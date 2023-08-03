Governor Lamont and Commissioner Russell-Tucker Announce Recipients of School Mental Health Specialist Grants

Submit Release
08/03/2023

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker today announced the release of $15 million in funding for 72 school districts across Connecticut to support the hiring and retention of school mental health specialists for the 2024, 2025, and 2026 school years.

Awarded under the Connecticut State Department of Education’s School Mental Health Specialists Grant program, the grants for each district range from $25,150 to $120,000 in each of the first two years and 70% of that amount in the third year. The competitive grant program is utilizing funding the state received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). This is the second of three rounds of grants aimed at increasing the number of mental health workers in schools that are being administered by the state using ARPA funding.

“Every child deserves essential support for behavioral health services, and through the release of these grants we are able to assist more school districts in hiring mental health workers,” Governor Lamont said. “Making these resources available in schools is a way we can easily and directly connect children and teens with the support they require.”

“The Connecticut State Department of Education is excited to unveil the new School Mental Health Specialists Grant program, which prioritizes our students’ well-being – a foundational element to student success,” Commissioner Russell-Tucker said. “This funding will enable schools to hire dedicated school mental health professionals, ensuring students have the vital support they need. With this investment we are building a safer, nurturing environment where students can excel academically, socially, emotionally, and physically. Together, let’s forge a stronger, healthier future.”

Grant awardees will be required to attend a training this month and complete the compliance documents for the use of ARPA funding. A notification for the training will be sent to the grant awardees.


Connecticut State Department of Education’s School Mental Health Specialist Grant Recipients for 2024, 2025 and 2026

Lead applicant

Award for 2024

Award for 2025

Award for 2026

Total grant award

Andover School District

$43,750

$43,750

$30,625

$118,125

Ansonia School District

$120,000

$120,000

$84,000

$324,000

Area Cooperative Educational Services

$120,000

$120,000

$84,000

$324,000

Bloomfield School District

$88,422.03

$88,422.03

$61,895.42

$238,739.48

Bozrah School District

$81,585

$81,585

$57,109.50

$220,279.50

Bristol School District

$60,000

$60,000

$42,000

$162,000

Canterbury School District

$59,517.91

$59,517.91

$41,662.53

$160,698.34

Canton School District

$40,000

$40,000

$28,000

$108,000

Cheshire School District

$60,000

$60,000

$42,000

$162,000

Columbia School District

$62,000

$62,000

$43,400

$167,400

Common Ground High School District

$88,562

$88,562

$61,993.40

$239,117.40

Coventry School District

$45,815

$45,815

$32,070.50

$123,700.50

Cromwell School District

$60,000

$60,000

$42,000

$162,000

Darien School District

$47,020

$47,020

$32,914

$126,954

East Haddam School District

$50,150

$50,150

$35,105

$135,405

East Lyme School District

$120,000

$120,000

$84,000

$324,000

East Windsor School District

$46,869

$46,869

$32,808.30

$126,546.30

Easton School District

$62,500

$62,500

$43,750

$168,750

Ellington School District

$120,000

$120,000

$84,000

$324,000

Fairfield School District

$60,000

$60,000

$42,000

$162,000

Granby School District

$120,000

$120,000

$84,000

$324,000

Great Oaks Charter School District

$90,732

$90,732

$63,512.40

$244,976.40

Groton School District

$86,000

$86,000

$60,200

$232,200

Highville Charter School District

$60,000

$60,000

$42,000

$162,000

Integrated Day Charter School District

$71,500

$71,500

$50,050

$193,050

Interdistrict School for Arts and Comm District

$110,337

$110,337

$77,235.90

$297,909.90

Jumoke Academy District

$120,000

$120,000

$84,000

$324,000

Killingly School District

$60,000

$60,000

$42,000

$162,000

Lebanon School District

$77,694.14

$77,694.14

$54,385.90

$209,774.18

Ledyard School District

$60,000

$60,000

$42,000

$162,000

Madison School District

$60,000

$60,000

$42,000

$162,000

Marlborough School District

$65,743.60

$65,743.60

$46,020.52

$177,507.72

Montville School District

$85,448

$85,448

$59,813.60

$230,709.60

New Hartford School District

$60,000

$60,000

$42,000

$162,000

Newington School District

$120,000

$120,000

$84,000

$324,000

Norwich Free Academy District

$49,406.50

$49,406.50

$34,584.55

$133,397.55

Old Saybrook School District

$70,012

$70,012

$49,008.40

$189,032.40

Orange School District

$92,505

$92,505

$64,753.50

$249,763.50

Plainfield School District

$60,000

$60,000

$42,000

$162,000

Preston School District

$51,800

$51,800

$36,260

$139,860

Putnam School District

$60,000

$60,000

$42,000

$162,000

Redding School District

$85,600

$85,600

$59,920

$231,120

Regional School District 05

$68,211

$68,211

$47,747.70

$184,169.70

Regional School District 06

$120,000

$120,000

$84,000

$324,000

Regional School District 10

$42,187.50

$42,187.50

$29,531.25

$113,906.25

Regional School District 13

$110,500

$110,500

$77,350

$298,350

Regional School District 14

$60,000

$60,000

$42,000

$162,000

Regional School District 19

$61,052

$61,052

$42,736.40

$164,840.40

Scotland School District

$89,000

$89,000

$62,300

$240,300

Shelton School District

$87,411

$87,411

$61,187.70

$236,009.70

Sherman School District

$71,789.86

$71,789.86

$50,252.90

$193,832.62

Simsbury School District

$120,000

$120,000

$84,000

$324,000

Sterling School District

$103,460

$103,460

$72,422

$279,342

Stonington School District

$42,500

$42,500

$29,750

$114,750

Stratford School District

$46,267

$46,267

$32,386.90

$124,920.90

Suffield School District

$67,664

$67,664

$47,364.80

$182,692.80

The Bridge Academy District

$60,000

$60,000

$42,000

$162,000

The Gilbert School District

$119,160

$119,160

$83,412

$321,732

The Woodstock Academy District

$60,000

$60,000

$42,000

$162,000

Thompson School District

$118,461

$118,461

$82,922.70

$319,844.70

Tolland School District

$61,256

$61,256

$42,879.20

$165,391.20

Vernon School District

$119,631

$119,631

$83,741.70

$323,003.70

Voluntown School District

$25,150

$25,150

$17,605

$67,905

Wallingford School District

$39,448

$39,448

$27,613.60

$106,509.60

Waterbury School District

$120,000

$120,000

$84,000

$324,000

Westbrook School District

$78,000

$78,000

$54,600

$210,600

Wethersfield School District

$120,000

$120,000

$84,000

$324,000

Willington School District

$80,373

$80,373

$56,261.10

$217,007.10

Wilton School District

$115,963.68

$115,963.68

$81,174.58

$313,101.94

Winchester School District

$70,000

$70,000

$49,000

$189,000

Windham School District

$60,000

$60,000

$42,000

$162,000

Windsor Locks School District

$60,000

$60,000

$42,000

$162,000

