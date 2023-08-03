Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 3400 Block of Connecticut Ave, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, July 31, 2023, in the 3400 Block of Connecticut Ave, Northwest.

At approximately 9:40 pm, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects approached an employee and brandished a knife. The suspects took property then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

