 pm Awards Program
LOCATION: Terrace on the Park
52-11 111th Street, Queens, NY 11368
About Anchor Group:
Anchor Group NA Corp (“Anchor Group”) is a premier emerging Fortune 1000 health services technology provider and advisory firm dedicated to solidifying the intersections of building unmatched talent, providing cutting-edge technology, and implementing structured and proven delivery platforms for mid-to-large health services companies facing off against the client and communities.
https://www.anchorgroupcorp.com
Sharon Leid
NetStruc PR
+1 347-527-6463
