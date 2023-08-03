2023-34 ATTORNEY GENERAL LOPEZ PARTNERS WITH FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION ON ROBOCALL INVESTIGATIONS

HONOLULU – The Department of the Attorney General and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) today announced a partnership to investigate illegal robocalling. The partnership between the Department and federal investigators establishes critical information sharing and cooperation structures to investigate spoofing and robocalls scam campaigns.

“Robocalls are not only annoying and intrusive—they are a tool for scammers to commit serious financial harm,” said First Deputy Attorney General Matt Dvonch, who is currently serving as Acting Attorney General while Attorney General Lopez is out of state. “We welcome this new partnership with the FCC to better expand our reach and pool our resources in the fight against robocalls.”

“The FCC and state leaders share a common enemy: robocall scammers targeting consumers and businesses around the country,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “My team’s commitment to protecting consumers fits hand-in-glove with state Attorneys Generals’ ongoing efforts to combat these scams. We share a goal—to protect consumers—and, with agreements like this, we can also share the tools needed to achieve it. I thank state leaders for their cooperation and their dedication to enforcing strong consumer protection laws.”

During investigations, both the Department’s and the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau’s investigators seek records, talk to witnesses, interview targets, examine consumer complaints, and take other critical steps to build a record against possible bad actors. These partnerships can provide critical resources for building cases and preventing duplicative efforts in protecting consumers and businesses nationwide.

More than forty states have established formal working relationships with the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau to support robocall investigations and protect American consumers and businesses.

