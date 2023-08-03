Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited
TORONTO, Canada, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at July 31, 2023 was $58.05, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 21.4% and 19.2%, respectively. These compare with the 8.4% and 8.2% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.
The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at July 31, 2023, the leverage represented 14.5% of CGI’s net assets, down from 14.9% at the end of 2022 and up from 14.0% at July 31, 2022.
The closing price for CGI’s common shares at July 31, 2023 was $36.40, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 13.3% and 12.8%, respectively.
The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of July 31, 2023 were as follows:
|Information Technology
|22.7
|%
|Industrials
|21.7
|%
|Materials
|16.8
|%
|Energy
|10.8
|%
|Consumer Discretionary
|10.8
|%
|Financials
|9.7
|%
|Real Estate
|4.3
|%
|Communication Services
|1.8
|%
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.7
|%
|Health Care
|0.7
|%
The top ten investments which comprised 41.7% of the investment portfolio at market as of July 31, 2023 were as follows:
|NVIDIA Corporation
|6.8
|%
|First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
|5.1
|%
|Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
|4.5
|%
|TFI International Inc.
|4.3
|%
|West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
|4.1
|%
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|4.0
|%
|Apple Inc.
|3.9
|%
|WSP Global Inc.
|3.1
|%
|The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
|3.0
|%
|Mastercard Incorporated
|2.9
|%
