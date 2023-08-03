NCSBN Announces First Quarter Passing Rates for Next Generation NCLEX® (NGN) Examination

Chicago, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first quarter passing rates for the new Next Generation NCLEX (NGN) saw an increase in the number of both registered nurse and licensed practical/vocational nurse candidates who successfully passed the exam. Exam passing rates for April 1 – June 30, 2023, can be found here.

NCSBN CEO David Benton RGN, PhD, FRCN, FAAN, comments, “We are very pleased that the launch of NGN was seamless for candidates. The increase in those who passed the exam is a reflection of how well the enhanced test mirrors actual nursing practice. NGN is a better measurement of how safe and competent a nurse is to practice on day one, and that increases public protection.”

Entry-level nurses are required to make increasingly complex decisions while delivering patient care. These decisions routinely require the use of clinical judgment to care for patients safely and effectively.

At the heart of the enhanced exam is the NCSBN Clinical Judgment Measurement Model (NCJMM), which is a framework for the valid measurement of clinical judgment and decision making within the context of a standardized, high-stakes examination.

“NCSBN worked collaboratively with nursing programs across the U.S. and Canada over the last several years to ensure that educators understood why changes were being made in the exam,” notes Philip Dickison, PhD, RN, chief operating officer, NCSBN. “Although clinical judgment was being taught in prelicensure programs, NCSBN worked with educators to explain how the NGN was being constructed using the Clinical Judgment Measurement Model at its core. Educators were introduced to the types of questions that would be included and the type of exam experience a candidate will have. The results from the first quarter show that our collaboration was successful.”

About NCSBN

Empowering and supporting nursing regulators across the world in their mandate to protect the public, NCSBN is an independent, not-for-profit organization. As a global leader in regulatory excellence, NCSBN champions regulatory solutions to borderless health care delivery, agile regulatory systems and nurses practicing to the full scope of their education, experience and expertise. A world leader in test development and administration, NCSBN’s NCLEX® Exams are internationally recognized as the preeminent nursing examinations.

NCSBN’s membership is comprised of the nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs) in the 50 states, the District of Columbia and four U.S. territories. There are five exam user members and 25 associate members that are either NRBs or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories.

The statements and opinions expressed are those of NCSBN and not individual members.

Dawn M. Kappel NCSBN 3125253667 dkappel@ncsbn.org