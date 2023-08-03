Global Private Nursing Services Market Size Is Projected to Surpass $834.75 Million by 2030, Growing at a CAGR 8.21% | Emerging Trends & Expanding Opportunities

[212 + Pages Research Study] According to Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Private Nursing Services Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 446.95 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 834.75 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.21% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are NurseRegistry, Alliance Homecare, Accredited Home Care, Tri-City Medical Center, Aveanna Healthcare, Homage, Basin Home Health & Hospice Inc, EXTENDICARE, Bayshore HealthCare, ParaMed, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 3 C Costa Blanca Care Agency, Care UK, Able Community Care, Manorcourt Care, Helping Hands Home Care, St. Augustine Health Ministries, LHC Group, Hcr Manorcare Inc, Addus HomeCare, Grand world elder care, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Columbia Asia, Trinity Health, etc.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Private Nursing Services Market By Service Type (Medical Care And Non-Medical Care), By Gender (Female And Male), By Medical Condition (Pediatric Care, Chronic Disease Management, Post Operative Services, Elderly Care, And Others), By Payment Model (Insurance Covered Services, Subscription-Based Services, Fee For Service, And Others), And By Region: - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Private Nursing Services Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 446.95 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 834.75 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.21% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What are Private Nursing Services? How big is the Private Nursing Services Industry?

Report Overview:

The global private nursing services market size was valued at USD 446.95 million in 2022 and is likely to surpass USD 834.75 million by the end of 2030. The global private nursing services market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.21% during the forecast period.

People who hold a licence as either a licenced practical nurse (LPN) or a registered nurse (RN) are the only ones who are allowed to provide private nursing care services. The delivery of nursing care in a non-institutional or privately run environment is what we mean when we talk about "private nursing." These are provided away from the hospital, for instance, in the patients' homes or any other private facilities that may be available. In accordance with the requirements expressed by the patients, the services might be rendered either on an ongoing or a one-time basis.

Global Private Nursing Services Market: Growth Factors

The world's population is getting older, which will probably be good for business and help the market expand.

One of the most important factors that is contributing to the expansion of the global market for private nursing services is the rapidly expanding elderly population. The need for medical care has greatly increased in recent years as a consequence of the growing proportion of elderly people in the population. In addition, many individuals would to receive medical attention in a setting that is more familiar to them, such as their own homes or any other private nursing facility, rather than in a public hospital.

People receiving care at home are now able to receive high-quality, individualised, and specialised nursing care because to the efforts of private nursing service providers who are seizing the opportunities presented to them. Further establishing a path towards a healthy growth trajectory for the expansion of the sector is the rising prevalence of chronic ailments such as respiratory sickness, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes. For example, in December of 2020, Genesis HealthCare completed the acquisition of Sun Healthcare Group Inc. In 23 different states, Genesis HealthCare runs independent living centres, nursing facilities, and behavioural health centres.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 446.95 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 834.75 million CAGR Growth Rate 8.21% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players NurseRegistry, Alliance Homecare, Accredited Home Care, Tri-City Medical Center, Aveanna Healthcare, Homage, Basin Home Health & Hospice Inc., EXTENDICARE, Bayshore HealthCare, ParaMed, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 3 C Costa Blanca Care Agency, Care UK, Able Community Care, Manorcourt Care, Helping Hands Home Care, St. Augustine Health Ministries, LHC Group, Hcr Manorcare Inc., Addus HomeCare, Grand world elder care, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Columbia Asia, Trinity Health, and CBI health group Inc. Key Segment By Service Type, By Gender, By Medical Condition, By Payment Model, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Private Nursing Services Market: Segmentation Analysis

There are several different ways that the global market for private nursing services can be broken down, including by service type, gender, medical condition, payment mechanism, and geography.

The market is able to be broken down into two distinct subsets, namely, medical care and non-medical care. The provision of medical care can be further subdivided into a variety of subspecialties, such as wound dressing, drug delivery, and others. Companionship, aid with everyday activities, and various forms of non-medical care are some of the subcategories that can be further subdivided within non-medical care. During the time period covered by this forecast, the medical care sector of the global market for private nursing services is expected to account for the greatest proportion of the market. When it comes to providing patients with medical care, private nursing services are absolutely necessary. In today's world, people often engage private nurse services to provide care for their patients after they have been discharged from the hospital in order to save money on the exorbitant expense of medical treatment. Nevertheless, it enables individuals to reduce their costs while still providing their family members with a high-quality healthcare service.

