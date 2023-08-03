Inside NYS Aging: Issue 18 (August 2023) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe. Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 18 (August 2023)

|
Join NYSOFA and Ageless Innovation for Upcoming Family Game Nights
Register to host events that foster social participation and intergenerational interaction
During a NYSOFA livestream last month, NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen spoke with Ted Fischer, CEO of Ageless Innovation, about Reach Out and Play, a series of upcoming Game Night events that encourage peer-to-peer and intergenerational play among older adults and younger generations.
NYSOFA and Ageless Innovation have been working together on game-changing solutions to overcome social isolation through the animatronic pet program. Now comes a partnership that is changing the game – literally – and we want you to be a part of it.
Watch an encore of the livestream at the links below to learn more about the upcoming Game Night events, ways to participate, and how to make the most of intergenerational play with classic board games that have been reimagined to meet the needs and interests of aging loved ones.
Watch on YouTube
Watch on Facebook
Register for a Game Night Event
So far, over 130 New York organizations have already signed up for Game Night events! If your organization wants to register a Game Night or you would like to attend an event, visit https://aarp.org/agelessplay. You can also find a Community Event Toolkit here.
NYSOFA’s Rollout of AI Companion Robot ElliQ Shows 95% Reduction in Loneliness
NYSOFA and Intuition Robotics have announced a continuation of their unique partnership and new data showing the efficacy in providing AI companionship to older adults in New York State, including a 95% reduction in loneliness and high levels of engagement.
Over the past year, NYSOFA has partnered with Intuition Robotics in a pilot to bring ElliQ – the first-ever proactive and empathetic AI companion – to more than 800 New Yorkers in an effort to combat loneliness, foster engagement, improve overall health and wellness, and support aging-in-place. Loneliness has long been a concern for older adults, but the COVID-19 pandemic greatly exacerbated the issue, as the U.S. Surgeon General recently stressed in a highly publicized advisory on the epidemic of loneliness and isolation.
According to data reports from the NYSOFA pilot, AI companion ElliQ has achieved a 95% reduction in loneliness and great improvement in well-being among older adults using the platform. ElliQ users throughout New York have also demonstrated exceptionally high levels of engagement consistently over time, interacting with their ElliQ over 30 times per day, 6 days a week. More than 75% of these interactions are related to improving the social, physical and mental well-being.
In one example, Lucinda, an older adult in Harlem, participates in four activities with ElliQ per day on average, including stress reduction exercises twice daily and a cognitive game every day. She also works out with ElliQ once a week. To learn more about these and other outcomes, see the report here.
“We had high hopes for the efficacy of ElliQ, but the results that we’re seeing are truly exceeding our expectations,” said NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen. “The data speaks for itself, and the stories that we’re hearing from case managers and clients around the state have been nothing short of unbelievable. To see the impact this technology is making on the lives of our community members is incredibly moving and we can’t wait to see this program continue to grow."
Learn More
Assistive Technology Resources for Older Adults
Assistive technology (AT) is any item, piece of equipment, software program, or product system that is used to increase, maintain, or improve the functional capabilities of persons with disabilities.
Many older adults do not identify as having a disability; however, as a result of the aging process, most of us acquire some type of disability over time. For example, if you wear eyeglasses, you have a disability which is mitigated by the equipment (eyeglasses).
In her monthly column, NYSOFA Advocacy Specialist Colleen Scott discusses some examples of helpful AT resources and ways to help older adults access them.
Read the Article
A Conversation with Faith-Based Leaders on Community Engagement
NYSOFA is committed to serving New York’s diverse population, with particular attention to marginalized and underserved communities.
We are also committed to providing aging services providers with informed perspectives, training and best practices to support community engagement of diverse populations throughout the system.
Please watch our new two-part video series featuring a discussion with representatives of three prominent faiths in the Asian population – Islam, Buddhism, and Hinduism – regarding best practices for aging services providers to engage individuals and communities in a culturally respectful manner.
