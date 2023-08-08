New Performance Arts Space & Gallery with Bar & Cafe, Brooklyn Art Haus, Opens in Williamsburg
Brooklyn Art Haus is a haven for creatives to be unapologetically outspoken, a community for growth. Come for a show, stay for a cocktail and a conversation.
Brooklyn Art Haus is a home base for innovation and multiculturalism that focuses on equity, support, and the continued generation of work. We are a place for dialogue and ACTION!””BROOKLYN, NY, USA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a brief and successful soft launch, Brooklyn Art Haus and Café des Artistes are opening for full service this August. www.bkarthaus.com
— Isaac Bush, Co-Executive Director
Brooklyn Art Haus (Located at 20-26 Marcy Avenue in Williamsburg) is a performance art space, art gallery, and an incubator for new and aspiring talent, alongside Café des Artistes serving up a cafe program beginning at 9am and finishing as a cocktail bar late at night. Featured talent and shows to date have included art from Al Diaz, famed Jean-Michel Basquiat collaborator, “The Rise and Fall… of Jean Calude Van Damme”, which the NY Times called “Gleefully juvenile!”, and weekly performances by Cirkus Moxie. The cafe, aptly named Cafe de Artistes http://www.cafeartistesbk.com, was developed with siblings Naama and Assaf Tamir - Macao Trading Company and Employees Only - as an extension of their revered restaurant Lighthouse BK http://lighthousebk.com.
“It’s a buzzing and sexy new café, but also welcoming, happy, and vibrant.” says Naama Tamir – who describes the new space as providing a renaissance for creative environments. “It’s a meeting place with international flair - one that encourages collaboration within the arts community and among its audiences.” Tamir comes to BK Art Haus with intention. As a sustainability and social justice leader in the hospitality space she is helping to prioritize practices like pursuing zero waste, while working with co-Executive Directors Isaac Bush and Alex Orthwein to identify and partner with BIPOC and women-owned / led suppliers and organizations.
Together, Bush and Orthwein built Brooklyn Art Haus to serve as a hub for creatives across Brooklyn, New York, and beyond. To support the versatile performance spaces, they envisioned Cafe de Artistes reminiscent of European cafe culture. From a 9am coffee to a 2am disco party, the cafe is a place to fill up with conversation about a just wrapped show over a delicious Mediterranean fare and luscious elixirs, crafted with care by GM Ronnie Pessin - Syndicated Bar and Theater (BK), PYT and BåcoShop (Los Angeles). It all takes place against a backdrop of an ongoing gallery rotation of visual artists in partnership with curators Silvertuna Studios http://silvertunastudios.com and Collect With Lulu http://collectwithlulu.com
“In response to watching small theaters and studios close during the pandemic, we were inspired to build Brooklyn Art Haus. It is a love letter to the artistic process. This organization is a home base for innovation and multiculturalism that speaks to the moment. It offers a different producing practice that focuses on equity, support, and the continued generation of work. We are a place for dialogue and ACTION!” - Isaac Bush, Co-Executive Director
To date, Brooklyn Art Haus has executed 35+ shows, hosting over 5000 people in its performance spaces, gallery, and Cafe de Artistes.
Highly recommend stopping in and experiencing a show [at Brooklyn Art Haus, just] a bit off the beaten path. If you want Wicked, go to [Broadway], if you want something truly unique, go to BK Art Haus. If you're considering popping in, don't think, just go." - Morgan, Patron
"Came for a drink and some small bites. Food was unique and very tasty. Service was wonderful. Will be back to catch a show soon!" - Jonathan, Patron
To build on its artistic bedrock, Brooklyn Art Haus will prioritize partnering with nonprofits and community organizers to drive change outside of the stage and gallery. Early partnerships have focused on bolstering the work of Indie theater groups like League of Independent Theaters and Indie Space, offering free studio space, consultation, and other resources. Future partnerships will draw cohesive ties between the themes of the art and the work people are doing in communities. Brooklyn Art Haus is open and excited to connect with individuals and organizations who are prioritizing action across issues, whether it be on behalf of the Black Lives Matter, supporting queer artists, education access, etc.
Brooklyn Art Haus is proud to be an independent performance center inspired by and here for the community it serves.
A full schedule of performances and events for July and August 2023 can be found here. https://www.bkarthaus.com/performances
Brooklyn Art Haus and Café des Artistes will be open Sunday-Thursday from 9:00am-midnight, and Friday-Saturday from 9:00am-2:00am – and is located at 20 Marcy Ave, Brooklyn NY 11211.
Current programming includes, but is not limited to: Monday's Squirrel Comedy Theater (UCB alums and programmers), Tuesday's Cabaret/Variety show called Fantastic Future Funhaus, and the world premiere of Invulnerable Nothing's production called Galatea 2.0, a US/UK co-production. Current art gallery presentations were curated in partnership with Silvertuna Studios and Collect With Lulu highlighting contemporary, pop, and graffiti art.
