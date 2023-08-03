Ninepoint Partners LP Announces Voting Results for Changes to Investment Objective of Ninepoint High Interest Savings Fund

TORONTO, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (Ninepoint Partners) announced today the voting results following the special meeting of unitholders of Ninepoint High Interest Savings Fund (the Fund).



Voting on the following matter was conducted at a special meeting of the Fund held on August 3, 2023. Voting was permitted via internet, telephone, mail and by proxy. The results of the votes of unitholders are reported below.

Fund Matter Voted Upon Result Ninepoint High Interest Savings Fund Change in investment objective of Ninepoint High Interest Savings Fund to permit the Fund to also invest in high-quality money market securities Approved

As a result of this change, the investment strategies of the Fund have been changed to permit the Fund to also invest in high-quality money market securities.

Money market securities will be selected and managed by the Ninepoint Partners Fixed Income team.

Futhermore, Ninepoint Partners has temporarily waived all or a portion of the annual management fee as follows until the earlier of June 30, 2024 or to the first date that the Fund’s net asset value (NAV) exceeds $1 billion:

Series Current Management Fee Management Fee After Waiver (effective August 3, 2023 until the earlier of June 30, 2024 or the Fund’s NAV exceeding $1 billion) Series A 0.39% 0.25% Series F 0.14% 0% ETF Series (NSAV) 0.14% 0%

Ninepoint Partners will cease the waiver in accordance with the terms above without further notice to unitholders.

About Ninepoint Partners

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets. Ninepoint Digital Asset Group is a division of Ninepoint.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

Sales Inquiries:

Ninepoint Partners LP

Neil Ross

416-945-6227

nross@ninepoint.com

Media Inquiries:

Longacre Square Partners

Scott Deveau / Kate Sylvester

ninepoint@longacresquare.com