Westland Insurance acquires Hubbard Insurance and Assurance Belliveau Insurance

Westland continues to grow across Canada with acquisitions in ON and NB

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance, Canada’s leading independently-owned insurance brokerage, today announced that it acquired two P&C brokerages: Hubbard Insurance Group and Assurance B. Belliveau Insurance Inc. These acquisitions contribute to Westland’s national expansion and bring Westland into new areas.

Hubbard Insurance Group is a family-owned brokerage located in Ontario that’s been serving the insurance industry for 35 years. It’s comprised of two divisions: Hubbard Insurance Brokers, a P&C brokerage with a commercial insurance focus, and Hubbard Financial Services, which provides group benefits, life insurance, and group disability. With this acquisition, Westland Insurance strengthens its focus on commercial lines and expands its talent pool with the addition of Hubbard Insurance Group's professional and diverse team. Hubbard's expertise in serving businesses of all sizes complements Westland's commitment to delivering comprehensive commercial insurance solutions. Hubbard Financial Services joins Westland’s rapidly growing group benefits vertical.

With roots tracing back to 1971, Assurance Belliveau Insurance has been serving Dieppe, New Brunswick, for over three decades, and is a multi-generational family business with strong roots in the community. The strategic importance of expanding in Atlantic Canada has long been a focal point for Westland, and this acquisition marks a significant step forward in achieving that goal by bringing Westland into a new community.

“We’re extremely pleased to have found such fantastic partners in Hubbard Insurance Group and Assurance B. Belliveau Insurance,” said Jamie Lyons, Westland’s President and CEO. “We're excited to be able to serve more communities in Eastern Canada as we welcome these best-in-class brokerages to the Westland family.”

Westland continues to invest in and grow across Canada, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

