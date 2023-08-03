Property Management San Diego Company President Tom Keli’inoi Now a Member of PFAC

San Diego, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Diego, California -

San Terra Properties, a property management company based in San Diego, CA, is happy to announce that President Tom Keli’inoi is now a member of the Professional Fiduciary Association of California (PFAC). The mission of the PFAC is to promote excellence in fiduciary standards and practices in the State of California. The PFAC has high standards of ethics and practice, ensures high qualifications for membership, requires and offers continuing education, contributes to and supports effective legislation, regulation, and licensing, mentors new members, and stimulates communication between members.

Tom Keli’inoi says, “As the Southern California investment property market has lead the nation in rents, California’s legislators have countered with increasing hurdles on property owners that meet expanding and changing guidelines to protect tenants. As a premier professional management company, we focus on personal customer satisfaction while maintaining strict adherence to rules that govern all matters related to your property. From purchase or sale, to placing excellent tenants that are held to a high standard, our 30+ years of experience has perfected our approach to marketing by knowing how to market your property with superior photography thru multiple advertising channels as the first step to bringing in income in the shortest amount of time.”

They provide single-family home and apartment property management. They are capable of handling the client’s apartment rental unit requirements by looking for the best quality tenants in the least amount of time possible, negotiating contracts, collecting rent, and managing daily operations of the properties, dealing with contractors, writing reports, keeping reports, and providing the documents required for filing taxes.

San Terra Properties offers a comprehensive service for property management. These include: advertising and showings; tenant screening and onboarding; full-service tenant management; property management; and legal and finance services. Advertising and showings include multi-channel advertising for the property for rent to maximize exposure, and scheduling and performing. For the tenant screening and onboarding, they will provide: application processing; thorough tenant vetting including background checks, suitability, credit verifications, employment, rental history, etc.; and move-in/move-out inspections and reporting.

Full-service tenant management includes: lease negotiation; review of tenant rules and HOA regulations; security deposit and rent collection; and posting of legal notices. Property management services include: coordination of all maintenance problems directly with the vendors and tenants; 24/7 emergence response for property maintenance; and coordination of major improvement projects with licensed contractors. Legal and finance services include: IRS 1099 annual reporting; distribution of monthly maintenance records, statements and invoices, tax and annual cash flow statements; filing state withholdings; and overseeing evictions.

San Terra Properties also lists on its website the available rentals in San Diego. These include: a custom 1 bed, 1 bath unit in North Park; a quiet and private 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with Canyon views; a 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom townhouse unit in North Park; a light, bright, and airy 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom second floor condo in Hillcrest; and more.

San Terra Properties is a property management company based in San Diego, CA, and has more than 30 years of combined experience in property management and real estate across California and specifically in the San Diego area. Their property management team complies with the strictest standards and practices of the California Department of Real Estate and has also gained an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

The quality of their services has been attested to by the highly positive reviews they have been receiving from clients. They have an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars on Google. In a recent review, Henry P. gave them a five star rating and said, “Leanne at San Terra has always been a blessing when it comes to resolving any issues with our unit. The response time is outstanding and the communication is well above par. The San Terra team no matter who you work with, is just amazing. They understand that situations arise and time is of the essence when things go wrong in your household. Thank you for always being there to solve any issues that may come up. Keep up the great work.”

When interested in services for property management San Diego residents can check out the San Terra Properties website or contact them on the phone or by email. They are open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, from Monday to Friday.

