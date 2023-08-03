Vista Hospitality Acquires 2 Hotels in South Florida
Vista Hospitality purchases of the Hampton Inn & Suites Ft. Lauderdale Airport/South Cruise Port Hollywood, FL and the Hampton Inn Miami-Airport West Doral, FL.
"We are thrilled at Vista Hospitality to add these two South Florida Hotels to our portfolio", said Darin Miller VP of Operations. "Nice select-service properties with a lot of potential", he added.”BINGHAMTON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vista Hospitality is pleased to announce the purchase of the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Ft. Lauderdale Airport / South Cruise Port in Hollywood, FL and the Hampton Inn by Hilton Miami-Airport West in Doral, FL. The acquisition transactions closed on July 17, 2023 and July 21, 2023, respectively.
— Darin Miller
The newly renovated Hampton Inn & Suites Ft. Lauderdale Airport / South Cruise Port is located at 2500 Stirling Road, Hollywood, FL 33020, ideally situated just 2 miles from the Ft. Lauderdale – Hollywood International Airport and 1 mile south of I-95, and within a short drive Port Everglades Cruise Port terminal. The hotel offers travelers a total of 104 suites and spacious guestrooms. Guests can take advantage of the fully-equipped kitchens in every suite, enjoy a 24- hr fitness center, outdoor pool, free hot breakfast, airport shuttle, free parking, free Wi-Fi, Digital Key, connecting rooms, meeting room, pet-friendly rooms, coin-operated laundry facilities, and a business center. The hotel is nearby to several popular area attractions such as Aventura Mall, Broward Convention Center, beautiful beaches, and the Seminole Hard Rock Casino. Dania Pointe, a mixed-use development incorporating dining, retail and entertainment options, opened across the street from the hotel in 2020. The area is also home to Spirit Airlines’ new corporate headquarters.
The Hampton Inn Miami-Airport West is located in Doral at 3620 NW 79th Avenue, Doral, FL 33166, just 5 miles from Miami International Airport with daily free airport shuttle service. Three shopping malls are within a 15-minute radius, and FL A1A/South Beach and the cruise port are all only 45 minutes away. The hotel neighbors the corporate headquarters of Citibank, PepsiCo, Carnival Cruise Lines, and UPS. The hotel offers 126 spacious guestrooms. Guests can enjoy an outdoor pool, free hot breakfast, 24-hour fitness center, meeting room, airport shuttle, free Wi-Fi, Digital Key, connection rooms, pet-friendly rooms, and laundry facilities. The hotel is also conveniently located near City Place Doral, Hard Rock Stadium (home of the Miami Dolphins), and the famous Blue Monster Golf Course - Doral. Freedom Park, a 58-acre mixed use development and future home of the Inter Miami FC expected to open in 2025, will be less than 15 minutes away.
About the Vista Group of Companies:
From its offices in Kitchener- Waterloo, ON, members of the Vista Group of Companies own and operates 500,000 square feet of commercial office buildings, shopping malls and retirement home properties in Ontario. Vista applies sophisticated information management systems that form the basis of a highly efficient and effective organizational structure, and is well-positioned to leverage its quality assets into unique value for potential purchasers. The Vista Group is very proud of its diverse executive team, and has acquired a reputation for proven performance at all of its properties. Vista is actively seeking to acquire new assets, and invites disclosure of both market and off-market business opportunities from industry participants.
About Vista Property Management:
Offering travelers nearly 2,000 guestrooms at its hotels and resorts in Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, Maryland, South Carolina, Florida and Ontario, the Binghamton, NY based Vista Property Management has received significant recognition for its excellence in hospitality management, including: TripAdvisor Certificates of Excellence Awards (Marina Inn at Grande Dunes 2011-2020, Holiday Inn Binghamton Downtown 2014-2018, Crowne Plaza Kitchener-Waterloo 2016-2020, Sheraton Baltimore Washington Airport-BWI, Crowne Plaza Orlando-Downtown 2017-2020); AAA Four Diamond Award Recipient (Marina Inn at Grande Dunes 2006-2022); IHG Best Partner Awards (Holiday Inn Binghamton Downtown 2017, Crowne Plaza Orlando-Downtown 2017, and Crowne Plaza Kitchener-Waterloo 2017); and an IHG Certificate of Achievement (Holiday Inn Binghamton Downtown 2018). Vista Property Management is presently completing a multimillion-dollar rebranding of its Radisson Hotel JFK Airport, together with significant renovations to the Crowne Plaza Orlando-Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott Burlington Williston, VT.
Darin Miller
Vista Property Management
+1 6077224469
darin@vistahospitality.com