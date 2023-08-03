Tree trimming work continues on Kaumualiʻi Highway in Kalāheo, Monday, Aug. 7

Main, News Posted on Aug 3, 2023 in Highways News

KALĀHEO – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying Kauaʻi motorists of upcoming roadwork on Kaumualiʻi Highway (Route 50) beginning the week of Monday, Aug. 7 for tree trimming.

Roadwork will require a lane shift and intermittent full closures of Kaumualiʻi Highway, in the vicinity of Kōloa Road and Kuli Road on Monday, Aug. 7 through Friday, Aug. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Intermittent stoppages will last for a maximum of five minutes at a time, allowing crews to safely remove large branches over the roadway. Traffic will be shifted to the Makai side of the roadway and maintained in both directions, with flaggers at each end assisting with traffic control.

Work of this nature must be completed on a daytime schedule for safety of crews and motorists. Performing tree trimming work at night is dangerous due to the lighting and shadows causing poor sight conditions.

Motorists are advised to utilize alternate routes, as needed; expect delays and proceed with caution through the work area. Electronic message boards will be in place to notify motorists of closure information.

Please note all roadwork is weather-permitting. For Kauaʻi weekly road closure information visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