The video series was funded by the Building Resilient Inclusive Communities (BRIC) program in New York and produced by NYSOFA in partnership with Dr. Melicent Miller, a health equity specialist and the President and CEO of Health Forward LLC, who hosts the series.
ICYMI: AAA Community Engagement Series
Health Disparities in the Aging: A Four-Part Learning Series
Also, please watch NYSOFA's series of mini modules providing knowledge and concrete strategies to address health disparities and meet the needs of the diverse older adults in your community. It is designed for all aging services providers and their staff, from individuals who directly interact with clients to organizational leaders who make important decisions about community services and supports.
Sepsis: Know the Signs
September 14, 2023 at noon
LIVE on Facebook
Live on YouTube
In the next installment of LIVE with Greg (September 14 at noon), NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen will be speaking with Al Cardillo, President and CEO of the Home Care Association of New York State (HCA), about sepsis.
Sepsis is a serious condition in which the body responds improperly to an infection. The infection-fighting processes turns on the body, causing the organs to work poorly.
Watch this important livestream and help educate yourself on this serious condition. Sepsis may progress to septic shock. This is a dramatic drop in blood pressure that can damage the lungs, kidneys, liver and other organs. When the damage is severe, it can lead to death. Early treatment of sepsis improves chances for survival.
In Case You Missed It: EMS Services and Older Adults
During a livestream last month, Director Olsen spoke with professionals from the emergency medical services field and aging services providers. The discussion highlighted how aging services providers can partner with EMS in a coordinated approach to best serve individuals calling for help. In fact, many calls to EMS result in non-emergency social services interventions that can be referred to other support networks, such as Offices for the Aging and their community partners.
Watch on YouTube
Watch on Facebook
Nominations Open for Older New Yorkers' Day 2023
Submit bios by August 15 for special award consideration; September 1 is final deadline for program book
Every year, NYSOFA celebrates dozens of older adults nominated for their volunteerism. Based on feedback from the field, we are again holding our ceremony in a virtual format for 2023. Mark your calendars for November 3 at 1 p.m. to watch on Facebook and YouTube.
Each Area Agency on Aging can nominate up to two older adults for NYSOFA recognition on Older New Yorkers' Day. NYSOFA sent a nomination form and instructions in June, so please submit your awardee bios and photos as soon as possible. Nominations are also open to regional Long Term Care Ombudsman Program (LTCOP) organizations.
Information about submission deadlines and how to submit are on NYSOFA’s dedicated webpage for Older New Yorkers’ Day here.
If you have any questions about submissions, don’t hesitate to contact NYSOFA’s Senior Public Information Officer Darren Boysen at darren.boysen@aging.ny.gov.
SNAP-Ed NY: Eating Well on a Budget
NYSOFA's SNAP-Ed Nutrition Education for Older Adults provides monthly programming that we encourage you to share. Programs are led by Registered Dietitians who help people shop for and cook healthy meals on a limited budget.
In her monthly article, SNAP-Ed NY Registered Dietitian Lisbeth Irish reflects on ways to Make Vegetables the Centerpiece of Your Meals. You can also catch the latest installment of Lisbeth’s monthly livestream Ask The Experts: Nutrition Edition on our SNAP-Ed New York webpage.
Visit NYSOFA's Facebook page and YouTube channel for the next LIVE program (August 11 at 1 p.m.) where Lisbeth will be joined by Maggie Hurd, the Nutrition Educator for the NYSOFA SNAP-Ed program in the Onondaga County region, to provide you with tips to increase your vegetable intake and answer your questions. She'll also talk with Nichole Borchard, Communications & Partnerships Director for the Double Up Food Bucks program, which matches SNAP program dollars spent on fruits and vegetables, up to $20 per day. This means more healthy food for families, more business for local farmers, and a boost for local economies.
Please also share the latest edition of What's Cooking with NYSOFA, our monthly cooking demo featuring SNAP-Ed NY Registered Dietitian Wendy Beckman. This month Wendy prepares Pasta with Fresh Roasted Vegetables.
