Bricken Investment Group partners with Verivest for fund advisory and management services
We are excited to work with the talented Bricken Investment Group team. Verivest is focused on partnering with firms like Bricken Investment Group to enhance their operating model and enable growth.”PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Verivest, a leading real estate fund advisory and administration firm, has entered into an arrangement with Bricken Investment Group to advise on the structuring and formation of their latest fund as well as provide independent accounting administration and investor management support.
— Chris DeLap, VP of Operations at Verivest
“As the only dedicated provider of strategic consulting, investment administration, and access to capital within the private real estate fund industry, we leverage a deep and broad bench of experts to set fund managers up for success, mitigate transition risk, and help them handle seamless investor reporting. We look forward to working closely with our new associates to deliver flexible solutions that support Bricken Investment Group’s growth," said Matt Burk, CEO and Founder at Verivest.
Bricken Investment Group will outsource fund accounting and investor reporting functions to Verivest. Sam Wilson, Founder and host of the popular How to Scale Commercial Real Estate podcast, said of the relationship thus far "Verivest has been great to work with. Very communicative and incredibly responsive.” More than 250+ private real estate entities with 3.2B+ Assets under administration rely on Verivest for their private real estate investment administration needs.
"We are excited to work with the talented Bricken Investment Group team. Verivest is focused on partnering with firms like Bricken Investment Group to enhance their operating model and enable growth," said Chris DeLap, VP of Operations at Verivest.
____________________________________________
About Bricken Investment Group
We are a prominent player in the commercial real estate sector that continues to make waves in the industry under the guidance of our Founder and CEO, Sam Wilson. Known for his candid communication and willingness to tackle challenging investments, Sam has earned the reputation of a trusted thought leader in the field. The success of "How To Scale Commercial Real Estate," his weekly podcast, speaks volumes about his expertise and influence in the sector. With more than 800 episodes and a remarkable 40,000+ downloads per month, the podcast has achieved a coveted position in the top 0.5% worldwide.
Our business strategy stands out for its creativity, transparency, and ethical practices, setting it apart from competitors. We pride ourselves on exploring less-congested asset classes such as laundry facility investments, exemplifying our commitment to out-of-the-box thinking. Founder Sam Wilson’s prowess in the real estate industry is not based on mere theory but has been honed through decades of experience and business acumen. His dedication to success has earned him respect and admiration from peers and clients alike. For those seeking out-of-the-box opportunities in the commercial real estate market, we are a name to reckon with. To learn more about our innovative and trusted approach, visit www.brickeninvestmentgroup.com.
About Verivest
Our mission is to help real estate investment managers up their game. We offer an all-in-one solution, providing everything managers need to run their fund from start to finish. Our solution starts with Advisory, architecting custom real estate funds for any strategy by our experts in fund management. Upon launch, our accounting administration and investor management platform streamlines operations, including seamless fundraising, a world-class investor experience, and expert accounting and investor reporting. With 30 years of experience in real estate and $3.2BN in Assets Under Administration, we are the gold standard for fund formation, go-to-market launch, and scaling operations.
Verivest
16154 SW Upper Boones Ferry Rd. Portland, Oregon 97224
Phone: (971) 222-0288
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any of the companies mentioned or any related or associated companies. Everything in this press release is based on the opinions of the writer and is not intended to guarantee any particular outcome. Information about the Bricken Investment Group was provided by Bricken and is not intended as a factual assertion. Any offer or solicitation will only be made through private placement memoranda, offering memoranda, or other formal offering documents. Investors must not rely on information provided in this press release for investment decisions.
Verivest is not a law firm or a registered investment advisor, and it does not provide legal or investment advice. While Verivest can help you structure your deal and create the documents you need to raise capital, Verivest strongly recommends that you review those documents with securities counsel before raising capital from investors. Verivest is not an investment advisor and does not recommend any of the sponsors or investment opportunities referenced in this press release. Speak to your legal, tax, and investment professionals prior to making investment decisions.
For more information, please visit www.verivest.com.
Kylie Nero
Veirvest
marketing@verivest.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other