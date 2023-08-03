Governor Lamont and Commissioner Russell-Tucker Announce Recipients of School Mental Health Specialist Grants
Press Releases
08/03/2023
Governor Lamont and Commissioner Russell-Tucker Announce Recipients of School Mental Health Specialist Grants
(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker today announced the release of $15 million in funding for 72 school districts across Connecticut to support the hiring and retention of school mental health specialists for the 2024, 2025, and 2026 school years.
Awarded under the Connecticut State Department of Education’s School Mental Health Specialists Grant program, the grants for each district range from $25,150 to $120,000 in each of the first two years and 70% of that amount in the third year. The competitive grant program is utilizing funding the state received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). This is the second of three rounds of grants aimed at increasing the number of mental health workers in schools that are being administered by the state using ARPA funding.
“Every child deserves essential support for behavioral health services, and through the release of these grants we are able to assist more school districts in hiring mental health workers,” Governor Lamont said. “Making these resources available in schools is a way we can easily and directly connect children and teens with the support they require.”
“The Connecticut State Department of Education is excited to unveil the new School Mental Health Specialists Grant program, which prioritizes our students’ well-being – a foundational element to student success,” Commissioner Russell-Tucker said. “This funding will enable schools to hire dedicated school mental health professionals, ensuring students have the vital support they need. With this investment we are building a safer, nurturing environment where students can excel academically, socially, emotionally, and physically. Together, let’s forge a stronger, healthier future.”
Grant awardees will be required to attend a training this month and complete the compliance documents for the use of ARPA funding. A notification for the training will be sent to the grant awardees.
|
|
Lead applicant
|
Award for 2024
|
Award for 2025
|
Award for 2026
|
Total grant award
|
Andover School District
|
$43,750
|
$43,750
|
$30,625
|
$118,125
|
Ansonia School District
|
$120,000
|
$120,000
|
$84,000
|
$324,000
|
Area Cooperative Educational Services
|
$120,000
|
$120,000
|
$84,000
|
$324,000
|
Bloomfield School District
|
$88,422.03
|
$88,422.03
|
$61,895.42
|
$238,739.48
|
Bozrah School District
|
$81,585
|
$81,585
|
$57,109.50
|
$220,279.50
|
Bristol School District
|
$60,000
|
$60,000
|
$42,000
|
$162,000
|
Canterbury School District
|
$59,517.91
|
$59,517.91
|
$41,662.53
|
$160,698.34
|
Canton School District
|
$40,000
|
$40,000
|
$28,000
|
$108,000
|
Cheshire School District
|
$60,000
|
$60,000
|
$42,000
|
$162,000
|
Columbia School District
|
$62,000
|
$62,000
|
$43,400
|
$167,400
|
Common Ground High School District
|
$88,562
|
$88,562
|
$61,993.40
|
$239,117.40
|
Coventry School District
|
$45,815
|
$45,815
|
$32,070.50
|
$123,700.50
|
Cromwell School District
|
$60,000
|
$60,000
|
$42,000
|
$162,000
|
Darien School District
|
$47,020
|
$47,020
|
$32,914
|
$126,954
|
East Haddam School District
|
$50,150
|
$50,150
|
$35,105
|
$135,405
|
East Lyme School District
|
$120,000
|
$120,000
|
$84,000
|
$324,000
|
East Windsor School District
|
$46,869
|
$46,869
|
$32,808.30
|
$126,546.30
|
Easton School District
|
$62,500
|
$62,500
|
$43,750
|
$168,750
|
Ellington School District
|
$120,000
|
$120,000
|
$84,000
|
$324,000
|
Fairfield School District
|
$60,000
|
$60,000
|
$42,000
|
$162,000
|
Granby School District
|
$120,000
