International police join force to fight cybercrime and protect citizens from online threats

RSIPF officers who are attending the OSInt course at the Transnational Crime Unit and Interpol Office.

An AFP RAPPP adviser observing discussions between RSIPF and PNGC members as part of the course.

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF), Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (PNGC) have joined forces to fight cybercrime and protect citizens from online threats in a recent Police Intelligence training course in Honiara.

During the weekly Commissioners Press Conference, Deputy Commissioner (DC) National Security and Operation Support (NSOS) Mr. Ian Vaevaso says, “The course provided officers the skills to conduct high-tech online intelligence methodology and techniques to identify and interdict criminal and security threats to the country.”

DC Vaevaso says, “The training delivered by the AFP, as part of the RSIPF-AFP Policing Partnership Program (RAPPP), the training equip Solomon Islands and PNG officers with the cyber skills to identify and track targets online.”

Mr. Vaevaso said, “The course was also able to create a regional response capability to target transnational criminal groups and security threats.”

“The course gives the ability to identify threats to our citizens and our country regardless of where in the world the threat comes from. Through this course, we can identify cyber-based threats anywhere,” said DC Vaevaso.

“With thousands of visitors expected in Honiara to enjoy the Pacific Games in November, the RSIPF’s ability to collect and identify potential threats in cyber-space is significant in protecting Solomon Islands and its visitors,” says Mr. Vaevaso.

AFP and the RSIPF will continue to develop training programs and cooperation initiatives to fight cyber threats

