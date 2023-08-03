Attorney General Tong Statement on Denial of Preliminary Injunction in Challenge to Connecticut's Assault Weapon and Large Capacity Magazine Bans

Submit Release
Attorney General William Tong

08/03/2023

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released a statement following a decision today by U.S. District Court Judge Janet Bond Arterton denying a motion for preliminary injunction sought by the National Association for Gun Rights challenging Connecticut’s assault weapon and large capacity magazine ban. Today’s decision means Connecticut’s laws remain in effect.

“Connecticut’s assault weapon and large capacity magazine bans are constitutional, lawful, lifesaving, and broadly supported. Judge Arterton’s decision today affirms that Connecticut’s assault weapon and large capacity magazine bans remain on strong legal footing after the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Bruen. We will continue to vigorously defend our state’s assault weapon and large capacity magazine bans and commonsense gun safety laws against this challenge, and all others. We will not allow gun industry lobbyists from outside our state to come here and jeopardize the safety of our children and communities,” said Attorney General Tong.

Assistant Attorneys General James Belforti and Janelle Medeiros, and Deputy Associate Attorney General Terrence O’Neill, Chief of the Public Safety Section assisted the Attorney General in this matter.