|
$120,000
|
$84,000
|
$324,000
|
Great Oaks Charter School District
|
$90,732
|
$90,732
|
$63,512.40
|
$244,976.40
|
Groton School District
|
$86,000
|
$86,000
|
$60,200
|
$232,200
|
Highville Charter School District
|
$60,000
|
$60,000
|
$42,000
|
$162,000
|
Integrated Day Charter School District
|
$71,500
|
$71,500
|
$50,050
|
$193,050
|
Interdistrict School for Arts and Comm District
|
$110,337
|
$110,337
|
$77,235.90
|
$297,909.90
|
Jumoke Academy District
|
$120,000
|
$120,000
|
$84,000
|
$324,000
|
Killingly School District
|
$60,000
|
$60,000
|
$42,000
|
$162,000
|
Lebanon School District
|
$77,694.14
|
$77,694.14
|
$54,385.90
|
$209,774.18
|
Ledyard School District
|
$60,000
|
$60,000
|
$42,000
|
$162,000
|
Madison School District
|
$60,000
|
$60,000
|
$42,000
|
$162,000
|
Marlborough School District
|
$65,743.60
|
$65,743.60
|
$46,020.52
|
$177,507.72
|
Montville School District
|
$85,448
|
$85,448
|
$59,813.60
|
$230,709.60
|
New Hartford School District
|
$60,000
|
$60,000
|
$42,000
|
$162,000
|
Newington School District
|
$120,000
|
$120,000
|
$84,000
|
$324,000
|
Norwich Free Academy District
|
$49,406.50
|
$49,406.50
|
$34,584.55
|
$133,397.55
|
Old Saybrook School District
|
$70,012
|
$70,012
|
$49,008.40
|
$189,032.40
|
Orange School District
|
$92,505
|
$92,505
|
$64,753.50
|
$249,763.50
|
Plainfield School District
|
$60,000
|
$60,000
|
$42,000
|
$162,000
|
Preston School District
|
$51,800
|
$51,800
|
$36,260
|
$139,860
|
Putnam School District
|
$60,000
|
$60,000
|
$42,000
|
$162,000
|
Redding School District
|
$85,600
|
$85,600
|
$59,920
|
$231,120
|
Regional School District 05
|
$68,211
|
$68,211
|
$47,747.70
|
$184,169.70
|
Regional School District 06
|
$120,000
|
$120,000
|
$84,000
|
$324,000
|
Regional School District 10
|
$42,187.50
|
$42,187.50
|
$29,531.25
|
$113,906.25
|
Regional School District 13
|
$110,500
|
$110,500
|
$77,350
|
$298,350
|
Regional School District 14
|
$60,000
|
$60,000
|
$42,000
|
$162,000
|
Regional School District 19
|
$61,052
|
$61,052
|
$42,736.40
|
$164,840.40
|
Scotland School District
|
$89,000
|
$89,000
|
$62,300
|
$240,300
|
Shelton School District
|
$87,411
|
$87,411
|
$61,187.70
|
$236,009.70
|
Sherman School District
|
$71,789.86
|
$71,789.86
|
$50,252.90
|
$193,832.62
|
Simsbury School District
|
$120,000
|
$120,000
|
$84,000
|
$324,000
|
Sterling School District
|
$103,460
|
$103,460
|
$72,422
|
$279,342
|
Stonington School District
|
$42,500
|
$42,500
|
$29,750
|
$114,750
|
Stratford School District
|
$46,267
|
$46,267
|
$32,386.90
|
$124,920.90
|
Suffield School District
|
$67,664
|
$67,664
|
$47,364.80
|
$182,692.80
|
The Bridge Academy District
|
$60,000
|
$60,000
|
$42,000
|
$162,000
|
The Gilbert School District
|
$119,160
|
$119,160
|
$83,412
|
$321,732
|
The Woodstock Academy District
|
$60,000
|
$60,000
|
$42,000
|
$162,000
|
Thompson School District
|
$118,461
|
$118,461
|
$82,922.70
|
$319,844.70
|
Tolland School District
|
$61,256
|
$61,256
|
$42,879.20
|
$165,391.20
|
Vernon School District
|
$119,631
|
$119,631
|
$83,741.70
|
$323,003.70
|
Voluntown School District
|
$25,150
|
$25,150
|
$17,605
|
$67,905
|
Wallingford School District
|
$39,448
|
$39,448
|
$27,613.60
|
$106,509.60
|
Waterbury School District
|
$120,000
|
$120,000
|
$84,000
|
$324,000
|
Westbrook School District
|
$78,000
|
$78,000
|
$54,600
|
$210,600
|
Wethersfield School District
|
$120,000
|
$120,000
|
$84,000
|
$324,000
|
Willington School District
|
$80,373
|
$80,373
|
$56,261.10
|
$217,007.10
|
Wilton School District
|
$115,963.68
|
$115,963.68
|
$81,174.58
|
$313,101.94
|
Winchester School District
|
$70,000
|
$70,000
|
$49,000
|
$189,000
|
Windham School District
|
$60,000
|
$60,000
|
$42,000
|
$162,000
|
Windsor Locks School District
|
$60,000
|
$60,000
|
$42,000
|
$162,000
- Twitter: @GovNedLamont
- Facebook: Office of Governor Ned Lamont