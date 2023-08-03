Idaho Governor declares August as Inaugural Idaho Farmers Market Month

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little declared August as Farmers Market Month in the State of Idaho to showcase the bounty and diversity of Idaho agriculture.

Idaho Farmers Market Month is an annual celebration of the over 55 farmers markets currently operating throughout the state. This year marks Idaho’s first year of celebrating this dedicated month-long event highlighting the significance of farmers markets across the state. Farmers markets increase access to high-quality, nutritious, locally grown, raised or produced food and agricultural products.

“This month is a reminder of the great value that farmers markets contribute to the overall quality of life in Idaho,” said Erica White, Idaho Preferred Program Manager. “Local farmers markets bring great value to communities across the state by preserving Idaho’s agricultural heritage, contributing to local economies and supporting healthy communities.”

As consumer trends continue to show great interest and demand for eating local, markets across the state are growing in both size and popularity. Farmers markets serve as a platform for educating consumers about the source of their food and local food systems. Markets across Idaho continue to play a vital role in the local food supply chain, offering locally produced food and agriculture products including the freshest fruits, vegetables, meats, breads, flowers, honey and more.

Join Idaho Preferred and the Idaho Farmers Market Association Saturday, August 5 at the Nampa Farmers Market for the inaugural Farmers Market Month kick-off. ISDA Director Chanel Tewalt will read the Governor’s Proclamation. Nampa was recently named the Best Farmers Market in Idaho and the Pacific Northwest Region, and ranked 3rd Best in the Nation in the American Farmland Trust’s annual survey.

“We are proud of our farmers markets across Idaho, all in their own way providing space for local food commerce, while also fostering a stronger connection to our food sources,” said Dawn Larzelier, Idaho Preferred Marketing Analyst. “During Idaho Farmers Market Month, we encourage Idahoans to explore the bountiful offerings of local farmers, ranchers and food crafters. Locating your community market is easier than ever, use the Idaho Preferred Farmers Market Digital Directory to search hours of operation, locations and learn about your market vendors.”

To stay updated on Idaho Farmers Market Month events and activities, visit https://idahopreferred.com/products/farmers-markets or follow @idahopreferred on social media. For more information on Idaho farmers markets you can also visit the Idaho Farmers Market Association website at www.idahofma.org.

About Idaho Preferred:

Idaho Preferred is a program of the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, and its mission is to connect Idaho agriculture and food producers with consumers, retailers and food services to grow their marketplace.

Contact:

Dawn Larzelier, Marketing Analyst

Idaho Preferred

(208) 501-4863

dawn.larzelier@isda.idaho.gov