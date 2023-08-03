Update #5: Missing Middlebury Teenager Search; Death Investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23B5001125 (VSP) / 23MB000888 (Middlebury PD)

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Wright Park and TAM trailhead area, Middlebury, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Missing person

MISSING: Rebecca Ball

AGE: 17

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

***Update #5, 1:45 PM, Thursday, August 3, 2023***

The Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office has informed the Vermont State Police of its final report of the cause and manner of death of Rebecca Ball, 17, of Middlebury, Vermont. The office found the cause of death was hypothermia due to environmental exposure, and the manner of death an accident due to exposure to a cold environment that occurred when Rebecca was outside in Weybridge, VT.

***Update #4, 9:00 PM, Tuesday, April 3, 2023***

Around 4:26PM, a canine search team from New England K9 Search and Rescue located the body of the missing teenager, Rebecca Ball, in Weybridge. Her body was found in a wooded area on the west side of Otter Creek north of Beldens Falls. Her body will be transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Per standard protocol, the death is being investigated by a detective trooper with the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations. The death is not considered suspicious.

VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues.

***Update #3, 2:20 PM, Tuesday, April 3, 2023***

Search efforts are continuing Tuesday for missing teenager Rebecca Ball. Personnel from the Middlebury Police Department, Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team, the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, New England K9 Search and Rescue, the Vermont State Police Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAVs) Team and the Vermont State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT) have participated in these efforts. A Vermont National Guard helicopter is supporting the search efforts today.

Middlebury Police Department continues to investigate the incident and work with other law enforcement agencies to assess and evaluate tips pertaining to Ball’s whereabouts. To date, multiple sightings of Ball outside of the Middlebury area have been investigated and determined to be unfounded.

Search managers continue to oversee search activities in the Middlebury area. Today’s search manager met with local volunteers to ensure continued coordination of search efforts to locate Ball.

Anyone who has a possible sighting of Ball or information on Ball’s whereabouts is asked to call the Middlebury Police Department at 802-388-3191 or the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919 , or leave an anonymous tip on VSP’s website at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

***Update #2, 9:25 PM, Saturday, April 1, 2023***

Search teams continued efforts throughout the day on Saturday. Rebecca Ball has not been located. Extensive searching has been completed throughout the area and has involved personnel from the Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team, the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, New England K9 Search and Rescue, and the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team. Today, search crews continued both ground-based activities and utilized unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to assess areas from the air. These efforts have been supplemented by volunteers from the community.

The investigation into the circumstances of this matter remains ongoing by Middlebury Police Department, and there will be limited continued search efforts going forward. While there is not a plan to deploy specially trained crews tomorrow, they remain available to assist as needed.

The ongoing investigation has identified the possibility that Ball may be evading efforts to be located. Local residents are encouraged to continue to check inside any outbuildings and vehicles on their properties. Should anyone have a possible sighting of Ball or have information on Ball’s whereabouts is asked to call the Middlebury Police Department at 802-388-3191 or the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919, or leave an anonymous tip on VSP’s website at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

***Update #1, 6:26 PM Friday, March 31, 2023***

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Crews have covered approximately 900 acres in Middlebury overnight and during the day Friday as part of the search for missing teenager Rebecca Ball. She has not been located. Efforts are winding down for the day, with some limited searching taking place overnight. Crews will resume the search on Saturday.

Local residents are encouraged to look inside any outbuildings and vehicles on their properties. Anyone who has information on Ball’s whereabouts is asked to call the Middlebury Police Department at 802-388-3191 or the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919, or leave an anonymous tip on VSP’s website at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

***Initial news release, 10:50 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2023***

Multiple agencies including the Vermont State Police are assisting the Middlebury Police Department in searching for a missing teenager.

Rebecca Ball, 17, of Middlebury was last seen at about 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023, near the southern end of Wright Park and the TAM trailhead in the vicinity of Seymour Street Extension, Pinewood Road and Jackson Lane in Middlebury. She is reported to have walked away following an appointment in the area.

Her disappearance is not considered suspicious, but there are concerns for her welfare.

Rebecca is white, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 104 pounds, and has blue eyes and short, light-brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red plaid shirt, a green plaid necktie, skinny dark pants, and brown boots. A photo of her taken on the day of her disappearance is attached to this release.

Search efforts involving the Middlebury Police Department began after she was reported missing Wednesday and continued Thursday. The Middlebury Police Department contacted the Vermont State Police on Thursday afternoon and requested assistance. VSP responded with assets including the Search and Rescue Team, K-9 Unit and Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program. Friday, VSP’s Underwater Recovery Team also is joining the search effort.

Other agencies assisting the Middlebury Police Department in the operation include the Addison County Sheriff’s Department, the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Middlebury and Weybridge fire departments, New England K9 Search and Rescue, and the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team.

Anyone who has information on Rebecca’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Middlebury Police Department at 802-388-3191 or the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919. Anonymous tips also may be provided by visiting https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The state police and Middlebury police will provide updates as the search continues.

