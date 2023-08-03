Submit Release
Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates Rescues Jennifer Jackson from Foreclosure, Saving Her Home and Financial Future

CALIENTE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a heartwarming success story, Jennifer Jackson, an Oregon resident, was facing the imminent threat of foreclosure on her beloved home due to unforeseen health issues and the financial strain of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to the timely intervention of the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates (N.A.C.A), Jennifer can now breathe a sigh of relief, as they stepped in and prevented the foreclosure, securing a brighter future for her and her family.

Jennifer had fallen behind on her mortgage payments by two years, with a delinquent amount of $28,697.73, and was grappling with a monthly payment of $1304 at an interest rate of 3%. As a result of her health challenges, which rendered her disabled for several months, she found herself struggling to make ends meet, leaving her unable to meet her mortgage obligations. The lender set a foreclosure sale date for March 23, 2023, pushing Jennifer to the brink of selling her house in desperation.

In a stroke of luck, Jennifer stumbled upon the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates while searching online for assistance 16 days before the foreclosure. The organization's impeccable reputation, backed by glowing 5-star reviews and an A+ BBB rating, encouraged her to reach out for help.

N.A.C.A’s team of experienced and dedicated volunteer advocates swung into action on Jennifer's behalf. They worked tirelessly to gather all the necessary documents and promptly submitted a comprehensive loss mitigation package to the lender. Their advocacy efforts included firm demands for the foreclosure to be canceled, leveraging open communication channels with the lender.

The outcome of their relentless efforts was nothing short of miraculous. After four months of dedicated work, the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates

successfully negotiated a zero-out-pocket cost loan modification for Jennifer. The loan modification not only cleared her delinquent amount but also preserved her original monthly payment of $1304 and retained the favorable interest rate of 3%.

Before the intervention by N.A.C.A, Jennifer was on the verge of selling her cherished home to pay off the mounting debt. Now, with the nonprofit's intervention, she can continue to call her house a home.

"I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the assistance I received from the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates. They were my saving grace during one of the toughest times of my life," said Jennifer, who is now relieved and overjoyed to retain her home.

The Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates continues to transform lives and provide much-needed relief to homeowners facing financial hardships. Their mission to help consumers overcome mortgage challenges has had a profound impact on countless families like Jennifer's.

For more information about the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates and the exceptional services they provide, please visit www.NACAHelp.org or call 855-622-2435.