On the other hand, the hectic lifestyles of people are projected to result in steady growth for the non-medical care segment during the forecast period. This is one of the reasons why the market is expected to rise. Increasing urbanisation and high-paced job profiles do not allow them to take out some time for aged care or pleasant companionship for the patient or senior folks. This, in turn, is anticipated to increase the scope of the segment during the anticipated period of time.

The consumer base can be broken down into female and male subgroups according to gender.

As the proportion of females in the world's population continues to rise, the female market segment of the private nursing services business is projected to become increasingly dominant in the coming years. When compared to male patients, female patients tend to be more caring and sensitive, which is one of the reasons why so many female nurses are sought after for employment.

The market is able to be classified into paediatric care, chronic illness management, post-operative services, senior care, and other categories based on the medical condition being treated.

Due to an increase in the total number of surgical procedures performed in every region of the world, the post-operative care sector of the private nursing services business is experiencing the highest rate of expansion. The already strong demand for elective procedures is projected to further drive up the demand in this particular market segment. In addition, today's surgeries involve more complicated procedures, which require a longer period of time to recuperate from, as well as patient care that are case-specific. However, due of the increasing number of senior people in the world, elderly care services also stand a good chance of showing considerable growth in the business. The fact that older patients require more comprehensive care, in particular post-operative treatment, and occasionally just nice companionship, is strongly anticipated to increase the expansion of the market.

The market is able to be split into a variety of submarkets based on the payment model, including insurance-covered services, subscription-based services, fee-for-service services, and others.

As a result of the inclination of individuals to pay a charge after receiving service, it is projected that the fee for the service sector will have a substantial growth in the global market over the period covered by the forecast. Additionally, it appears to be a more convenient method for individuals to call for service just when it is required.

The global Private Nursing Services market is segmented as follows:

By Service Type

Medical Care

Non-Medical Care

By Gender

Female

Male

By Medical Condition

Pediatric Care

Chronic Disease Management

Post Operative Services

Elderly Care

Others

By Payment Model



Insurance Covered Services

Subscription Based Services

Fee For Service

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Private Nursing Services market include -

NurseRegistry

Alliance Homecare

Accredited Home Care

Tri-City Medical Center

Aveanna Healthcare

Homage

Basin Home Health & Hospice Inc.

EXTENDICARE

Bayshore HealthCare

ParaMed

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

3 C Costa Blanca Care Agency

Care UK

Able Community Care

Manorcourt Care

Helping Hands Home Care

St. Augustine Health Ministries

LHC Group

Hcr Manorcare Inc.

Addus HomeCare

Grand world elder care

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

Columbia Asia

Trinity Health

CBI health group Inc

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Private Nursing Services market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 8.21% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Private Nursing Services market size was valued at around US$ 446.95 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 834.75 million by 2030.

Increasing aging population is likely to drive the growth of the global private nursing services market.

Based on the service type, the medical care segment accounts for the largest share of the global market.

Based on gender, the female segment is likely to dominate the global market.

Based on the medical condition, post-operative services are the fastest-growing segment in the global market.

Based on the payment model, the fee for the service segment is anticipated to register a notable growth in the global market.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Private Nursing Services industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Private Nursing Services Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Private Nursing Services Industry?

What segments does the Private Nursing Services Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Private Nursing Services Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Service Type, By Gender, By Medical Condition, By Payment Model, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America holds the largest share of the global market.

North America accounts for the largest share of the global private nursing services market due to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure. The region has a robust network of healthcare facilities, clinics, and hospitals. The region offers a strong foundation for the growth of private nursing services. North America is experiencing a high demographic shift with an aging population. Therefore, the increasing number of elderly individuals with complex healthcare requirements is likely to boost the growth of the regional market during the forecast period. Also, a high preference for patients in families in the region to offer home-like comfort to patients, which in turn is likely to widen the scope of private nursing services in the region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In 2022, the private Nursing service market continued to develop and expand driven by several factors

Growing Demand for Private Nursing Services : There has been a significant rising in demand for private nursing services with the aging of the baby boomer generation.

: There has been a significant rising in demand for private nursing services with the aging of the baby boomer generation. Advancement in Technology : In the Development of the private nursing market Technology has played an important role. New technologies, such as remote monitoring and telemedicine have made it easier for nurses to deliver care to patients remotely.

: In the Development of the private nursing market Technology has played an important role. New technologies, such as remote monitoring and telemedicine have made it easier for nurses to deliver care to patients remotely. Government Initiatives: in the development of the private nursing service market in 2021 Government initiatives have also played an important role. For example, the Government of the US has increased funding for home healthcare services as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

