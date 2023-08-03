Transforming Senior Health: New Book Uses Tai Chi to Target the #1 Cause of Injury in Older Adults
Tai Chi for Balance: How to Stay on Your Feet and Avoid Falls by Chris Cinnamon, the Doctor Recommended Exercise System for Older AdultsCHICAGO, IL, USA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wellness expert, Tai Chi instructor, and author Chris Cinnamon has launched his new book, Tai Chi for Balance: How to Stay on Your Feet and Avoid Falls. The book provides a step-by-step, Tai Chi-based exercise system to help older adults avoid falls and the debilitating injuries that result.
Falls are the #1 cause of injury in older adults, sending 3 million to the emergency room annually in the US. Science shows that Tai Chi is the most effective exercise for preventing falls. In his new book, Chris guides the reader through his Tai Chi for Balance System, a step-by-step program designed to help adults strengthen legs and hips, improve body awareness and posture, and avoid falls.
According to Mr. Cinnamon, “I’ve taught Tai Chi for Balance for several years. Simply put, it works. People go through the course, and I watch them become more stable, secure, and confident on their feet.”
Tai Chi for Balance includes access to online videos, providing a complete program for older adults. It is also a resource for medical professionals, personal trainers, instructors, caregivers, and adult children of older adults. The book offers tools, strategies, and a complete Tai Chi-based exercise system to help patients, students, clients, and loved ones avoid falls.
Tai Chi for Balance has received high praise from doctors, medical researchers, and health aging experts. Dr. Jinny Tavee, Chief of Neurology, National Jewish Health, recommends Tai Chi for Balance as "a wonderful resource for my patients." Christine Rosenbloom, PhD, author of Food and Fitness after 50, labels it a "must-read for all adults over 60." Kharma Foucher, MD, PhD, Associate Professor, University of Illinois at Chicago, says Tai Chi for Balance is "well researched and easy to read with clear explanations of both the exercises and the underlying science. This book will be an outstanding resource for anyone concerned about falling."
Tai Chi for Balance: How to Stay on Your Feet and Avoid Falls is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online booksellers.
About the Author
Chris Cinnamon is an exercise physiologist, author, and Head Instructor at Chicago Tai Chi. Tai Chi for Balance is his second book. Chris’s first book, Tai Chi for Knee Health: The Low-Impact Exercise System for Eliminating Knee Pain (2019) has helped adults across the US and 13 other countries eliminate knee pain and enjoy moving again. In classes, workshops, corporate events, and seminars across throughout the US, Chris shares his passion for guiding adults to achieve vibrant health with Tai Chi and Qigong.
Chris Cinnamon
Chicago Tai Chi
+1 3122033557
chris@chicagotaichi.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube