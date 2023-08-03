Crop Report for the Period of July 24 to July 31

CANADA, August 3 - Released on August 3, 2023

Harvest is beginning with combines becoming a frequent site in the west-central and southwest regions of Saskatchewan. Many other areas of the province are preparing for harvest operations as the hot and dry conditions continue and the crops ripen. Producers are hoping for rain once the crops are off to help replenish soil moisture for next year.

Rain was received in the north this past week, as pockets of moisture moved through the region. Reports of hail were also received in some areas. The most rain recorded was in the Prince Albert area with 53 mm and the Shellbrook region also recorded significant moisture with 47 mm reported this week. Other areas of the province received some precipitation, with many reporting only trace amounts. Hot temperatures persisted this week, which, coupled with the lack of rain, caused a decrease in soil moisture. Provincially, cropland topsoil moisture is rated as 13 per cent adequate, 49 per cent short and 38 per cent very short. Hay and pasture land is very similar, where 11 per cent has adequate moisture, 42 per cent is short and 47 per cent is very short.

Pastures have also been impacted by the lack of rainfall. Currently, five per cent of pastures are in good condition, 28 per cent are fair, 42 per cent are poor and 25 per cent are in very poor condition.

Drought stress, heat, grasshoppers and gophers took their toll on some crops this past week. Many producers have stopped applying pest control products. Producers should always read the label and follow pre-harvest intervals when applying pest control products. More information is available in the Guide to Crop Protection.

Dry conditions can be stressful for producers and they are reminded to take safety precautions in all the work they do. The Farm Stress Line is available to provide support to producers toll free at 1-800-667-4442. For producers dealing with dry conditions, additional resources are available through the ministry website or by contacting their regional office.

